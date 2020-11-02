K-street residents outdid themselves
Dear Editor:
Saturday night was Halloween. With so much uncertainty this year, we didn’t know if we would be able to take our two girls, ages 6 and 7, trick or treating.
We relocated from Toronto five years ago. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, we felt the weight of that decision to move with our girls. We felt safer. There was certainly no trick or treating back in Toronto this year.
Every year we take our girls down to the K streets on Halloween. That neighbourhood just seems to capture the spirit of the holiday perfectly. The houses are close together — which is perfect for our girls little legs — and everyone is so warm and welcoming. It feels like a scene out of a movie.
This year, the creativity to provide a safe yet fun Halloween experience was incredible. While houses participating were down to about a third of what it usually is, and understandably so, the ones that did really showed up. Many houses had candy shoots made from PVC pipes to create a six-foot distance, other families were set up outdoors, gathered around warm fires wearing masks and using tongs to hand out candy. Some houses had candy scattered on the ground on the driveway while others had candy carefully displayed on tables with arrows along with entrance and exit signs to help maintain social distancing.
Whatever efforts were made, it was amazing and it was appreciated and it did not go unnoticed. In a time where our children have also had to make great sacrifices, it was a joy as parents to give them a normal night.
To all of those who had to shut their doors and turn off their lights this year, thank you for keeping yourselves safe. We will see you next year.
From our family we would like to say thank you Penticton for creating a very special night for our children!
The Campoli Family
Penticton
Bike lanes are not worth $8 million
Dear Editor:
What are you thinking city council?
In regards to the proposed bike route, if the reported numbers from the survey are correct, that means that roughly 1.5% of the total population are active cyclists.
I do not see the benefit of spending $8 million dollars for 1.5% of the population. This is more concerning with so many people feeling the financial bite of COVID-19. Imagine all the things that could be done with $8 million that would benefit a vast majority of the population.
Stop now before spending more money.
Valerie Wood
Penticton
Majority of residents use cars, not bikes
Dear Editor:
A lot of time and money has been spent trying to satisfy the cycling groups in town and provide them with a safe roadway experience.
The one thing that seems to be forgotten is the number of citizens that ‘“only drive” and do not bike. How many bicyclists will only bike in good weather? The inclement weather we face for four or five months
of the year gets how many occasional bikers off the road? It is rare to see bicyclists on winter roads in Penticton.
For many of the people living in Penticton, the car is the preferred source of transportation that they want to use. I stress the “want to use’ which is similar to the biking crowd that “want to use” their bikes.
Council is constantly allowing developers to omit needed parking.
Electric vehicles are becoming more prevalent and can be expected to become the norm. Many drivers with not enough parking due to variances conceded by council to developers will have no off-street parkingavailable to plug in their vehicles.
I expect this letter is going to bring out all the naysayers who don’t drive and think no one else should, however it is time to speak up for the majority.
Many homeowners drive and want to continue driving. A large segment of our population is over the age of 65 and/or rapidly getting there. Not being able to drive as you get older will be considered a hardship by these people and council needs to take this into consideration. As these older people want to downsize to smaller accommodations they are going to be forced into developments that have no available parking.
To deny them the use of their vehicles due to inability to park at their home or near their destination or designing driving strategies to discourage motor vehicles does a disservice to the community this council was elected to serve.
Squeaky wheels might squeak loudly but car wheels are important too.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Husband vital to his wife’s recovery
Dear Editor:
Re: “COVID is distancing families and couples,” (Herald letters, Oct. 30).
Reading Doyle Bray describe being barred from caring for his wife at the
hospital brought me to tears. I had a similar experience with my partner during this pandemic. However, my partner isn’t elderly, and instead struggles with a
neurological condition.
Unfortunately, myself, Mr. Bray and
others, are the singular entities preventing our respective loved ones from falling through the cracks or suffering life-altering negative consequences.
Connon York
Kelowna
Yes to bike route,
no to Martin Street
Dear Editor:
This submission is regarding the planning for the proposed lake-to-lake bike route.
I am an avid cyclist. I participate for both health and recreation and I strongly encourage the City of Penticton to continue to expand a network of safe, practical and convenient cycling routes in the City. This is not an easy task but it is worth the effort.
I question the need to bring cyclists through the downtown en masse on such busy streets as Winnipeg or Martin Street. Currently there is an excellent dedicated cycling lane, both northbound and southbound, from Ellis Street south to the Skaha Marina, via Wade, Government, Dawson and South Main Street. It is already possible to cycle safely in and out of the downtown core.
I definitely advise against the use of Martin Street as a cycling route as it is currently being proposed. This option with one bike lane shared by southbound and northbound cyclists would not be safe on this busy and congested street.
Besides it would mean the deconstruction of recent improvements (that are not yet paid for). There has to be a better, less wasteful and more economic way to expand our cycling network.
No to Martin Street.
As for alternatives to council’s efforts to expand cycling routes downtown, one
suggestion is to reduce the amount of Lakeshore Drive, from Front Street to the S.S. Sicamous, that is currently dedicated to motorized traffic and parking. Convert Lakeshore Drive to one-way traffic for cars and give the other lane to the pedestrians and cyclists.
Go one step further and move the parking off the beachfront. This lakefront property is too valuable to use as a car park. Humans appreciate the lakeshore. Cars can be parked on less-valuable land.
Gary Denton
Penticton
World won’t survive 4 more Trump years
Dear Editor:
These are not great times for the U.S. of A. The whole world understands, what unfortunately, many Americans sadly don’t.
These anesthetized citizens see Donald Trump as refreshingly my kinda guy and the rest of the world be damned.
This planet cannot and should not withstand another term with the inept leadership and the pernicious Trump system of governing.
Now switching roles here for a moment, to that of armchair quarterback, there are various structures of bureaucracy in the U.S. which in my view, lead to the carnage we currently see down there.
• Leaving individual states to come up with their own laws and controlling influences is an open invitation for confusion and dissension. Matters such as capital punishment, guns, the courts and voting systems are a few areas that should be dealt with at the federal level.
• A review of presidential powers should be undertaken. For example,
having Trump pick justices to the Supreme Court is an open invitation
for corruption.
• A three-party system may reduce the constant warfare endured between Republicans and Democrats. Working together just does not compute.
• Probably the most confounding monkey wrench in their structure is the electoral college. Why oh why do they put up with this convoluted voting machination? I would be willing to bet that numerous potential voters say the heck with voting, as the popular vote means nothing anyway.
• The corrupt NRA most definitely needs to be disbanded. Gun control is nonexistent. Have you ever witnessed such a display of outright anarchy as the recent armed storming of the Michigan State capital building. Unfortunately sensibility will probably never outweigh the outdated and needless second amendment nonsensical right to bear arms.
Anyone with a working brain knows that Trump needs to be removed swiftly and decisively.
Heaven forbid, we might not make it if the lunacy is left unchecked for another four years.
Perhaps scaremongering, but...
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Orr endorses Trump: Say it ain’t so, Bob
Dear MR. BOBBY ORR:
I am a Canadian and an avid sports fan and have followed your career through the years, spent money to see you play, bought memorabilia for myself, my son and others.
For that I am now so sorry and will trash anything related to you — you’re a super disappointment!
You are — or were — a Canadian icon that so many looked up to. I believe that is no longer the case. Why don’t you stick to what you know best, what your experience is and keep out of politics! It’s not your area of expertise.
Taking out a full-page newspaper ad supporting Donald Trump and your insane view of his excellent track record is absolutely disgusting. Using your name to entice voters to vote for Trump is the lowest of the low.
You say Trump is “the kind of teammate you want” — how any sane person can stand by that comment is beyond me. Are you ignoring the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, the many American lives lost.
My son was a Canadian soldier and served our country. Where were you? Oh right, you were in glamorous U.S. where Trump says the military are “suckers and losers.” What about Trump separating young children from parents, keeping them in cages, having 7 and 8 year olds looking after 1 and 2 year old children? What about the 500-PLUS children whose parents cannot be found? What about racism and police brutality?
Mr. Orr, stay in your COVID-19-infected Florida and stay OUT of Canada. We do not want you in our great country — you are NOT welcome here.
Jean O’Fallon
Penticton
Restaurant servers please wear masks
Dear Editor:
When eating out we find that in some places not all of the staff members wear masks. The person directing us to a table might keep at a suitable distance.
However, often the person serving the meal does not wear a mask and is usually standing a foot or two away, is above us, and talking.
Not good.
I have asked why no mask and been told that it is up to the individual server to decide.
It should be mandatory that at least the server wears a mask. Better yet, keep it simple and make it mandatory that masks be worn by everyone in all indoor facilities dealing with the public.
Roger Nield
Victoria