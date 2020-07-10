Hopeful that pool will soon reopen
Dear Editor:
Like many who suffer from chronic pain or work injury who are in need of low to no-impact exercise, the swimming pool at the community centre being closed is causing a great hardship.
Yes, we do have to proceed with cautions with the COVID-19 issues at hand, but too we need to find a way to balance the physical well being of those in need. Exercise for many is difficult without the support of water.
Yes, it closes in the summer for maintenance, but it has been closed a long time now. Maybe it would have to be with change rooms closed, that is fine we can adapt.
Being in pain is not a fun state and physio and other providers are booked full, and maybe not the best option for many. It’s something that maybe can be looked into by city council.
Work Safe runs a lot of programs though the pool. I would be part of such a program. Living in pain is not a way to go though life even in a pandemic.
Lynn Gooding
Penticton
Great president kills his own people
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trump among the greatest presidents,” by Gerry Rayner (Herald, July 7).
Your reasoning Mr. Rayner, is why I lean towards misanthropic tendencies.
From Donald Trump’s chiselling away at the American Constitution, to gutting environmental regulations and glorifying coal, it’s obvious that he has as much foresight in governing a nation as a five-year-old in a candy store.
It sounds like the National Rifle Association is creating paranoia in an effort to support a corrupt government, not defend from one.
You forgot to mention the most important event taking place under your “great president’s” watch. The genocide of his own people.Coming up on three million people infected with COVID-19.
The great president’s arrogance still fools some of the people some of the time.
Patricia Reid
West Kelowna
What makes Trump supporters tick?
Dear Editor:
Thank you Gerry Rayner for your detailed political view of Donald Trump.
It gives some insight to the mindset of those who support him. Could you give us a similar critique of Barack Obama? And, thank you Penticton Herald .
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Questions Trump’s ability to be honest
Dear Editor:
Trump among the greatest presidents? Yeah, but he has a silly haircut. Wears his tie too long and his pants too short and he also cannot sit in a chair properly.
Additionally, some Dale Carnegie training might help. Maybe even a lobotomy to rid his predisposition to lie.
One could go on and on.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Too many questions are unanswered
Dear Editor:
Penticton residents need to voice their opposition to a proposed 320-home subdivision by Canadian Horizons. As with most cities, the development process is loaded with jargon and larded with legalese, then, more often than not, the plans get approved anyway leaving neighbours feeling bitter and snubbed.
That being said, there has been no transparency from the City of Penticton about the development which leaves many unanswered questions.
The newly revised Official Community Plan is to provide a framework of goals and policies to guide decisions on planning and land use within Penticton’s boundaries. Section 4.1.1.4 of the OCP States;
• “Ensure all new developments fully cover the cost of the required infrastructure and services they require, including roads, water, sewer, storm water, and provision of parks, schools, and emergency services.”
But. what does this OCP clause mean? Will the city require the developer, Canadian Horizons, to pay for all infrastructure cost inclusive of building schools and putting in an emergency services building (fire hall)?
Let’s take the emergency services provision requirement as an example.
“Has the fire chief and his staff been consulted as to how the fire department plans on providing a realistic response time that meets the standards set out by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)?”
In NFPA 1710 (Standard for the Organization and Deployment of Fire Suppression Operations, Emergency Medical Operations, and Special Operations to the Public by Career Fire Departments) establishes the following total response time criteria as the benchmark;
• Alarm Answering Time: 15 seconds,
• Alarm Processing Time: 64 seconds,
• Turnout Time: 60 seconds for EMS responses; 80 seconds for fire responses, and
• First Engine Arrival on Scene Time: 240 seconds (four minutes) with a minimum staffing of four personnel.
It is imperative that political decision-makers, understand how fire department response times will affect potential developments such as Spiller Road.
Then there are other questions about apparatus acquisition and staffing that will cost taxpayers upwards of $8 to $15 million for a fire hall and apparatus, plus all the yearly maintenance and staffing cost should a fire hall be deemed necessary.
This is only a small sample of the many questions that taxpayers need answers to, or, is the city and developer going to spin doctor the information with the taxpayers once again going to be on the hook.
William Duff
Penticton
Follow Napa Valley as a leading example
Dear Editor:
Until recently, the Naramata Bench has enjoyed worldwide acclaim for its orchards, vineyards, wineries and natural beauty. It has captivated visitors, residents and landowners alike with beautiful vistas and a slow-paced and enchanting lifestyle.
This is all about to change if Canadian Horizons has its way and develops 300-plus homes off Spiller Road, located near the Campbell Mountain landfill site. Along with this development will be a new road starting from 880 Naramata Road.
Sadly, this address was once a prolific peach orchard and has now become a land desert that the new owner uses as waste dirt storage. The new road will wind its way up a steep rocky bank, towards the Spiller Road development site. Naramata Road will be transformed into a major thoroughfare with multiple lanes, traffic lights and stop signs, in order to accommodate the growing number of cars.
In the meantime, there will be endless delays, noise and dust from construction over the next 10 years and inevitably set a precedent for more housing development projects being approved, within this region.
Napa Valley in California experienced similar pressures from developers in the past. The citizens of Napa Valley cleared the way to ensure that the agricultural region, surrounding mountains, undeveloped farms and range lands remain protected. Napa Valley today, unlike its neighbours to the south, is considered America’s premier wine destination.
The City of Penticton is currently going through a major development spree, with housing being built in Upper Wiltse and Columbia Heights, as well as in and around downtown. Today, though, there is growing pressure to develop the hills above Naramata Bench. With other more established-development projects already in progress, one has to question the need for high-density housing in a remote location near the Campbell Mountain landfill and ask whose interest is being served.
With concerns around global climate change, does it make sense to increase our carbon footprint, to destroy sensitive ecosystems, to threaten our water security and to negatively impact what has become a potential world class wine region?
With this knowledge in mind, now is the time for all like-minded citizens to stand up and say no to Canadian Horizons Spiller Road development proposal and like Napa, take measures to preserve and protect this pristine region, while we still can.
Rita Laven
Penticton
Movement terrifies youth for no reason
Dear Editor:
When I heard about Michael Shellenberger’s new book “Apocalypse Never,” I ordered the digital edition on the day it was released.
I have long felt the environmental movement had corrupted into an anti-oil movement and become shill for expensive, so-called renewable energy such as wind and solar. I also felt the movement had gone too far in terrifying young people with claims of environmental apocalypse, coming soon, and created anxiety about their very survival rather than just saving the environment.
As a media hound, I’ve also watched how these groups have dominated the media with dire claims creating outrageous headlines. Before ordering, I checked out Shellenberg’s background and discovered he was not a shill for big oil, but was a respected environmentalist, who had simply gotten tired of how the movement had lost its way. It bothered him that groups like Extinction Rebellion had used lies and misinformation to create fear in school-age children about their very future.
The book also delves into how these groups twist studies on climate change to get media attention and influence governments pandering for votes. Shellenberg is not a climate-change denier and, in fact, explores ways to rationally deal with climate change.
If you care about the environment, but are confused about what is real and what isn’t, you need to read this book.
I can tell the book has shaken the so-called environmental movement by the vitriol from environmental activists on social media, even before they’ve read it.
To my fellow Summerland residents. I suggest you get the book and skip ahead to the chapter that deals with solar energy before July 13.
Andy Richards
Summerland
Health care system fails on mental illness
Dear Editor:
A Mom’s heartbreak (Herald, July 8).
Sam Stuart’s life shows how our mental-health care system is fundamentally flawed. It assumes that hospitals for people with mental illness are bad, and that patients would be better off free and active in the community, whether homeless or in supportive housing.
Nothing could be further from the truth.
The negative environment of street life inevitably trumps worker care and guidance. Leaving mentally ill patients on the street, as Sam’s grieving mother, Judith, says, is “not doing the right thing.”
Hospitals are needed and fill a crucial role in the safe care of mentally ill patients.
William Tate
Victoria
History is often based on perception
Dear Editor:
Re: “History should be preserved, not changed,” by Bob Sherman (Okanagan Weekend, July 4).
Mr. Sherman’s opinion seems to be one formed of the history books developed by the propaganda system of a victorious power, a little-less fulsome than Life magazine’s propaganda magazines that neglect Canada's contribution to the Second World War.
History is not objective. History is based partly on perceptions whether First Nations or others. Quoting Donald Trump dilutes Mr. Sherman’s credibility considerably. I denounce the unrepentant celebration of conquest of foreign lands whether at Mount Royal or Plymouth Rock.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Care home rules should be relaxed
Dear Editor:
I just received confirmation that next week visits with residents of care homes will begin, with conditions attached, as there should be.
Masks are mandatory and you must bring your own. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, no hugs or touching.
Visits will be limited to 30 minutes with only one family member allowed and visits are limited to one per family per week. And each visit will be supervised by a staff member. All of these guidelines have been put in place by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
I have no issue with any of these guidelines if visits are to be held inside a facility.
And I get the one visit per week rule if a staff member must be present for each and every person who comes to see a loved one.
However, upon receiving the visiting protocols from my husband’s care home, visits are going to be held in the large, covered area outside the front door, making entering the building itself completely unnecessary.
So if we are not entering the building but are visiting outdoors, are masked and are socially distant, why are we being limited to only one person per visit?
It makes little sense to me. It will also mean it will take eight weeks for my close knit family of children and grandchildren to each have the opportunity to spend time with their dad and papa before the cycle can start again.
My take on this: Relax the one person visiting rule to allow two or three people if all visits are being held in an outdoor space with no need to even step foot in the facility.
In the case of my husband, who is in the latter stages of Alzheimer’s, there is a much greater chance of some spark of recognition or awareness out of him if there is interaction going on between members of our family as opposed to just that one person sitting in front of him.
So although I am glad to see visits resume I believe some leeway should be granted to any outdoor visit that eliminates the need to step inside a care home and I hope that Dr. Henry will soon allow for this to happen.
Sheryl Theessen
Kelowna