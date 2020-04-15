Misses thrift store in Summerland
Dear Editor:
Here I am in my $2 coronavirus mask courtesy of the Summerland Women’s Auxiliary Thrift Store. I really miss that store and all the mature gals that woman the trenches.
There are a few good guys there too, but it’s the women who really make the place rock and roll. Gonna be a hot party in the old town (tonight) when they re-open. Yeehaw! Get down!
Thanks to all of the thrift store people. Cheers!
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Robots shouldn’t run our country
Dear Editor:
I’m not sure that when people cast their ballots they are even thinking about giving their MP free rides to Ottawa. They do so more than likely because they believe that the House of Commons is not only relevant, but necessary to a truly functioning democracy.
We have had various technologies for some time that allow MPs to work from home (teleconferences have been around since the 1960s). In my work, I was devoted to either trying to change systems or helping others learn to change their worlds and I found that face-to-face works so much better so many times.
Now, I also have used technology to teach, to consult, to assist others from a distance. So there may be some long-term improvements in communication as a result of this pandemic. But telling our MPs to stay home and use FaceTime or Zoom actually defeats the purpose of democratically elected places of governance.
I want my MP to spend time in our capital — meeting in the hallways, hearing directly from organizations and interests who appear before committees and have the chance to participate in conversations with a real sense of hearing and being heard. I also want to know that my MP is able to visit directly the public servants to better understand how a problem has arisen and then work to resolve it. I do not want robots running our country.
We almost had that earlier in the pandemic and thankfully at least one MP went on his own to Ottawa to make sure it didn’t happen.
What is the real problem here? Yes, from B.C., it’s a day of travel but every time I’ve made the trip I worked almost the entire flight. And on the way back, I made sure I completed my notes so follow-up could start once I landed.
I think our MPs know there will be travel; they quickly learn how to deal with it. More to the point, if every one was simply at home responding to whatever the government of the day put forth for them to do, and some key things got missed — where would good government be then?
Power to the people is not something I will concede to Microsoft, IBM or Dell.
Glenn W. Sinclair
Penticton
Freedom to choose our greatest gift
Dear Editor:
Re: “Palm Sunday was not a victory parade,” by Jim Taylor
Taylor concludes his April 4 column: “The people in the streets that day just didn’t get it. And when we turn Palm Sunday into a victory party, we don’t get it either.”
The people welcoming Jesus were right to praise him as king, and expect he had come to establish God’s kingdom and reconcile people to God.
They were wrong in how they expected him to do it.
Go to the CNN website and search “Part 6: Entire CNN coronavirus town hall (April 9)” to watch a discussion with Pastor Rick Warren (“The Purpose Driven Life), Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
Warren said “...we’re not the first Christians to stay at home in fear on Resurrection Day because that’s actually what happened at the very first Easter.” He said the disciples were huddled in a locked home, fearing the authorities.
Gupta asked: “Where’s God in a pandemic? Why does God allow such a harmful thing to happen?”
Warren replied: “The answer is he’s in the hearts of his people. All those people you see out there helping others, that’s God in the hearts of those people.”
His answer to question two: “This is not heaven. This is earth. In heaven, everything’s done perfectly. There is no sadness, no sorrow, no sickness, no stress. None of that’s true here on earth. That’s why we’re praying the Lord’s Prayer ‘Thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven,’ because on Earth, it’s rarely done.”
He said our freedom of choice is our greatest gift and our greatest curse because “I don’t always choose the right thing, and I hurt people, sometimes intentionally, sometimes unintentionally.”
Go to the 100 Huntley Street website and search for “Dr. Craig Evans” (New Testament scholar). You will find several conversations with Evans about the evidence for Jesus’ existence, crucifixion and resurrection.
While there, search for “Dr. Paul Maier” to watch his two-part Easter discussion. Maier holds the title of professor emeritus, Russell H. Seibert Professor of Ancient History at Western Michigan University, retiring in 2011.
On YouTube, there are several versions of the 1995 song “Liquid” by Jars of Clay.
The song concludes:
Blood-stained brow
He wasn’t broken for nothing
Arms nailed down
He didn’t die for nothing
He didn’t die for nothing
This is the one thing
The one thing that I know
David Buckna
Kelowna
Puzzling comment from the readers
Dear Editor:
I found Joe Schwarz’s letter in Thursday’s Herald puzzling. He goes into some detail of a story which I have never come across before and which is obviously a fairly recent work of fiction.
Mr. Schwarz does not identify the source of this work but, assuming that Schwartz did not write it himself, it was obviously created subsequent to the Middle Ages, more probably by an adherent of the non-conformist Christian groups which came about during the 17th and 18th centuries.
Why do I say this?
Because the story is based around a character called Mary Magdala. It assumes that Magdala is a family name but the concept of family names did not exist in Jesus’ time. Everybody had simply one name, which is why Jesus is known simply as ‘Jesus’ and all of the disciples except Judas Iscariot also are known by just one name.
The concept of family surnames was introduced in Europe in the late Middle Ages and only adopted in Middle Eastern countries under European colonial rule. A well known example of this is the Afghan politician Abdullah Abdullah. He had only one name but, when he wanted to challenge for the Afghan presidency, he was required (under European-influenced rules) to supply a family name.
Since his father was also named Abdullah, he used his father’s name as his family name.
In Jesus’s time when there was more than one person of the same name within a social group, it was customary to add a
description to the name of the person. Thus the second word in the name of Mary Magdalene was added to differentiate her from Jesus’ mother Mary. The word “Iscariot” added to Judas’s name must also be descriptive.
If “Magdalene” was a description, what did the word mean? Scholars puzzled over this for many years until a researcher from a British university studying documents from the time of King David uncovered what was essentially a ‘dictionary’ of uncommon words. This defined the word “Magdalene” as meaning “principal wife of the King.” Pontius Pilate is recorded in the bible as referring to Jesus as ‘the man they call the King of the Jews.
So, if Jesus was King, by definition Mary Magdalene must have been his wife.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Selfish to think only of yourself
Dear Editor:
Due to this pandemic, we’re now living in and with its restrictions, it’s amazing how many people are still in the “me” mindset. After being given directions from our health professionals about not travelling this Easter weekend, it’s upsetting to learn how clogged the highways and ferries have been.
I really don’t care what happens to you as individuals, but when you put me and others at risk then I care very deeply! How selfish of you to be thinking only of yourselves. It’s not just you who are getting cabin fever with this isolation — it’s all of us, but we’re dealing with it as we’ve been directed. As a senior living on my own, it’s a very lonely time since I can’t look forward to visits from friends or go out and wander the mall when I feel like having some contact with the outside world.
Like we’re constantly being reminded by the younger/”me” generation — “suck it up,” Well, I’m trying to do just that so why aren’t you? Are you really that self-centred that you don’t care about anybody but yourselves? It’s a very sad world we’re living in indeed.
By the way parents, you need not be constantly entertaining your children. Let them entertain themselves like we old folks used to do in the good old days, especially those of us who had no siblings so were left to our own devices. It’s good for the imagination and kids nowadays need to start thinking for themselves.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Time to halt tourist aircrafts
Dear Editor:
Many days in the last month having had unusually clear skies here in the Okanagan, due to the lack of contrails left by high-flying flights originating in Vancouver heading east and from Calgary or Toronto travelling west, mostly carrying tourists.
I believe those of us who have invested in solar panels, should seriously consider a class-action lawsuit against all tourist flights into or out of Canada. Not only should we be reimbursed for past losses of credits towards our electrical costs, but we should also be compensated for any future losses by non-commercial aircraft creating our overcast skies.
The few solar panels that I have installed on my garage roof have produced more kilowatt hours over the last 30 days than in any similar time in the past two years. I think that anyone looking up at the blue skies we now have should be able to see the connection between the contrails and the resulting cloud cover caused by planes from the early morning to late at night.
It is a reminder also of the occurrence of 9/11 when all flights, with the exception of military aircraft, were restricted for a day or two resulting in the clearest skies North Americans had seen in years.
Frank Martens
Summerland
Trump will take all the credit
Dear Editor:
Re: Hydroxychloroquine
I believe I can give a great answer as to why U.S. President Donald Trump is flogging hydroxychloroquine so hard in spite of no true evidence that it is effective for the coronavirus.
It is his “modus operandi” just as his claim Obama tapped his phone and millions of illegals voted against him in the election. He is doing it to cover his terrible ignorance in the early stages of the pandemic, which has led to the worst outcome in the world for the United States.
Once he realized how bad it is and how woeful he looks, he went the other way stating that possibly millions would die and that we have to do everything in our power to defeat the “enemy,”
Through no fault of his, the United States will flatten the curve, allowing the country to reopen. On that day, he will stand up at his bully pulpit and state: “We have overcome this dreadful catastrophe because I took things into my own hands even when the doctors and scientists told me not to. I championed the drug hydroxychlorquine, even threatening India when they tried to stop shipping the drug to us; as a result of my insistence, enough people took this magic medicine and in so doing stopped millions of new infections and countless more deaths than we would have had. Due to my actions I have once again saved this great nation from a horrendous fate which the Democrats’ and Obama’s mismanagement lead us into.”
It does not matter that there will most likely be no proof that the drug had any effect on the pandemic, he will just belittle all detractors and his faithful followers will cheer him on to re-election.
Dr. Barrie Pelland, MD
Kelowna
Nature areas should be open
Dear Editor:
I fully support the measures taken by the provincial and federal governments to slow the progress of the COVID-19 virus and flatten the curve by social distancing and the closure of many businesses.
However, I am very distressed that all of our opportunities to walk in thousands of hectares of nature have now been taken away (i.e. Mahoney Lake Ecological Reserve). We have very few parks in the Okanagan, but we enjoy walking in Crown land, Nature Trust areas and forestry reserves. The majority of these trails are simple, based on old animal tracks and are not maintained by any government office.
In the southern Okanagan it is exceedingly rare to meet anyone else on these trails, even in summer. How then does it aid social distancing by forcing us to walk on crowded city streets or the Kettle Valley Railway?
I sent a letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix, Dr. Bonnie Henry, MLA Dan Ashton and MP Richard Cannings on April 13, urging them to reconsider this latest directive and allow us to enjoy nature for our physical and mental health. If you agree, please contact these officials
Ashton: Dan.Ashton.MLA@leg.bc.ca
Cannings: Richard.Cannings@parl.gc.ca
Henry: 1-352-952-1330, fax: 250-952-1570.
Dr. Renee Martin
Kaleden