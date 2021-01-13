War Amps service celebrates 75 years
Dear Editor:
The War Amps Key Tag Service is celebrating a milestone this year – its 75th anniversary. The service has not only been reuniting Canadians with their lost keys, it has been helping to make a difference in the lives of amputees.
To date, more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys have been returned to their owners. Although it’s a free service, donations enable the association to operate its many programs for amputees, including veterans and children.
I am missing both legs below the knee and was enrolled in The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program at a young age.
Growing up in CHAMP has allowed me to become the strong and independent person I am today, by providing me and my family with funding for artificial limbs, emotional support, and vital resources on living with amputation.
The War Amps 2021 key tags are being mailed to B.C. residents next week and I would like to say thank you to everyone that has so generously donated to such an essential cause.
This support has truly impacted my life and the lives of so many other amputees.
We can't thank you enough!
Selena Smakal
War Amps
regional representative
Churches, medical double standard
Dear Editor:
Riddle me this.
Some churches want to be considered an essential service so they can gather because of concern for the mental health of their followers.
Why then, am I still having to conduct my doctor appointments and therapy appointments over the phone or on Zoom?
Kristine Shepherd
Penticton
Won’t be using Canada Post again
Dear Editor:
Re: “Lousy service from Canada Post,” (Herald letters, Jan. 9).
I had ordered a product from Ontario last November. The package was shipped from Mississauga on Dec. 4, arriving in Penticton three weeks later.
All good, Canada Post is busy that time of year.
Then, Canada Post sent the package back because my street name had been misspelled. This is where my story gets absurd! The package came all the way based on the correct postal code.
My name, house number, city, province and postal code were all correct.
The truly ridiculous part of this is that my home is the only one with that postal code. In all of Canada. Sea to shining sea!
We hear every year, how busy the good folks at Canada Post are at Christmas. Therefore, I humbly suggest we all do them a massive favour and lighten their load by refusing to use the post office and send our parcels with any of the great couriers we have across the country.
Tim Lyons
Penticton
Trump has destroyed the Republican party
Dear Editor:
We fought global wars, and millions of people died to defend and protect our human rights, including our right to have democratic governments.
Last week’s invasion of the Capital Hill in DC was nothing but a stunning attack on democracy, perpetrated by none other than the president of the United States.
It was the end result of four years of Donald Trump’s insidious and unrelenting endeavours to undermine the integrity of the American Republic while severely dividing the Republican party.
With a lot of Trump supporters, like Congressmen, police, and security personnel already working inside the Congressional offices, there is virtually no security on Capitol Hill.
His 60-minute phone call challenging Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger not to adopt the electoral ballots, served well to bare his corrupt political soul to the world.
His open support of the insurrection on the Capitol Hill finally exposed Trump for what he really is, a traitor to his country.
It was like an incredibly well-organized inside job, virtually unimpeded by security, police or the National Guard, and it should serve as a warning for all of us to be vigilant.
Today, those same rights are being attacked very aggressively here in Canada, by the very political leaders we elected, beginning with Stephen Harper, who managed to turn the Prime Minister’s Office into a political control centre, not to be outdone by Justin Trudeau, who denied us a proportional ballot.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is asking Trudeau to conduct a pointless “national assembly,” completely ignoring a very inclusive and comprehensive cross-country consultation by former NDP MP Nathan Cullen, instead of working with the Conservatives and the Green party to adopt and implement a proportional ballot that we so desperately need, to avert further erosion of our own democracy.
Andy Thomsen
Kelowna
Churches shouldn’t be above the law
Dear Editor:
I write regarding Kelowna church goers refusing to obey public health orders.
No interest group is above the law, regardless of whether or not they “feel” they are pre-ordained.
Fine them accordingly and then fine them again for continuously thumbing their pious noses at provincial public health orders.
Secular laws must prevail when the question pertains to public endangerment.
These “luminaries” should know better.
Curtis Lee Smith
Delta
The Greatest Showman now a demagogue
Dear Editor:
U.S. President Donald Trump was a reality TV star, a showman, who knew how to work the media and whose easily-led supporters helped turn him into a self-styled demagogue.
But as a president and chief executive, he was out of his depth. His personal style was dysfunctional; his administrative skill was inept and juvenile and was probably a big reason why last week’s Trump-inspired insurrection in Washington, D.C., failed.
But Trump did demonstrate how easily insurrection can happen, even in the world’s oldest democracy.
Will it happen again?
There have always existed on the fringes of American society a small demographic of maladjusted and malcontents and for them the social media revolution has been a great equalizer.
But these rioters represented a small group of angry, even criminal agitators, the most extreme part of the 70 million who voted for Trump, which, though it sounds like a lot, only represents one in five Americans.
Trump was an incompetent president. But he did provide a model for a better skilled, smarter populist politician to come along and succeed where Trump failed.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
A thin blue line couldn’t stop mob
Dear Editor:
Washington’s Capitol Building was still under construction in August 1814, when parts were burned in an attack by British troops.
It came as retaliation for the burning of their Canadian capital 18 months earlier, and was known as the sacking of York, today’s Toronto.
These events occurred in the War of 1812, and there had not been a breach of the U.S. Capitol since then — until Jan. 6, 2021.
The entire world saw how easy it was for a volatile mob to breach the Capitol Building by forcing doors, breaking windows and occupying the Senate chambers. Remarkable scenes flashed around the globe, of protesters nonchalantly posing for photos on the Senate dais, sitting in the Speaker’s Office with feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, etc.
Having seen so many reports of riots and protests around the world, but especially in the U.S. in recent years, there are always heavily-armed police and security contingents on hand for when things get out of control.
Amazingly, only one protester was killed and six injured. Despite so much advanced warning about huge protests planned in Washington, the U.S. Capitol security services seemed woefully unprepared for this onslaught. Eventually a curfew was called, and just after it came into effect at 6 p.m., busloads of National Guard troops began to arrive on scene.
Initial reports are they were ordered by Vice President Mike Pence, but it was far too little and too late for these enforcements to supplement the U.S. Capitol’s very thin Blue Line.
Bernie Smith
Parksville
Special thank you from the stamp club
Dear Editor:
The Penticton and District Stamp Club would like to thank again the many members of the community who have donated their old stamp collections to auction for charity.
Despite the ravages of COVID-19 on our ability to hold auctions, we have managed to raise more than $1,000 last year.
We are still looking for more donations, which can go to any local charity of the donor's choice.
If none is specified, the money will go to the SOS Medical Foundation and from there to the Penticton hospital, the Oliver hospital, or the Moog House hospice.
Other recent recipients are the SPCA and the Cancer Foundation. Donations which raise more than $20 to the SOSMF result in a tax receipt to the donor.
We love doing this work, and as far as we know, are the only stamp club in Canada doing it. Please contact me at 250-493-6955 or at jcegreene@gmail.com for further information.
John Greene
Penticton
Basic civil rights and First Nations
Dear Editor:
Many Canadians, looking down from their lofty perch, have been witnessing an exposed truth that people of colour in the United State are and have been systematically discriminated against and denied their civil rights.
We admonish the United States to correct these injustices.
But wait a minute, how do we treat our citizens of colour? Not any better.
There are 8,000 First Nations people who do not have access to safe, clean drinking water, which has been promised to them for more than 20 years. First Nations people are five per cent of Canada’s population,yet they make up 23.2 per cent of people in jails and penitentiaries.
The facts of injustice and mistreatment of the First Nation people has a very long history. We need to clean our own house.
N.J. Hughes
Saanich