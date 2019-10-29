I was almost finished digging when she pulled into the driveway and wandered over.
“A giant hole in the front lawn, what a super surprise,” she said, gazing down at me. “Fantastic. Excellent. How deep are you going?”
“The standard six feet,” I said, heaving one last shovelful of dirt over my head. “And eight long and five wide.”
She nodded in understanding. “Well done. Splendid work. I bet there’s a totally logical reason for this. What is it, a bomb shelter? Is Alberta really that mad at us?”
I shook my head. “No, it’s an open grave. It’s for scaring the kids.”
“Of course,” she said. “Traumatizing youth, an admirable goal. That would explain the fake coffin in my flower garden. Where did you get it?”
I paused. Fake? I hadn’t thought of getting a fake one. “Don’t ask.”
“Who’s the dead body supposed to be?” she asked, peering inside the casket.
“Santa Claus,” I said.
“Ah,” she replied. “I didn’t recognize him without his head. And we’re doing all this because … ?”
“Christoween.”
She slapped her forehead. “Silly me. I should have known. You’re, er, bringing the idea back to life then?”
Yes, yes I am. Frequent — or at least aging — readers might recall me launching this initiative in 2006, when the collision of elaborate Christmas and Halloween yard displays first became apparent.
That is, there came a point when both holiday seasons grew so long that they bumped into each other like manspreading passengers competing for leg room on an airplane. Halloween and Christmas spilled across the calendar until they ran together like an upturned pumpkin spice latte flowing into an elbowed-over eggnog.
That’s OK if your outdoor decorating is limited to a day-of pumpkin on the porch or a hastily mounted wreath on the door, but it’s a different story for those erecting Griswold-level displays, the Vegas-on-your-street extravaganzas that draw fan mail from Disneyland and cause airline pilots to complain about the glare.
Those people get no downtime. No sooner are the barn-sized pumpkin deflated and the fog machine unplugged than it’s time to bolt Rudolph to the roof and rent the donkeys for the nativity scene.
Hence Christoween, my time-saving scheme to combine both seasonal spectacles. Think of a Venn diagram blending the holly and the horror: a bloody axe in the Styrofoam snowman, Freddy Krueger driving the sleigh, Capt. Jack Sparrow as the fourth wise man, candy canes and brussels sprouts for trick-or-treaters. Mrs. Claus, meet Mrs. Claws.
Oddly, my idea failed to catch fire (unlike Santa’s Haunted Workshop, a.k.a. the garden shed) so I gave it up.
But now we read that even more than before, Halloween extends beyond Fright Night. Advances in power-saving LED technology mean more long-lasting battery-operated gizmos.
Big box stores say consumers are buying more Halloween decorations and leaving them up longer. In the U.S., the National Retail Foundation says Americans who spent $4.8 billion US on Halloween a decade ago now spend $8.8 billion, including $2.7 billion on decorations alone.
At the same time, Christmas Creep has arrived even earlier than usual this year. While flipping channels the other day, I discovered one network — one of the ones that airs frothy movies featuring actors who get charged in college-admission scandals — promising/threatening to show daily Christmas flicks beginning Nov. 1.
On Tuesday, Tiffany’s announced it is selling a jewelry-stuffed advent calendar priced at $112,000. In the U.S., Walmart jumped the gun and began its holiday sales Friday. It’s still October.
Well, I’m no fan of Christmas Creep, but I do love me a good holiday display. I like it when people decide they’re going to put their time and money into making the neighbourhood happy.
Down the street from us is a temporarily haunted house that is outshone only by the looks on the kids’ faces. Or maybe that’s adults’ faces. Either way, I’m good with it.
So bring on Christoween, an idea that, like the zombie reindeer on my lawn, refuses to die.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.