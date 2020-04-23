When we come out the other end of this crisis, I hope we have learned some lessons.
The ravaging of care homes by the COVID-19 virus is the most upsetting aspect of the situation. It would be interesting to know if publicly-operated care homes fared any better than those privately operated for profit. I think there is a master’s thesis in that question.
This emergency emphasizes the lack of public concern we have for our elderly. Anecdotally, those who work in these facilities are over-worked, underpaid and are not provided the proper protective gear. We know staff is underpaid as the B.C. government has offered to top up their wages to continue to risk their lives by going to work.
Living in Ontario during the SARS outbreak, we learned that the Conservative Mike Harris government cuts to the health- care system resulted in workers toiling in multiple hospitals to earn a decent living. The result was the spreading of SARS between hospitals. Apparently, the lesson did not translate to care facilities in Ontario or here in B.C.
We have a national health-care system which takes the profit out of medicine. Why do we allow profit from the care of our elderly? A number of places in the private care home business are subsidized by the government. It is probably not a big step to “nationalize” for-profit care homes. Hopefully it is not against the rules of one of the free trade agreements the country has. In fairness, there are a significant number of very well- run private facilities.
The authourities also need to provide more oversight of care homes and ensure a proper disaster plan is in place for the next pandemic.
The government’s response to the financial fall-out from the pandemic is remarkable. Suddenly, we have a $100 billion available. I agree, drastic measures are required. If we can come up with this staggering amount, it makes one ponder several things.
When the Trudeau government was running deficits of $18 billion, the fiscal conservatives said it was the end of the world. Why is $100 billion OK now?
Before the pandemic, why could we have not found the money to solve problems such as homelessness, the opioid crisis, child poverty and appalling conditions in some First Nations? Four or five billion for a national Pharmacare plan was deemed to be unaffordable.
Finally, if there is another pandemic, the Canada-US border should be closed to non-essential traffic. The poor leadership of Donald Trump, who brags that he decides by instinct rather than science, has mishandled the crisis — words fail me.
His base is demonstrating to remove restrictions now, before we are close to seeing the end of the disaster.
He has convened a group of business leaders (including taking direction from the “My Pillow Guy”) to advise on reducing anti-COVID measures. No scientists or medical experts invited. This is why the U.S. is “exceptional,” but not in a good way.
After the pandemic is over, let’s not just get back to normal, let’s do better.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur living in Summerland.