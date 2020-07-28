Governments across Canada must deal with two intertwined and urgent items: gaining control of COVID-19 and reopening schools. There is strong evidence that you face enormous risks if you don’t deal effectively with the first before you attempt the second.
Bringing the virus under control, that is keeping the rate of infection close to zero and finding effective ways to do testing including rapid production of test results, is a daunting challenge.
One obstacle appears, in the opinion of many, to be the post-isolation behaviour of young people aged 20 to 35. Since the curve was flattened in many regions and rates of new infection declined, the possibility of getting infected was perceived to be lowered.
So they threw the practice of social distancing out the window along with the wearing of masks both in public places, particularly bars and night clubs, and also in private parties. Perhaps they believe the virus cannot enter private homes or that none of their friends attending such events could ever be carrying the contagion.
Perhaps they believe they cannot die from it. To put it crudely, this is just plain dumb.
As a consequence, the rate of new infections has spiked recently, particularly here in the Interior Health Region where new daily infections have risen from single digits up into the 20-30 range. The provincial public health officer has expressed her concern at this rise and, unless the rate of new infections abates, the government will have to consider more draconian policy alternatives including closing bars and clubs and imposing significant fines on those who ignore established protocols when gathering together.
Bring on the restrictions, I say. Canadians have less than a month to get our act together. If, because of failure to practice social distancing and wear masks, the rate of infection continues to rise, it is highly probable schools will not be able to open. The cost of that outcome is hard to overstate.
Think of the working mom or dad whose kids can’t go to school. Without school, someone has to care for the children while the parent works. Without school, many – mostly moms – may not being able to work at all with resulting loss of income and damage to careers. By missing school, children learn less and lose the habit of learning. Poor children are less likely to have access to Wi-Fi and computers and will fall further behind their better-off peers.
Education is the surest path out of poverty for disadvantaged children. If they cannot go to school, vulnerable children are more likely to suffer abuse, malnutrition and poor mental health. In the longer term, depriving them of the knowledge, skills and self-discipline that come from daily lessons under supervision of qualified teachers will doom them to poorer, shorter, less fulfilling lives.
Even if we can regain a good measure of control over the virus, reopening the schools with be neither easy nor cost-free. In all probability, not all students will be able to attend full time. But a few days a week with a teacher are better than none. Timetables can be staggered to reduce crowding in the corridors. In some cases, masks will be required and there will be a chronic demand for increased and repeated testing.
Class sizes might have to be reduced and that probably means more teachers will need to be hired. Also, more vulnerable teachers may have to be allowed to stay at home, hopefully with some income.
None of this will be cheap. Beyond millions of bottles of hand sanitizer, it will demand careful organization, flexible schedules and assistance for those who have fallen behind to catch up.
As The Economist said recently, “Steep as these costs will be, they are nothing like the costs of letting the current generation of children grow up in ignorance.”
David Bond is a retired bank economist and university professor who lives in Kelowna.