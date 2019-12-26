S’land utility, tax hikes unaffordable
Dear editor:
It was very disappointing to read about Summerland council’s decision to raise the utility rates over twice the cost of inflation for 2020.
Unfortunately we’ll likely see a property tax increase as well. Having spent 16 years on council – nine as mayor – I know we can do better. And based on the economic outlook for Canada over the next number of years, we are going to have to.
What happened to the çwindfall” of new tax income from approximately $50 million in new construction?
Also, why a higher increase in water rates over the electrical rate increase when the water runs free from the hills – infrastructure, administrative costs notwithstanding – whereas we purchase our power from Fortis?
Summerland, like many communities, has a number of homeless families; do we really need to make it more difficult for low income families and seniors on fixed incomes to stay in their homes?
In closing, I would like to thank Coun. Holmes and the other two RDOS board members for voting no to the ridiculous stipend increase of 11.9% for board members.
I’m quite aware of the lost tax perk they and I enjoyed for many years, but that’s exactly what it was, a perk, and perks can come and go.
Any board member who felt it was a hardship could have claimed the expenses as a tax deduction. Unfortunately the resolution passed 16-3, so now the taxpayers will have to pick up the tab.
Don Cameron, Sr.
Summerland
Albas attack is just a Tory distraction
Dear editor:
Re: “Economic picture getting dark fast,” Herald, Opinion, Dec. 20
Once again Conservative MP Dan Albas is criticizing the Liberals in one of his usual ranting columns.
It’s ironic though that the leader he’s backing now, after his original pick Max Bernier left to form his own party, is not only resigning as leader of the Tories because of his using funds from the party coffers to pay tuition to private schools for his children, but now is under investigation for a further $900,000 in expenses that weren’t authorized by the Conservatives.
This is laughable that the Conservative Party is imploding and Albas has nothing better to do but to deflect from their issues to critique Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Again, if anyone should be worried, it’s him and his cronies. Truly sad!
Thankfully, most intelligent Canadians saw through the finger pointing and rants and elected the right government.
Rick St. Martin
Lake Country
Corporate greed caused the crashes
Dear editor:
Re: “Boeing boss jettisoned,” Herald, B1, Dec. 24
As a potential past and future flier destined for and/or doomed to a 737 Max jetliner, having a Boeing CEO resign presumably as the airplane maker’s proverbial sacrificial lamb nine months after the jets were grounded is insufficient.
When I read about such seriously questionable big business negligence cases—especially those of equal or worse offenders, notably the makers of the relatively new candy flavoured vaping concoctions resulting in life-threatening ailments (e.g. popcorn lung)—I picture, albeit a bit cynically,
corporate CEOs figuratively shrugging their shoulders and defensively saying that their job is to protect shareholders’ bottom-line interests.
Meanwhile, the shareholders, also figuratively shrugging their shoulders, defensively state that they just collect the dividends—the CEOs are the ones to make the moral and ethical decisions.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
Gioventu bang-on about neighbours
Dear editor:
Re: “Joys and dangers of the holiday season,” (Condo Smarts, Herald, Dec. 19).
The most lovely sentiment I have read, in a very long time, in a very cynical world, was in the weekly column by Tony Gioventu, and I believe we should all aspire to adhere to it.
He writes, when out celebrating or even just co-existing, “understand that our activities and behaviours need to be tempered with consideration and respect for our neighbours.”
How succinct, how kind, how perfect for the season(s).
M.K. Riske
Victoria
Risking lives not wearing reflectors
Dear editor:
On my way to work on Dec. 14 at 3:30 a.m.., I counted nine different people “by luck” on sidewalks and side streets all wearing dark clothing.
Only one of the nine, a lady walker, had reflective bands on her jacket and pants.
Somebody else who was getting up for work at the time may not have seen them.
People, please wear reflective gear.
S. Daniels
Osoyoos
Deficit really only exists on paper
Dear editor:
This year, like most previous years the Canadian federal government will spend far more money than it collects in taxation and from other sources.
The word “deficit” is commonly used to describe federal government spending billions more than the billions of taxation collected, thus the deficit analogy.
However taxation is only a portion of annual government spending.
The deficit in taxation does not cause a deficit in the government’s current accounts or in the money supply.
A federal government cheque for a billion is safe and sound.
Note: Our Canadian constitution legally empowers (only) our federal government to create unlimited amounts of money required to facilitate and enable immediate exchanging of goods and services.
In this manner there is no Canadian fiscal monetary shortfalls in government accounts. No money deficits are created.
Since there are no fiscal shortfalls, there is, likewise no federal debt created.
The phrase, we are creating a huge debt burden for future children is without merit.
Because collected federal taxation and other revenues are insufficient to pay all the vast federal government obligations, the federal government legally creates sufficient new money to help pay all the federal government spending.
This includes sufficient money to facilitate our growing population and growing diverse economic activities. Simply each year the federal government creates and adds billions of created credit money supply to the Canadian money circulation chain. Sufficient money to enable our changing civilization demands.
Summary: Because Canada’s fiscal monetary system maintains sufficient credit monies in Canada’s federal account with the Bank of Canada and charter banks there cannot be a fiscal money deficit in the accounts.
Likewise, no federal money deficit debt is generated. Canada’s federal running accounts with the Bank of Canada are safe and sound. Canada’s fiscal monetary system, like many nations, are working well.
Bruce Alton McGillis
Penticton
Real estate isn’t getting any cheaper
Dear editor:
Will property prices become more affordable in 2020? I don’t think so. In 1989, the ex-vice president of the CIBC said the trend toward greater asset determination of real estate values is irreversible among foreign investors playing part of it.
And this comment can still be used in British Columbia and also applied to the cities of Penticton and Kelowna. Just take a look at a property on Lee Avenue in Penticton. Sold in 1989 for $118,000 and the 2019 property assessment stands at $591,000.
The City of Penticton (on a spending spree) cannot afford lower property value assessments for 2020-21.
We all know the City of Penticton is a prime piece of real estate in Canada.
Henry Stern
Penticton
Politicians and sense of privilege
Dear editor:
Many people, when they gain a little authority, begin to exercise a lot of pride and will accept ill-deserved benefits, simply because they can.
Donors and taxpayers are not usually aware of the use of their money to buy favours, especially in political circles.
Politicians assuming it is their “right” to use public funds for personal gain are not in short supply. Most of us have had it up to our necks with those who think that after winning an election they are “entitled” to manipulate taxpayers’ hard-earned cash.
The elected official may deem that he or she “deserves” the “hidden” benefit and accepts it, when in reality, it is fraud. We need look no further than to search the past few months to find personal payback in Canada:
• Andrew Scheer’s campaign adviser was replaced for justifying that donations made by party supporters could be used to send Scheer’s four children to a private school, a foolish decision for an ill-deserved benefit that undoubtedly played a major part in Scheer’s resignation.
• The public purse is paying for a water ski boat, pontoon boat, sailboat, several kayaks, canoes and paddleboards for the PM’s family (Toronto Sun, Jan 23). It is also paying for at least one nanny.
• The public purse also paid for airfares, hotel accommodations, wining and dining of hundreds of staff members travelling to climate conferences when only a few were required to travel — a paid holiday for a privileged group — at taxpayer expense.
The Minister of Finance, a multimillionaire married to a billionaire, for two years did not claim a multi-million-dollar chateau in France that, by law, he was required to claim as a tax asset.
He simply stated, “I forgot.” Perhaps. Oh, that we all had political privilege!
Garry Rayner
West Kelowna
SNC got what it wanted all along
Dear editor:
In the final verdict for SNC-Lavalin nobody comes out looking good.
Was former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould right in refusing to implement the deferred prosecution agreement over a year ago?
She was right about the guilty part; one guilty verdict on a decade old bribery charge, by perpetrators long gone from the company, but we already knew they were guilty of bribery.
The bigger question raised by the verdict is how sympathetic was Wilson-Raybould towards the principals of the DPA and the new legal pathways being offered to a guilty company seeking to reform itself and the government’s role in protecting innocent third party stakeholders?
In the ethic commissioner report Wilson-Raybould said she believed the new legislation (DPA) in the 2018 budget was “rushed” and not fair.
According to her opening statement at the justice hearing, she said, she grew up “with the history of Crown-Indigenous relations that includes the rule of law not being respected.”
And so it would seem, if Indigenous defendants can’t get a break, I suppose she saw no reason to give others a break?
She told the ethic commissioner she refused to bring forth the memorandum cabinet needed to approve the DPA.
The ethics report said the prime minister inappropriately pressured Wilson-Raybould while she was attorney general.
Justin Trudeau admits mistakes, but insists nothing illegal happened, saying, “Trying to convince colleagues to change their mind is not a conflict of interest.”
SNC was found guilty on one charge of bribery and fined $280 million dollars with no 10-year ban on obtaining federal contracts.
It is ironic the final verdict looks a lot like what the former attorney general herself could’ve brought about last year and saved a lot of headaches.
Unfortunately, nobody in this story is a hero. Justin Trudeau worried about nothing; and Jody Wilson–Raybould as justice minister was out of her depth and it was right to move her.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Which Andrew will call it quits?
Dear editor:
Is it the year of “Andrews”?
First to step down, Weaver. Now Scheer. Next Wilkinson?
And then of course there is the prince.
Graeme Roberts
Brentwood Bay
