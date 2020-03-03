The Industrial Revolution is largely responsible for human-created climate change. Carbon fuel drove the Industrial Revolution and the demand for carbon fuels continues to grow.
When I look at the book “Drawdown” by Paul Hawken, a list of the most effective solutions to climate change includes nothing about limiting or reducing carbon fuel production. All the effective solutions are based on reducing the CO2 emissions.
In the case of crude oil, running of carbon-fuelled engines is the location where the most CO2 emitted. That is why converting to electric vehicles is on the solutions list. I will call the users of carbon-fuelled engines the demand side of climate change as it is the users that demand more carbon fuel.
When I look at a list of parties to the Paris Agreement that shows the percentage of greenhouse gases for ratification, Saudi Arabia is listed as being required to reduce CO2 by 0.80% of the world's total CO2 emissions. Again, this is because the vast majority of CO2 emissions is from running engines. I will call the companies and countries that produce carbon fuels the supply side as they supply the fuel.
Basic economics says world economics are driven by both the supply and the demand side. The current plans to address climate change concerns assumes that by reducing the demand, the supply side will automatically reduce the production of carbon fuels.
This raises the question that if demand for carbon fuels is going to reduce as climate change is addressed, why does the world appear to be scrambling to increase the production and distribution of carbon fuels?
Examples include increased production of crude oil in the U.S. and Russia, continued disputes over natural gas in the Mediterranean, and Australia’s intent to develop a world-scale coal mine.
I believe there are two reasons for these actions.
The first is that many large companies in the carbon-fuel industry promote denial or uncertainty of taking action to address climate change.
The second, is that these industries also know that where production facilities already exist, they can reduce prices significantly and still make large profits.
An example to illustrate this principle is: If you have an existing oil well pulling crude oil from the ground, the only cost to produce another barrel of oil is the cost of maintenance and power. The cost of developing the site, drilling the well, installing the pump and power supply are sunk, and have no impact on the cost of producing another barrel of oil and thus on the profit.
The other aspect is the competitive nature of trade, which means that if climate change efforts reduce the demand for crude oil, the price of crude oil will fall (with significant capacity to change as illustrated above) which in turn will increase the demand. As a result, the efforts to address climate change will go through a slow and painful swing back and forth and as a result attempts to reach carbon neutral by 2050 will fail.
The solution is for the UN’s Inter Governmental Panel on Climate Change, with the support of economic and financial advice, to analyze the required changes in carbon fuel production, and publicly publish and monitor the results.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction project manager residing in Penticton, who’s also an aspiring author of a book tentatively called “How we can save the world.”