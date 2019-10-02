RDOS backs the developer
Dear Editor:
I attended the meeting of the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen board on Sept. 5 as a concerned resident of Heritage Hills, and to support the naming of our park. It seemed to me the votes had already been whipped to support the developer. The RDOS continues to disappoint.
The RDOS committed to a park in Heritage Hills/ Lakeshore Highlands in 1990. In 1992, the developer at the time promised a park in the area. More than 300 building lots were approved over successive years for a potential total value of over $30 million to the developers. A five per cent park dedication levy should have yielded more than five acres of land or, over $1 million in cash to the regional district. Instead, $44,000 cash was accepted, and no land. Clearly, mistakes were made at that time.
Our community association has worked tirelessly for more than seven years to pressure the RDOS to help us acquire a park in our community and we finally succeeded with the assistance of then Director Tom Siddon. For the parkland acquired, the current developer received $400,000 in cash and a $385,000 tax credit for three lots which are questionable with regard to building permit approvals because of soil conditions and rock instability.
The developer also extracted the right to submit a name for our park subject to RDOS concurrence. Our community was asked by then Director Siddon and the RDOS in November 2018 to carry out a public consultation process to name our park.
The Community Association Board carried out this process involving the whole community. The developer refused to participate. The Area D Parks and Recreation Commission unanimously endorsed our park name — “Skaha Vista Park at Heritage Hills.”
The developer’s name (Garnett Family Park) went to the RDOS board in June and was deferred by the RDOS board for one year. (Mr. Garnett provided financing to the developer for his subdivision).
The park naming inappropriately reappeared on the RDOS agenda on Sept. 5. (Robert’s Rules of Order does not provide for such an action unless a motion is made by the board). The RDOS board voted in favour of the developer’s name, disrespecting the community, the thousands of hours of volunteer effort and the hundreds of thousands of dollars raised by the community in the last seven years through grants available to them. Something is wrong, very wrong here.
Dr. Wenda McKee
Okanagan Falls
Read beyond the headline
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t help but respond to Sarah Wood’s well thought0out response to my letter in last week’s Herald. It is encouraging to see a young person actually using traditional media. This however provides a lesson for young and old alike. Read beyond the headline.
The headline that I sent in with the letter was “Not ready to let a 16 year old rule the world.” The editor, as is his purview, changed that to read “Don’t take advise from a 16 year old.” The headlines have two different meanings. No matter your age, if you get your information only from the headline, you are missing the boat. If Sarah had have read through she would have notice my encouragement for young people to stay involved, question their beliefs and think for themselves.
They will get their shot at running the world soon enough.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Impressed with forum
Dear Editor:
Tuesday evening, I attended the all-candidates debate at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. Thank you to all the sponsors, including the Lakeside, for their support for this event. The banter was civilized, polite and no frothing at the mouth.
It was an evening full of interesting questions answered by five very different people aspiring to lead us to Jerusalem. Questions were directed at the whole panel, and questions were also directed at individual candidates.
In response to a question, Connie Denesuik stated her ability to stand up to power in order to get the job done. I was immediately reminded of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott, two courageous women who stood up to the power of Justin Trudeau, the bird in the gilded cage. We know what happened to them.
No Connie, you don’t have their inner strength and integrity no matter what you might think.
To quote from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night:
“Some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon ‘em.”
The only voice of reason and truth among the five candidates was our current MP, Richard Cannings.
Richard Cannings has shown, through his ability and fortitude, by bringing thousands of dollars into the riding and getting three private members bills through the House of Parliament, that he deserves to be re-elected for another term. Definitely, he is a cracking, good candidate.
Jim Calvert
Penticton
Clear cut out all BS
Dear Editor:
Penticton Herald asks a question: What can and should the federal government do to address the forestry crisis in British Columbia? Do what they usually do, dump a load or two from the honey wagon then run and hide. It’s time to clear cut the BS out.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
These are not real friends
Dear Editor:
This is in response to the recent letters by Elvena Slump denying climate change.
The scientists she refers to who state, “there is no climate emergency” are members of a group called “Friends of Science”. This is a group who will repeatedly, when asked, not divulge where their funding comes from.
They are funded by the fossil fuel industry. Information can be found on Google and Wikipedia.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Staying on course
Dear Editor:
Less Canadian consumerism:
1.Reducing annual Canadian
immigration would quickly reduce consumerism and living standards.
2. Reducing overall taxation would also significantly reduce money circulation. Taxation is strong force that keeps causes immediate spending.
For years people have thought deeply and searched for no growth economic philosophical survival knowledge
We have not been able to discover or formulate one alternate intellectual ideology that would provide physical and psychological needs. Applied wishful ideologies are very dangerous, ideologies can cause massive starvation.
Only when we have well digested fresh money circulation forces, we are well advised to stay the proven existing economic course.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Poor choice for front page
Dear Editor:
Okanagan Weekend printed misinformation about Orange Shirt Day for two years in a row. Observed on Sept. 30 every year, Orange Shirt Day was founded by Phyllis (Jack) Webstad.
Obviously a huge front page article about an aging white man (Jean Chretien) is more worthy than information about a grassroots movement started by an Indigenous B.C. woman who survived the residential school system. Shame!
Vee Krisp
Kelowna
Sorry, climate change is real
Dear Editor:
When did the Penticton Herald become a mouthpiece for climate-change deniers?
The Oct. 2 edition again has another column from Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation as well as another diatribe from Elvena Slump.
Enough already!
Slump will not live long enough to reap the bitter tears of climate disaster while Sims is clearly an agent for the Conservatives. These two clowns are in The Herald often enough they should be on the payroll.
While acknowledging that newspapers are on life support, the end can’t come soon enough if she continues to engage in this right-wing propaganda.
John Bjerkan
Oliver
Slow down on Solly Road
Dear Editor:
This letter is for all the lead footed fools, I mean “folks”, that pretend going up or down Solly Road in Summerland at top speed makes them a better race car driver, or is it at the very least so they can show off what their car/ truck/motorcycle can really do?
There are 12 side streets that intersect with Solly Road and dangerous, reckless driving could have a devastating impact.
Pedestrians and cyclists — I doubt you would even see one. As a resident of Solly Road for 30 years, this speeding issue is out of hand. The RCMP detachment will continue to get speeding complaints concerning Solly Road, how sad their valuable time must be used this way.
So while you may enjoy the sound of your really loud mufflers and like spewing exhaust as you speed toward town for your cup of coffee, could you think about someone besides yourself — like those of us that live along what you consider your own private race track route?
Thanks, and just think — you may save gas, and who knows, even a life.
Name withheld due to safety concerns
Opioid crisis touches many
Dear Editor:
Re: “Drug redo welcome,” editorial by Joe Fries (Herald, Sept. 24).
The opioid crisis has touched British Columbians throughout every community in the province; especially areas outside of the Lower Mainland, such as Kelowna, that do not receive equal resources to help tackle the unending crisis.
Unfortunately, opioid-related deaths in 2019 are still forecast to remain higher than when the crisis was first declared in 2016 and actual overdoses remain at record high levels. It is clear the current NDP government approach, a seemingly insular harm reduction strategy, is not working to end the cycle of addiction.
As BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson mentioned during his recent visit to Kelowna, addiction should be treated as a medical condition.
Although harm reduction services are critical to saving lives, the end goal should be to work towards helping people into recovery to regain full and rich lives.
As the Critic for Mental Health and Addictions, I have long advocated for the need for a full spectrum of care. A mental health system that would serve youth and adults equally, that would focus on early intervention and that would help those dealing with addiction into a treatment that will eventually lead to recovery. Continuing to pour more money into harm reduction services may help save lives today, but ultimately fails to break the cycle of addiction.
Every person who wants to access recovery should have the opportunity, but so many are limited by the high cost to do so.
There are recovery beds available, yet without funding from government, they remain too expensive for many seeking treatment.
Last year, I introduced the Safe Care Act in the Legislature. If passed, it would allow for vulnerable children and youth whose situation places them or others at risk to be placed within a treatment facility that can respond to their trauma and high risk of harm.
More than 20 youth in B.C. have since died from an overdose in the past year, while government continues to ignore other possible solutions to the crisis.
Health Critic Norm Letnick, who is MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, recognizes the serious gaps in care that need to be addressed if we are to reduce the revolving door frequently encountered by those seeking help.
Supporting health authorities, primary care professionals, counsellors, school districts and staff is vital to provide solutions that assist these people beyond just a roof over their heads.
A seamless continuum of care will ensure that those in need have the appropriate resources available to overcome their challenges and reintegrate themselves back into society as healthy and productive citizens.
The opioid crisis is an unmitigated and unprecedented situation which deserves the government’s full attention and demands more than one response.
Only when a full continuum of care involving more resources for youth – including the adoption of the Safe Care Act – and more equitable access to treatment is implemented, can we hope to see an improvement in health outcomes and, in turn, save lives.
MLA Jane Thornthwaite
Official Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Addictions
Victoria
