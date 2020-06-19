El Rancho project is an excellent idea
Dear Editor:
The city of Penticton is doing a survey to gauge public opinion regarding various proposals to redevelop the site where the El Rancho Motel is located. The proposals include condos, a seniors’ residence, or possibly both.
“The property has long been eyed for a high-end hotel that operators at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, which they say needs to compete in the market.” (Herald, June 17).
I personally think the proposal to redevelop the El Rancho site to include a seniors’ residence is an excellent idea.
Consider the following:
1. The demographics of a sharply-rising seniors’ population are favourable for a strong future demand for this type of accommodation. More supply will keep costs more affordable for seniors moving out of their current homes.
2. It fits in with the objective to get more people living in the downtown area, resulting in a reduction in the current undesirable activity that goes on there keeping people away from the downtown.
3. The idea about more upscale hotel accommodation in close proximity to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is a non-starter. That ship sailed some years ago, but city personnel appear unaware of this fact. The days of the large conventions on this site are over just like the days of the nightclubs. When the Penticton Lakeside Resort expanded its convention facilities, it took a lot of the convention business from the PTCC. There are currently two new hotels under construction near the city convention site. The convention centre could be converted to a multi-use development similar to the old Cannery building for rentals.
4. With the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be little demand for new hotel space or convention facilities for some years to come.
5. The problem with exponential increases in insurance costs currently and into the foreseeable future in the condo market (Herald, June 17), will result in reduced demand and lower values. This will, no doubt result in reduced development projects of this type of housing.
These are a few supporting reasons for senior accommodation, and I am sure that there are many others.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
Many unanswered questions by council
Dear Editor:
Why was the District of Summerland’s debate on the solar project held behind closed doors in February 2019? And, why was Council only given that day to make a very important decision to spend $1 million of taxpayer money on a project very few residents knew anything about?
How will this proposed project, to be built in the back of Summerland “attract new residents and visitors” and provide “economic opportunities” as stated by the former CAO and mayor in their report March 2018?
Why did the CAO at that time tell staff to “sell the project to Council” and not present the information in a fully- documented report?
Why was land, previously allocated for future residential growth under the Urban Growth Strategy and Official Community Plan,suddenly deemed not worthy for residential development despite utilities having been built along Prairie Valley Road for that exact purpose?
Why is a project that will benefit so few residents (approximately 100 houses), that will see $1 million of taxpayer money taken from reserves, that will be expensive to not only build but to maintain, that has no effect on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (a major component of the grant application), that has had no proper public consultation process, cost analysis or land evaluation, be promoted with a limited public “ in-person attendance” via a Zoom call at the July 13 council meeting?
Why, with a growing list of urgent deferred infrastructure projects, including the current poor state of Summerland’s roads and approximately 30% less in revenue (as estimated by the financial department on defaulted taxes), would the residents support such a project?
They wouldn’t, they didn’t. It was decided behind closed doors by council, the former CAO and staff that wanted a vanity project and to appear green. So much for the values of transparency this council was voted in on.
Diana Smith
Summerland