I believe COVID deniers are the way they are because they simply want the pandemic to be over. They wish it never happened. Everybody wants it to be over. It's not a Hortons-vs-Starbucks debate. We all agree.
The easiest way for life to return to normal in the mind of a COVID denier is to say that it's a hoax. No waiting for vaccines... no having to flatten the curve. To them, it can be like the ninth season of "Dallas" — it was all a dream, but without Bobby Ewing having a shower and saying "good morning" to his ex-wife.
---
Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant and Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider took to social media to condemn a group of anti-maskers who staged a publicity stunt at a Florida Target store set to the music of "We're Not Gonna Take It." Snider described the event as "moronic." Would Dee have thought differently had they used "I Wanna Rock?"
---
If U.S. President Donald Trump calls COVID-19 "the China virus," should we start referring to the poor air quality in B.C. as "the American smoke?"
---
My guilty pleasure. When YouTube announced a reboot of "The Karate Kid" with Johnny and Daniel as middle-aged men, it sounded like a real dog. I have to admit, I'm addicted to "Cobra Kai" and can't wait for the third season.
---
Good luck to Summerland's own Lucky Bromhead who is nominated for an Emmy this weekend for outstanding make-up on the show "Schitt's Creek."
---
What's going on in Summerland? The four-year term hasn't even reached the halfway mark and two CAOs have parted company.
---
This week, New Brunswick elected a Progressive Conservative majority government. Doug Ford in Ontario has an approval rating of 75%. Even Ford's harshest critics are praising the PC premier for his decisive leadership during the pandemic. Provincial Conservatives seem to be least popular at the moment in Alberta. What can you expect? It's 2020.
---
Something that's not being said about the potential sale of the El Rancho property in Penticton is that it's home to a lot of people who otherwise could be on the streets. It's one of the few properties in the Peach City where people on extremely low incomes can afford to live.
---
Tina Lee, president of the NDP riding association in South Okanagan-West Kootenay insists she was misquoted in an article which appeared in Friday's Penticton Herald. In an email, Lee states: "I didn't say I agreed with the central party's decision not to hold a nomination meeting. I do believe after all of the overwhelmingly positive feedback from members, that the outcome would have been the same and I'm thrilled with Toni (Boot) as a candidate. I like the excitement of nomination meetings and wish we would have had one to bring us to this outcome. Doug (Holmes) is a great guy and I'll stand behind him in whatever he does. "
---
Elton John is opening up his vault and issuing a box set of mostly unreleased material from the early 1970s. There's a long-lost Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers song from 1994 now available. Neil Young is also getting in on the act. As much as I appreciate what they're offering to die-hard fans, if the songs were that good, why weren't they released in the first place?
---
Gosh, I miss 2018.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.