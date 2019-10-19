EDITOR'S NOTE: Due to the high volume of election letters, Monday was the deadline to guarantee inclusion in the print copy of The Herald. The Courier published all letters it received on a first-come, first-serve basis provided it was 400 words or less (our policy) and was received prior to deadline.The following letters were received past our deadline and will not be published due to space limitations, but we are posting them here for the benefit of our online readers. The Herald's policy is to not publish letters to the editor on the election in the final print edition prior to voting day... James Miller, Valley Editor, Okanagan Newspaper Group.