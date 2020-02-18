I have been searching for one word to describe the emotional state of Canada in 2020. To date I have not been able to improve on the word, “nervous.”
We are nervous about the climate, and rightly so. Climate change is contributing to weather extremes not previously experienced in my lifetime. If it’s not fire it’s flood, and neither of them in a minor way. The diminishing northern ice cap should have us all a bit on edge.
We are nervous about health scares. We live in a global community and viruses not even heard of a year ago are sweeping the travelled world. Real fear and in some cases, ignorant fear, has gripped millions of people resulting in all sorts of erratic behaviour.
We are nervous about our neighbours. The fractured condition of the United States of America with bitter hatred expressed between opposing political parties causes more than a little insecurity up north. We have always depended on our bigger brother to be stable and secure and watching U.S. newscasts causes us to question how stable that security will continue to be.
We are nervous about pipelines and First People’s rights and the inevitable clash between the two. How can we maintain our peace-loving way of life when diametrically opposing agendas exist?
We are nervous about corruption at every level. Cover-up in government, in big business and even, regrettably, in churches leads any insightful person to wonder who can be trusted.
Gather any group for a brief discussion and the above list of stress-inducing factors could be doubled in a matter of minutes. Everyone has something disrupting their equilibrium.
This reality raises the question, “How does one live in uncertain times?”
I will not pretend to possess a satisfactory solution that will calm everyone’s stress. However, there are appropriate practices that can move one in a healthy direction.
First, it is essential to determine what is and what is not within one’s own personal control. Worrying about things completely beyond one’s control is fruitless. Conversely, not worrying about (or better yet addressing) things one is able to influence is irresponsible. I have become deeply convinced that the pendulum has swung so far in the direction of celebrating our rights and freedoms that many of us need a refresher course on fully embracing our responsibilities.
Am I doing my part, am I acting wisely in response to the challenges facing Canada today?
It was intriguing for me to read these words in the Gospel of Matthew: “The Pharisees went out and plotted how they might kill Jesus. Aware of this, Jesus withdrew from that place.”( Matthew 12:14-15).
He didn’t just hang around in the face of trouble, He took action and put some distance between Himself and the trouble.
Second, it is appropriate to advocate wisely for those who have influence on matters beyond my control and to press for wise decisions from them. I am able to influence government leaders with my support or non-support.
We forget sometimes that they are profoundly impacted by how they think we will vote. I am also able to influence big business with my buying power. Their language is profitability and ultimately it is the consumer who dictates that.
We need to cease singing the victim song and take appropriate stands on things that matter. If enough of us act with our spending and voting habits, things will change.
Finally, I suggest building a good relationship with the God who has ultimate control. In ancient times people were taught to view God as their Shepherd who had their best care in mind. They were nudged to think of Him and communicate with Him as a caring Father Who would look out for them. A deep trust in Someone much bigger than me provides a level of calm nothing else duplicates.
It is a nervous era in Canada. However, by taking personal responsibility where appropriate, by supporting wise leadership wherever possible, and by establishing a deep faith in a God bigger than any of us, it is still possible to sleep well at night.
Tim Schroeder is a pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in Kelowna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.