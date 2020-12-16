Christmas in isolation
Dear Editor:
Christmas Eve will be much different from the past, humans for many months have been wearing a mask.
An unknown virus has spread all over the world, people stay isolated, far different from the past.
Santa’s elves and reindeer look south with a frown, how to deliver toys to children on Christmas Eve, with an unknown kill hanging around.
Santa’s blue eyes twinkled through many tears as he looked up to God praying for help, the children he loved need protection from fear.
Isolation isn’t new to Santa’s work shop at the North Pole, where toys are made and dreams fulfilled us their joyful goal.
The lights of Christmas are shining bright below, joining the stars in the heavens in a wonderful show.
With many people feeling sad, helpless and lonely in this changing world, perhaps God will return to give mankind one more chance to care for his battered creation, will be his final word
God will captain the ship named Mother Earth, to steer this rudderless ship and defeat this virus and stop wars with the power of love.
Santa will come and go as in Christmas past, but gifts will be delivered via an army tank with God as his co-pilot with Santa’s merry Ho-Ho. Merry Christmas everyone.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Take every COVID precaution possible
Dear Editor:
Our masks protect our nose and mouth from possible COVID-19 invasion.
I have read that other COVID-19 experts are also saying that we also need to protect our eyes. Where do our tear ducts flow to, do they not enter into our nose and throat?
Possible coverings for our eyes would include the following: goggles, face shields, eye glasses, wraparound sun glasses and wraparound safety glasses.
Some experts are recommending that you start to wear only your glasses and abandon your contact lenses until you have received your COVID-19 vaccination. Do not make hand-to-eye contact under any situations.
As they say, you can do whatever you please with your own body, but please keep your hands out of your eyes when inserting or adjusting your contact lenses. Every time before and after you make contact with your eyes, wash your hands with soap on water or your alcohol solution.
Your older friends and family members would like to hang around for a few more years. In my mind, if you infect others, you are committing murder and you should go to prison for infecting others.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Miller totally offside criticizing Barry Neufeld
Dear Editor:
I read the Penticton Herald online and enjoy it. In your Nov. 22 post, you published an online column by James Miller.
In the column, Mr. Miller makes several comments that called into question the opinions of Barry Neufeld for “hiding behind free speech” and his Bible as the reason Mr. Neufeld constantly “gets away” with hateful remarks. These remarks are below your paper’s journalistic standards, inflammatory and sophomoric.
So should Mr. Neufeld “get away with it?” Yes, Penticton Herald he should. I would caution Mr. Miller that Freedom of Expression and Freedom of the Press are hallmarks of a democratic and free society. That means we can express opinions which Mr. Miller may not like.
I would suggest that if Mr. Miller thinks that expressing these rights means that one gets away something, I would suggest he try working for a paper in another part of the world that doesn’t respect free speech and other freedoms which your paper is based on. Let’s see how far Mr. Miller gets.
For one, I won’t be reading anymore of his columns.
Mark Zaluski
Winnipeg
Care workers should work at one facility
Dear Editor:
I greatly respect the challenging job care aids are faced with, however, I was informed that a care aid working at one of the facilities was, and continues, to go from home to home within the community.
I contacted Interior Health months ago and was told they would get back to me — haven’t heard anything. I have friends whose family members are in this facility and are scared for their safety. Given the rapid transmission of COVID-19, if management of care facilities allows this practice to continue, in my opinion, it’s the highest form of negligence.
It was my understanding that the Ministry of Health stated that a care aid can only work in one facility and nowhere else. Has this changed?
Erin Beck
Penticton
Showing some love for Get Bent Yoga
Dear Editor:
I am writing to celebrate the success of a local business during this year of struggle. The Penticton Get Bent Yoga & Dance studio quickly shifted to online yoga classes in April and a new journey began for everyone. It’s been a huge learning curve for myself and others moving from studio classes to online yoga.
These classes have strengthened me in body, mind and spirit. I feel connected and supported by the online Get Bent community. We encourage each other and move
forward together. People of all ages and abilities have benefitted from these fun, safe, educational classes. They become healthier, stronger, more flexible and resilient.
Congratulations to all our members, we’ve reached a milestone of 500 hours of online classes together.
Carol Hoenisch
Naramata
Fine everyone, not just the ringleader
Dear Editor:
On Saturday afternoon, I observed a march through downtown Kelowna on Bernard Avenue (Herald, Dec. 15).
There were many hundreds of people carrying protest signs, not wearing masks and definitely not social distancing.
The marchers claimed to be marching for freedom; the freedom to spread a fatal virus to anybody and everybody. Their march was definitely a super-spreader event.
They clearly did not consider they have any responsibility for the collective good of the people of Kelowna nor for limiting pressure on our hospital and the overworked nurses and medical staff.
How sad for us all! I am certain Donald Trump would be proud of them.
All of the marchers deserve to be fined not just the organizer who has been fined $2,300.
R. Riley
Kelowna
Is this Trump’s swan song? Let’s hope so
Dear Editor
There has been much hullabaloo about the epoch landmarks of one Donald Trump.
I, for one, have stated my sentiments toward Trump on more than one occasion.
However, I remind you that I am not the only one to expound on Trump and Trumpisms. Before going on, I don’t want to downplay the political scene in Canada in any way.
Lately, media would have us believe that the walls are closing in on Donald Trump. Are they really? True, Trump has taken his — what might be termed — “electoral inanities” to any court in the land that might entertain them; approximately 30 times, and all to no avail, especially when the highest court in the land is in the list. It’s much as he has said: “You’re fired!”
The question needs asking as to how this whole scenario came about.
There is no simple answer other than Trump played “authoritarian pied-piper.”
There were so many diehard Republicans, including legal team members, members of the House of Congress and ground-swell supporters, who were — to coin an old cliché — alluding to being “barn blind.”
From within the ranks, whether it be through intimidation, Svengali tactics, hysteria or the like, those involved followed like docile sheep and, in all probability will continue after the exit of Trump. The seeds of deception have been well planted.
As we all know, history has a way of repeating itself. The Trump situation is no exception. Nazi-Germany’s Josef Goebbels built Adolph Hitler’s ego to the point of being “totally omnipotent in a position of supreme authority.”
As we all have come to know, it proved to be his ultimate downfall.
Trump’s cadre of “fawning, servile, attentive idiots,” did much the same as Goebbels did for Hitler. The major difference here is the fact that Trump is fighting windmills til the bitter end, which should be Jan. 20, 2021.
Even so, I have my doubts as to whether this token disregard for human life, disregard for way of life for all Americans, (irrespective of ethnicity), token disrespect for order of law and last, but not least, token disrespect for democracy will ever be erased. We can only hope.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Erin O’Toole no stranger to elite company
Dear Editor:
“Elite,” conveniently applied to whatever they want to apply it to, has been a Conservative catch word for more than a decade. It’s the new “us” and “them,” intended to foster division and conflict.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rails about the “betrayal of middle class Canadians by elites; political, financial, cultural, media.” Well, he’s right there.
Elites is defined as a group of powerful people holding a disproportionate amount of wealth, privilege, and political power — that is, the 1% and their hangers-on, the politicians who fawn, wait for donations, and make laws helpful to that 1%.
O’Toole complains of the removal of Sir John A. Macdonald’s name from public buildings, yet when in power, his fellow Harper Conservatives painted the government jet in Conservative colours, took “Canada” off their gold-embossed business cards, and briefly — even artfully — replaced “Government of Canada” with the Conservative logo on infrastructure cheques.
O’Toole self-righteously tells us that when in high school, he “worked as a dish washer.”
Well, gosh. He neglects to mention that his father was an Ontario MPP and that he, himself, became a corporate lawyer in Toronto and in-house counsel to multi-national Proctor and Gamble.
Representatives for the Conservative party will unabashedly tell you of their well-filled party purse and influential donors. The 2015 election was history making in that Harper set a 78-day campaign period , unlike previous maximum 37-day campaigns. This, at serious expense to the taxpayer, showed his high regard for Canada’s economic health, even while as of August 2015 Canadian economic growth was in decline, a 5th consecutive monthly slide.
With the election of the Liberal party came the creation of over a million jobs and a rapidly growing economy until the advent of the pandemic; regardless of fanciful rhetoric of the Conservative opposition.
As Bill Clinton famously said, “Every politician wants us to believe they were born in a log cabin they built themselves.”
If we are to be denigrated as “elites” by eschewing the Conservative creed of survival of the fittest, I am happy to wear it.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna
Anti-mask protesters are crass, clueless
Dear Editor:
I am seriously concerned about the group of people who are collectively working against the efforts of everyone who is attempting to get us through this pandemic with as few casualties as possible. I am referring, of course, to the anti-mask, anti-vax, anti-precaution group that has been publicly demonstrating their position in the city.
I am appalled at their behaviour, especially taking it indoors to Orchard Park shopping Centre on a busy, pre-Christmas weekend. They are inconsiderate, selfish, irresponsible, and disrespectful.
I was genuinely surprised at the size of the gathering. I would have expected a few oddballs, but there must have been at least fifty people on Harvey Ave when we drove by on Saturday morning, and they looked like regular folks, smiling, and waving to the traffic like butter wouldn’t melt in their mouths.
They obviously have no respect for their elders! Yesterday’s Covid-19 death toll reached an all-time high of 28 in B.C. Do they not have elderly parents or grandparents they love? What about close friends or family with compromised immune systems?
I respect their right to believe the conspiracy theories about vaccinations if they choose, but this has become a full-on “movement” and they are endangering peoples lives and livelihood. Wearing a facemask to help control contagion, practicing good personal hygiene, and keeping your distance from others are such simple, non-invasive, practical preventative measures. I wish those anti-maskers would just get on board, because I have been working so hard to keep my spirits up through these past few months, and seeing them out there just makes me feel guilty for wishing Covid-19 upon them all when I should be wishing them well.
Susan Davenport
West Kelowna