In “A Good Life to the End,” Dr. Ken Hillman writes about taking control of our journey through aging and death. He advocates for a redesign to our health system in a caring and supportive way around the needs of the elderly.
I have tried to capture many of his views in this book review in the spirit he intended, but I am sure some readers will find his thoughts very controversial. In the end, he is essentially advocating for honesty and better communication in our medical system.
Dr. Hillman, who works on an intensive care ward in an Australian hospital, believes that instead of using expensive technology and hospitals in “futile” ways to “prolong life in elderly people,” resources should be redirected to support family and friends to provide real assistance to the elderly with cleaning, feeding, and mobilization.
In particular, Hillman says that most treatments received by the elderly are “inappropriate, futile and not consistent with either the patient’s wishes or their carer’s.” We need physicians to be more honest with dying patients about their remaining journey instead of defaulting to ineffectual medical procedures and expensive hospitalization. Dr. Hillman says that “Dying in the elderly has become hijacked by doctors, despite the fact that modern medicine has little to offer.”
Hillman believes that we are born to reach maturity, breed, pass on our genes and then die before we become a burden to our family and society. But life, even when it’s clearly coming to an end, is a strong motivator not to give up. He says that in our final days, we should behave like salmon returning to spawn, but instead—with the encouragement of our medical team—we try to forestall the inevitable with short term medical patch jobs looking for miracles. He calls on his colleagues to more frequently speak the truth to patients so they can make informed choices about how to spend their remaining time.
Giving false hope to patients and their families through unnecessary tests and procedures only extends their suffering and misdirects limited resources that could be used to improve the quality of life for the elderly.
A warning from him to men over 70 who do minor repairs around the house — stay off ladders! As an ICU physician, Dr. Hillman has seen an increasing number come in after falling. Because of their age, some die and most spend several days in the ICU — never to be the same again.
His advice: “give up climbing ladders when you reach 60 years of age, maintain a healthy weight, exercise, especially the lower limbs, redesign your home to limit risks, minimize the intake of drugs that cause drowsiness, and use the many different types of devices that aid walking safely.”
However, even if we avoid falling, the rusty years will inevitably catch up with us — granted usually much later than our ancestors enjoyed. The elderly are increasingly admitted to acute hospitals as ageing is irreversible and the medical problems associated with ageing become worse. This is just the way the medicalization of dying has distorted our health system.
It’s hard to predict the exact time of death due to “frailty,” but it’s time to openly discuss it with patients and their care givers. Openly discussing progressive frailty and likely prognosis should result in more people communicating through a living will or an advanced care plan (ACP) their direction for active treatment before the end. For the frail, death is frequently due to an illness such as pneumonia or urinary tract infection which a young person would have fought off easily.
Dr. Hillman reminds us that we can’t cure old age or “even make a dent in it with modern medicine.” He would like society to recognize that hospitals cannot accurately predict when death will occur and yet our system continues to cause people to suffer through futile interventions.
So, as Dr. Hillman says, “let’s ask the elderly what they want and, just as importantly, what they don’t want, then design a caring and supportive system around their needs.”
Norm Letnick is MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country and the BC Liberals’ health critic.
