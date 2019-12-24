Pathways, tennis also worthy causes
Dear editor:
What’s this I hear? The city is giving the pickleball players $100,000 to build more courts? How come? What have they done to deserve a big chunk of money like that?
How about the tennis players? How many years ago has it been since the city took down the tennis bubble because they needed that property for the SOEC? At that time, they promised to put it back up on another site ASAP.
To date, this has not been done. How come?
A bigger shame on the city is their refusal to help Pathways, as described in two letters to the editor (Mary Ferrier and Randy Clements).
Pathways is an organization that connects with many people who need help, and they’ve been helping people for years, and always on a shoestring. Yet the city turns their back on their need to help fund (with my money) some pickleball courts.
What kind of sense does that make? Shame!
Jerri Hayes
Penticton
Dig a hole, then bury waste pile in it
Dear editor:
I cannot believe this mountain of garbage on Indigenous land (a sovereign nation) is a problem for non-Indigenous taxpayers. It shouldn’t even be discussed.
Why on earth would my tax dollars go towards remediating this mess? Talk about setting precedent. The locatee owner has to take the responsibility or at least the Penticton Indian Band has to step up.
The land owner should have had a letter of credit or some kind of bond to cover problems like this that Appleton Waste left behind. I protest my tax dollars going to fix this mess. Why should the RDOS discount the dump fees for these people and not for the other astute garbage haulers who follow the rules?
Why doesn’t the PIB just dig a hole on their vast band land and bury it? That’s all that Campbell Mountain does anyway.
Terry Feeny
Penticton
Inspirational book brings in $900
Dear editor:
I would like to thank the people who purchased a copy or copies of “A Good Word in Season" in this Christmas season.
I especially want to thank Barry Wilson, Hugo Deuschle and Steve King whose support and encouragement enabled us to reach the $900 mark for both the Be an Angel fund and Pathways Addiction Resource Centre.
Harvie Barker
Penticton
Class system still in effect today
Dear editor:
Do you think that class distinction is non-existent in B.C. Yeah right! Please, if I may, allow me the latitude to dispel that notion forever.
When was the last time (or first time) that you had coffee with your doctor?
When did you ever have a timeout donut with your banker?
When did your heart surgeon ever call you to ask if you are still upbeat and getting around?
When has the editor of your local newspaper ever called you to say, “I agree with you, or you are full of it?”
When has your realtor called you back to say thanks for the $25,000 I made when I flogged your house?
When has your car dealership service department called you to ask if your brakes are any better?
When has the funeral home called you to ask if the burial of your loved one went OK and are you happy now?
When has the vet who has put down your best friend asked, “Do you miss him and have you cheered up yet?”
When was the last time that tyrant cop called you to ask if you have learned your lesson yet and that you deserved the ticket?
When was the last time your boss remembered your name as he was mucking up your day and getting in the way?
When was the last time your local MLA or MP returned your call? Are you listening to me, Mr. Cannings, sir?
The list is endless but I am quitting whilst I am still behind.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Food hamper not quite as expected
Dear editor:
My name is Tracey. I live on disability and rely on the food bank every month for help.
I was excited to see what I would receive in my Christmas hamper after seeing all the donations from Safeway, and the two trucks that other companies had raised and delivered.
Please don’t get me wrong. I am very grateful for all help I receive.
When I opened the box (hamper), I was thrown for a loop. I received:
1 can of peas
1 can of corn
1 can of beans
1 bag of potatoes
1 bag of 5 onions
1 bag of 5 apples
1 box of stuffing
1 small jar of jam
1 $20 gift certificate (for a grocery store I don’t use)
I thought with all the donations there would be some kind of cookies, bread, buns, vegetables, meat, etc. All the things that are quite out of reach financially.
I don’t know where the donations went to. I’m sure there are families enjoying them.
I just wanted to point out that I have worked hard all my life. I give when and what I can. I pray for people. I try to be kind to everyone. It’s not my fault that I find myself disabled at this point in my life. Single people deserve a nice Christmas time too.
Thank you for your time. Merry Christmas to you all.
Tracey
Penticton
Ex-hostage will be next to cash in
Dear editor:
Good for you, Joshua Boyle. You beat Canada’s milquetoast justice system. Not hard to do.
Now you can line up at Justin’s door for your $10.5-million disbursement.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Province hindering rental market
Open letter to Premier John Horgan:
As a small-time landlord (owner of three suites) I think I can speak on behalf of other such landlords.
We are all subject to the 2.5% government-set increase on rental charges. Obviously the provincial government has no idea of our percentages and expense costs.
An example: insurance this year has gone up 50% to %200. Our rates skyrocketed in the last few years. Our sewer and water rates area on a new billing system that increased them close to 100%.
We have to be satisfied with a 2.5%
increase in rent. A lot of my fellow small-time landlords are selling their property and most sales are being sold for owner occupancy. What does that achieve? It achieves less rental housing.
The government is not solving the rental problem, but is creating a worse housing situation. Oh, well. One good thing! I haven’t had to pay any income tax in the last two years.
L.B. Catton
Penticton
Putting the ‘Christ’ back in Christmas
Dear editor:
What is the real message of Christmas?
The message of the Bible (God’s word) starts in Genesis and ends in Revelation. In Genesis Adam and Eve sinned by disobeying their father and creator God.
Centuries later Jesus, God’s son, paid in full for sin. Salvation and heaven are the father’s gift to all who call upon the name of Jesus (John 3:15, Romans 6:23).
None can earn salvation, it is a gift. If you are willing to humble yourself and ask Him to forgive you, then you will be born again by the Holy Spirit and God’s grace. (Ephesians 2:5-8).
Jesus is real! Check Him out in 2020.
Gary Young
Penticton
Time to forget woes for awhile
Dear editor:
The elves called out to Santa. “It’s time to go, your work sled is loaded to overflow!”
The ice was cracking all around, the elves reported, global warming is melting our town.
Santa said with a frown, “If global warming wants a fight, to be sure, it will feel our bite.”
With a Ho! Ho! Ho! And away we go, the sled took off into a cloudless starry, moonlit night.
The only witnesses were the stars so bright and the glowing nose of Rudolph, the guiding light!
No GPS to guide the gift-laden sled, children should be fast asleep in their bed.
A wave of light beamed down from the international space station, illuminating Santa’s sled, a reminder dawn was near.
Santa would meet the deadline, children have no fear!
Changing climate is the latest disease to conquer, but Christmas time is here and feeling well!
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Murders shouldn’t get discounts
Dear editor:
In the news is a father on Vancouver Island convicted of second-degree murder for killing his four- and six-year-old daughters on Christmas Day 2017.
The judge sentenced the killer to 22 years for each murder, with the sentences to run concurrently. This does not mean the killer will serve 44 years, and he will not likely feel twice as guilty while serving the 22-year total sentence.
What happened to consecutive sentences where 22 x 2 = 44 years?
Buy-one-get-one-free are grocery store deals. Why are we using the same principal in criminal cases?
If the legal system cannot protect our vulnerable children, who will?
John McLeod
Penticton
