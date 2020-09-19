FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, Dee Snider from the band Twisted Sister performs on the Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" show, in New York. Snider took to social media to condemn anti-maskers who went into a Florida Target store blaring the group's hit “We're Not Gonna Take It" while ripping off their masks. In a tweet Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, Snider called the stunt “moronic," and shared a video that was recorded by an upset customer inside the Target at Coral Ridge Mall in Fort Lauderdale. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)