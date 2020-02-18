We applaud local politicians’ efforts to begin the long process of potentially adding Indigenous seats to the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and hope it’s a catalyst for a larger redesign of the organization’s governance structure.
As contemplated, the RDOS would add four seats to the board table to include representatives of the four local First Nations within its boundaries: Penticton, Osoyoos, Upper Similkameen and Lower Similkameen.
The idea, which was put forward by Summerland Mayor Toni Boot, isn’t new.
It was first contemplated in a protocol agreement signed by the four First Nations and the RDOS in 2013.
That document calls for the parties “to consider whether they want to recommend to the Province of British Columbia that it establish a seat for a representative of the Okanagan Nation on the regional district board.”
Note the word seat is singular.
The current proposal calls for as many as four new seats, which would raise to 23 the total number of spots on the board.
So if you think the current 19 seats is unwieldy and excessive (remembers, each director is paid to attend meetings) you have another think coming.
To further confuse things, some votes are weighted, some aren’t, some are restricted to rural directors only, some involve the whole board. It’s a mess. No wonder regional districts are the red-headed stepchild of the local government world.
And, as Elvena Slump mentioned in her letter in Tuesday’s Herald, seats are currently distributed, and assigned votes, based on population. The Lower Similkameen Indian Band, for example, has about 500 members, which would hardly warrant a seat based on today’s requirements.
But, as we said, the idea has merit and is worth considering from a reconciliation standpoint alone.
It’s also worth considering whether the First Nations even want to have members sit on the RDOS board. If they seek true self-governance, then participating in the RDOS would seem to run counter to that.
We asked the Penticton Indian Band – twice – for a comment on the idea, but didn’t get a response. Perhaps we can read into that what the PIB thinks of the concept.
Joe Fries is city editor of The Penticton Herald.
