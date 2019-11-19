Today the sky is grey. It is dull, overcast and gloomy. Don Cherry has just been fired and people coast to coast are offering strong, vastly differing opinions. Both my teams (Oilers and Rockets) just lost badly. My computer refused to log on this morning. A combination of minor injuries is significantly curtailing my usual activities. I suspect that if I had a dog even he would refuse to wag his tail today. It is just an all around gloomy day.
The above scenario, all true, presents me with a distinct choice.
What am I going to do in response?
First, let me declare that nothing on my list is serious or even significant. If the described problems were happening to you rather than to me I’d most certainly describe them as minor.
Second, however, the existence of these minor inconveniences force me to make a decision, “Am I going to mope or am I going to flourish?”
Simply framing my problems from that perspective provides clarity. It’s remarkable how much of life is a choice. I do not usually get to choose my circumstances but I do get to choose my focus.
On Monday, I observed Remembrance Day ceremonies in Rutland. I couldn’t help but notice and be moved by the number of families with young children making their way to the Cenotaph.
What an encouraging sign for our future.
On Tuesday, I received a picture of the cutest, smartest and most advanced grandchild in the history of the world. How could I be so blessed?
On Wednesday, I had breakfast with a good friend whose encouragement and loyalty is inspiring.
Thursday, I spoke with my 97-year-old Dad, which once again reminded me of the stable positive family of origin I have been blessed with.
Friday, I pause to honour a firefighter who gave his life in service to us. How blessed we are to live in a country with the high level of emergency services we enjoy.
As the weekend approaches, I realize how blessed I am to have a church family who are on a journey together attempting to reflect our shared beliefs by the way we live. As I prepare to worship. I’m reminded that on good days and bad I have a Heavenly Father Who has given me His cell number so I can call or text whenever. OK, maybe that’s a paraphrase, but imagine a God Who invites me to talk with Him.
The list of blessings differs for each of us but the important fact is that such a list exists. Actually, two lists exist. We all have a list of the inconveniences and problems in our lives and we likewise have a list of the blessings. And, we get to choose which will occupy our focus. A Pollyanna view of life might lead one to suggest we ignore or gloss over the bad pretending it doesn’t exist.
I don’t find that helpful. Challenges are real and must be faced. I don’t, however, need to be consumed by the problems. I can choose a different focus. While addressing the grey days I can always remember how incredibly blessed I am.
