EDITOR'S NOTE: Summerland resident Darren Sweet asked to respond to Richard Barkwill's online letter to the editor. For a letter to appear in print there is a strict word-count limit of 400 words. As Barkwill's letter did not appear in print for that reason, Mr. Sweet's is also being posted online only.
Councillor Richard Barkwill has some valid objections that I share about the closed meeting, though the Councillor also uses the word “temporary” several times.
There is no reason that a solar installation would be temporary. In 25-40 years as components fail, one by one, they get replaced with updated versions that create more power for less money.
The Councillor's alternative is accelerating the building code changes, which I support fully, though there will be substantial and continued resistance from home builders, contractors and people opposed to solar power, as building costs will increase by a large amount.
I'm not privy to the design and research costs, though I suspect most of those costs have already been spent.
The Councillor neglects to mention that over $6 million of these costs is already approved in grants from higher governments. If the money is not spent on this project, the District will not receive it.
The Councillor does not mention peak charges the District pays to Fortis. These are charges for the maximum amount of power used by the District. I believe this charge is over $200k annually. As our power consumption grows, so will the peak charges. Producing even a small amount of power locally provides a "cushion" to help protect us from peak charge increases. This is just one factor considered by council, in approving this project.
A) "Kimberley invested $5.5 million…". This site was developed several years ago, every year solar components get cheaper and produce energy more efficiently. These numbers do not demonstrate that Kimberly lost money, without knowing the revenue generated by the electricity created and sold while they owned the project.
B) "The National Energy Regulator did a study...". While I have not read the entire study, I see nothing in the Executive Summary that indicates the study factored in rising costs of electricity, currently rising several percent per year and projected to increase even more to pay for Site C dam, once it's online. During the warranty period of these solar components, the cost of power from Fortis is likely to double. Note it's possible the study factored this in, but it's not in their summary.
C) "The BC Utilities Commission…". Just because project "A" was not approved, does not mean project "B" is bad. I assume our project meets the criteria for BC Utilities Commission approval, or the $6 million grant would likely not have been approved.
D) "Midgard Consulting Inc. ..." Once again, failure to approve project "A" does not mean that project "B" is not viable. I know the District of Summerland has completed several studies, using industry professionals.
2) "It is not a GHG emissions reduction project." It's interesting to use this claim to try to defeat an already approved project, while claiming that it's better to "provide resiliency for power through a much cheaper diesel backup generator". Are we trying to reduce GHG emissions, or not? Council made a decision. If a Council member wished to make a public objection, the appropriate time for this would have been before the District submitted for this grant funding and incurred substantial further costs. Summerland is on it’s way to becoming known as a sustainable tourism destination. Producing power locally keeps us on the forefront of advancement, as we were a century ago.
