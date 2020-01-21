Over the years, E3 (the Electronic Entertainment Expo) has been the glitziest and most high-energy event in the gaming industry. All the biggest video game developers in the industry are there from Activision to EA, and from Ubisoft to small independents.
The event had the “big three” console makers showing gamers what they had planned for the upcoming year and beyond. Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony would showcase their biggest titles in huge theatre-style venues with bands, light shows and more. This event felt unlike any other gaming event as all the companies brought their best.
Fast froward to the last few years and E3 has seen a steady decline in both attendance from the spectators and the gaming companies. Sony and Nintendo chose not to show up at all and instead do a direct- to-consumer presentation instead.
Is the event too costly for these companies or do they just not see the need for E3, when they can do a direct-to-consumer video? That is the question.
With Sony and Microsoft launching new gaming consoles, I’m surprised Sony decided to skip the event again. E3 would be the perfect time to showcase what this new generation of systems would offer the player, both in features and in exclusives appearing on the systems.
Nintendo’s direct-to-players strategy has worked for them with each new presentation featuring a large number of new games both indie and not.
Sony, on the other hand, needs to step up their direct shows with new first-party titles at the beginning and only do them if they have something to announce and show.
I enjoyed E3 over the years with the early ones featuring the most excitement and showstopping announcements. I do hope Nintendo and Sony will return to E3 in the coming years so the event doesn’t continue to wither away to a shell of its former self.
