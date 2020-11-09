Thanks for the vote of confidence
The following letter was posted on MLA-elect Dan Ashton’s Facebook page, Sunday.
I am told the Elections BC final vote counts are now substantially concluded. I would like to sincerely thank the many citizens who voted and that every last vote was counted.
Now, more than ever we should take a moment to appreciate the integrity of our democratic process.
It is a great honour to be re-elected to the B.C. Legislature on behalf of the citizens of Penticton.
I look forward to working with all levels of Government to advance the interests of our region. When we work together we can achieve great things.
Part of how we make democracy work better is to respect the will of the voters who sent a clear message this election.
My goal over the next four years will be to work for the people and not to refight an election.
We must come out of this pandemic looking forward and working together.
Thank you for your support.
Dan Ashton, MLA-elect
Penticton
Guns of Navarone should make Herald's short list
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Herald can become a mental life saver during isolation due to the unknown virus.
However, the online poll question of Nov. 6, “What do you consider to be the best war film ever made?” is a tough one.
The seven films mentioned were all great, but the unmentioned “Guns of Navarone” with an all star-cast would be my choice.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Liberals must stop giving out money
Dear Editor:
The Liberals came through with their payment of COVID money to veterans with a disability.That’s on top of the $300 that they previously pushed out to every OAS recipient under the label of COVID.
I never asked for either of these payments, nor do I need or want them. As with my earlier OAS payment, the veteran’s payment will go to the Penticton hospital fund where it can be put to better use.
What in God’s creation is wrong with this government anyway? We’re in serious financial trouble and they persist in tossing candy around like its Halloween. The least they could have done is to make these endowments available on application from those who really need some extra money. It never ends well when you put the monkeys in charge of the bananas.
With Remembrance Day coming up, I’m tempted to withhold enough of this for a good bottle of whiskey to toast old comrades who I soldiered with in faraway times, and who have now marched off to more peaceful places.
And here’s a “Trudeau Salute” to the Liberals and their wasteful ways.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Trump, you lost, time to get over it
Dear Editor:
Donny it’s over. You lost. Your huge deficit in the simple act of being a human being has finally caught up with you. Trumplessness will be heaven!
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Cars are the problem for bike lanes
Dear Editor:
With all the recent talk about a route for a lake-to-lake bike lane it seems to me that there is one major problem regardless of the chosen route. That problem is vehicle traffic using the same roads.
The only way to have a truly safe route for cyclists, regardless of the start and end points, would be to have a road that is completely dedicated to cycle traffic where all vehicles are prohibited except emergency vehicles. Such a road would obviously have to have adequate back alley access for delivery vehicles but this would truly encourage bicycle use.
Rather than spend significant amounts of taxpayers money on bike lanes which are still dangerous because of the traffic using the adjacent lane, the city should be planning ahead a few years when they might have a network of bicycle only roads.
In any case, there is already a lake-to-lake bicycle route along the Okanagan River channel which has little or no motor traffic.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Money laundering was out of control
Dear Editor:
One reason the BC Liberals were shunned by the voters in the recent election is the out-of-control money laundering that has had a deleterious effect on real estate prices deterring ordinary taxpayers from home ownership.
While this occurred during BC Liberal rule; Global News reports show money laundering in B.C. casinos goes back to the NDP governments of the 1990s.
Whistleblower Muriel Labine, a former casino employee says that in May 1997, following the NDP government increasing bet limits from $25 to $500 per hand, there was a marked increase in VIP gamblers and high rollers coming into the casinos.
“What is most troubling is how this has been going on for so long in British Columbia with so little oversight and so little attention given to it,” former BC Green Andrew Weaver said.
According to an article published by C.D. Howe Institute: When the British Columbia government announced in 2018 that it would implement a publicly accessible registry of beneficial ownership of land, hopes were high that the registry would effectively combat the province’s money laundering problem. However since then the B.C. government stripped the public registry of almost all its potential power and functionality. The final product likely to be released this fall will do little to stop money laundering.
• The registry has significant flaws that greatly undermine its ability to help deter and detect money laundering in B.C. real estate.
• There is no proactive verification of identification information for beneficial owners, which renders that information of little value to law-enforcement agencies and other searchers of the registry.
• The searchability and discoverability of information filed on the registry is unreasonably restricted, which deters use and limits searchers’ ability to connect falsely declared beneficial owners with perpetrators of predicate crimes.
• There is no confidential tip line through which searchers from around the world can send key information and evidence to Canadian law-enforcement agencies and Canada Revenue Agency.
• Sanctions for false filings do not include prison sentences, this creates minimal deterrence to members of organized crime, undermines the integrity of information filed; decreases law-enforcement agencies’ ability to negotiate plea deals in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of predicate crimes.
• In other words, Canadian law-enforcement officials and their ability to leverage it to catch criminals will be curtailed.
The good news is that these flaws can all be fixed.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Support our locals, not Amazon
Dear Editor:
Re: “Amazon again posts record sales and profit amid rising pandemic costs."
While the pandemic marches on, things are going well at Amazon, which is showing profits of $6.3 billion.
Meanwhile, local businesses are reducing hours, laying off staff, restricting the number of customers in their stores or the length of time customers can spend in their stores, or both. Many owners of those businesses wonder how long they can survive.
Before we lay out any cash in the upcoming year-end spending spree, I suggest we ask ourselves, “Who needs our money more, Amazon or local businesses?”
Mary Carlisle
Victoria
The freedom to vote is never a burden
Dear Editor:
What a difference.
Just over a week ago we voted for our representatives in B.C.’s government and, astonishingly, some people were outraged that we had an election to choose our government.
Meanwhile, just south of the border, an election is being held where people are standing in lines for hours and even suffering harassment from radicals in order to exercise their right to vote.
Too many have sacrificed too much to protect that right for me to ever dismiss it as being a burden, and I will never complain about the opportunity to choose my government and express my views.
Raymond Fischer
Victoria