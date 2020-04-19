The myth of the tech generations
While working from home one morning during this era of COVID-19, I overheard my wife conducting an on-line class with one of her high school classes. I’m not sure of the grade, somewhere between 9 and 12, but the behaviour of the students was hilarious.
Firstly, many of them had difficulty getting web cameras and microphones to work, while others could hear but not see or had lags in video.
Secondly, once the tech issues were solved or the student chose to live with no picture, the visiting started. They all wanted to know what each other had been doing, how they were doing, and what the first things they were going to do once this was over.
Being an experienced, intuitive teacher, with far more skill at it than I have, my wife gently steered the group back on topic. However, as with any high school or middle school class, it wasn’t long before I had another belly laugh.
One student asked if he could go to the bathroom. The laughter erupted when it was made clear that others in the class felt it was exceedingly inappropriate to take your laptop with you to the washroom while class was live streaming. The student calmed his peers by responding with one of the oldest retorts in the book, “I wouldn’t do it ... I just wanted to freak you all out.”
This clarification of expectations came with a myriad of other questions regarding behaviour in the on-line classroom.
“Could you get suspended?” asked one.
“No, but you could be blocked from being in the on-line class I bet,” responded another. “What about a detention?” asked one clever student. Carefully taking control back, the teacher said, “Well, we should get back to the assignment guys, besides, your parents would have to deal with the detention, and they likely don’t need that right now, on top of everything else.”
What did I learn from this episode of “The Adventures in Cyber-School”? Well, that kids are kids, they are social creatures first, and, it reminded me of something I’ve said for almost 10 years … they’re not very good with technology.
That isn’t a knock on them, the school system, or families. It just simply is. If you want to blame someone, blame the smartphone. It erased the need for computer skills. Game consoles did that as well.
Way back when, in the mid-1980s, as computers entered our lives and our schools, they were complex beasts that required the user learn to speak at least one computer language such as DOS, C++, or dbase. There was no mouse, nor a touch screen. If you ran into problems, you had to figure it out. There wasn’t a “click here to fix”
button, and you didn’t re-install the app, you wrote the program using the language.
Students in school were fascinated by computers … at least I was, along with many others. When I began teaching in the early 90s, computer labs were becoming common in schools. Students who were interested in computers were often “playing” with them at home. That play however, was learning. The machines, operating systems and programs still took significant trouble-shooting by the user. Nothing had an “easy button”.
By the early 2000s, technology had compartmentalized. You bought an MP3 player for music, a computer to email and type, and a game console to play. Then, in 2007, the smartphone arrived. In a few short years there were thousands of apps, one for everything you needed to do. Kids loved smartphones. They could socialize, regardless of where (and sometimes regardless of when) they were.
In some ways, getting a smartphone today is as important to a teen, as getting a driver’s license was in the past. The car allowed you to go see friends, and maybe, because they needed a ride, get invited along to cool parties. Now, you need social media access and a huge list of contacts so you’re not left out … so you are ‘in’vited.
I recall a Deputy Minister of Education proclaiming at a curriculum change symposium in 2007 that, “Soon, every kid in high school will have a smartphone and they’ll be looking at the periodic table on line…we don’t need to put it on the wall anymore!”
This comment just goes to show how out of touch you can get if you spend too many years in education, but outside the classroom.
Here we are in 2020, and the switch to on-line school is not easy. Kids are not all tech wonderkidz. Heck, most of them don’t even use the calendar or reminder functions in the current device they have. They don’t use email, they text message. I want to reiterate that this isn’t their fault, they are the babies we handed touch screens to 10 years ago.
I wonder if anyone will be able to drive a stick shift vehicle in 20 years? Perhaps with autonomous cars no one will even know how to drive in the future.
That reminds me, I recall another educational leader stating that we’d all be learning on computer within five years. That was in 1999. If we were to send the entire education system on-line it would be a catastrophe.
Firstly, because the research across age groups shows the “drop-out” rate to be between 40 and 80% for online learning. Secondly, because the real, human connections, shared experiences, co-operative learning, and laughs don’t happen.
Like, “Don’t take your laptop to the bathroom while we’re having on-line class!”
Kevin Epp is president of the Okanagan-Skaha Teachers’ Union. His two children are 2017 and 2020 grads of PenHi.