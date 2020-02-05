If Tim Hortons is trying to reclaim its Canadian identity, why then are they using “You Make My Dreams,” by Daryl Hall and John Oates in their present advertising campaign?
"We're as Canadian as you get," Alberta franchise owner Tanya Doucette told The Canadian Press in a business feature by Aleksandra Sagan which ran in today's Okanagan Weekend.
"You Make My Dreams" is a catchy song, for sure, but how about something Canadian — The Tragically Hip, Zappacosta, Rush, Loverboy, Luba, Tony DeFranco? Anything.
- - -
If you hear the sounds of wedding bells over the valley, Sunday, it’s the joining in matrimony of The Penticton Herald’s very own Melanie Eksal and her longtime boyfriend Bryson Selles, also from Penticton. Congratulations to the young couple.
- - -
On the topic of employee milestones, happy 75th birthday (but who’s counting) for long-time Kelowna Daily Courier composing room employee Danny Moser. He still comes in and lends us a hand from time to time for vacation relief.
- - -
Jim Taylor is off this week. He has writer’s block. Jim’s “Sharp Edges” column returns Feb. 9.
- - -
Again, a call out to anyone who resides in the valley who was born on February 29. Please email me your contact name. I am doing a Leap Year feature on the final Saturday of this month. My email is: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.
- - -
A few changes to your Okanagan Weekend. The additional columns in the B section proved to be popular last week. Some readers told me, in fact, that they saved them for their Sunday morning coffee.
I have retired the Wine & Dine, which debuted originally in The Herald in 2013 and then moved to the Okanagan Weekend. Thanks to Steve MacNaull and Scott Trudeau, before him, for their efforts. We will continue to cover the wine industry and special events through our regular news coverage.
I also hope to run the Wheels page on a weekly basis. In the past, it’s been a recurring feature. As always, I welcome any input at the email address above or you can leave a message at 250-490-0880, ext. 300.
- - -
My favourite Super Bowl halftime show remains Michael Jackson. The best Super Bowl anthem singer was Whitney Houston. The best Super Bowl ad — that’s more open for debate — but I have to go with Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan (Air and Hare Jordan.)
- - -
Congratulations to CFUZ 92.9 — Peach City Radio — on their one-year anniversary on the dial. They redefine the word “grassroots.”
- - -
Five greatest songs about the radio: 1.”Radio Ga Ga” (Queen); 2. “The Spirit of Radio” (Rush); 3. “Clap for the Wolfman” (The Guess Who), 4. “Video Killed the Radio Star” (The Buggles); 5. “On the Radio” (Donna Summer).
- - -
Here’s a joke you can tell at the Super Bowl party and everyone will think you’re funny. What happens in Toronto if the groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2? You will get six more weeks of bad hockey.
- - -
OK, if you want to win your Oscar office pool, here are the safe bets. The four acting prizes will go to Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”). Elton John and Bernie Taupin will share best original song (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”). For the first time in years, the best picture/director winners are a toss up between “Parasite” (Boon Joon-ho), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Quentin Tarantino) and “1917” (Sam Mendes). I predict a split — “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will win best picture and original screenplay for Tarantino, Mendes will win best director. With a weighted ballot for the best picture, it makes it more unpredictable. In the acting categories, if there is a spoiler, it will be Scarlett Johansson for best supporting actress in “Jojo Rabbit.” She’s been stellar in everything she’s ever done, but had never been nominated until this year. The Academy recognized her this time with two nominations.
—-
Hand me my rocking chair, I’m getting old because I simply don’t get Billie Ellish. Her record and song of the year “Bad Guy” is interesting, but I can’t sing along to it. At least “Old Town Road” has a melody. Interesting that she’s the first since Christopher Cross in 1981 to win the top four awards (counting best new artist among them). Next to Milli Vanilli, that was the biggest Grammy miscarriage of justice ever — “Christopher Cross” beating “The Wall” by Pink Floyd for album of the year.
James Miller is valley editor of the Okanagan Newspaper Group. To contact the writer: james.miller@ok.bc.ca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.