Better ways to spend $1 million
Dear Editor:
I posted Coun. Richard Barkwill’s letter to the editor on a Summerland social media platform and it seemed to stir up a lively and spirited discussion with those for and against (pentictonherald.ca).
After looking through the proposal, my opinion was that it was simply a vanity project by our local mayor and council, but kept an open mind until the COVID-19 impact and the realization of the financial hit our town is taking.
During the spirited conversation, proponents of the project kept pointing out that in a best-case scenario, Summerland’s $1 million investment would be paid back in five years.
OK, not bad, I thought. Then it occurred to me that the federal grant of $6 million wasn’t in the calculation. So the $7 million project, based on the five year per million calculation would in fact take 35 years to pay off. According to the project information, the expected life of the project is — wait for this — 35 years.
I realize that some folks see the $6 million from the feds as free money, it’s not. Those are our tax dollars.
Considering Summerland gets it’s power from clean hydro so we are not really saving the environment, doesn’t this make the whole project a make work project?
Can anyone in Summerland think of a better use for $1 million?
Andrew Richards
Summerland
Canada/U.S. border should stay closed
Dear Editor:
After hinting for some weeks that he would be taking some action to reunite families that were separated by pandemic travel restrictions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be permitted to come to Canada, even if they themselves do not hold legal status here.
Canada is surrounded by COVID-19 and the worst country in the world for it is the United States.
With over two million cases and more than 112,000 deaths, the U.S. has over 25% of the world’s COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The last border in the world Trudeau should consider easing restrictions on is the Canada-U.S. border, but he’s going ahead with it, despite the majority of Canadians opposing the border opening.
The revision means immediate family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents will be allowed in, as long as
they have no sign they might have COVID-19 and no reason to believe they might have caught it.
An immediate family member is defined as a spouse, domestic partner, legal guardian, son, daughter, mother, father, sister, brother, grandparents, aunt, uncle, niece and nephew, and in-laws of the same categories. If anybody is missed, I’m sure our PM will make an exception.
Sarcasm aside, now is not the time to loosen border restrictions with the United States, or any other country.
Yes, it’s terrible that people have family in the United States that they can’t see, but millions of Canadians have family in other provinces and they can’t visit either.
We, all Canadians, have done a great job of social distancing, wearing masks, staying home and following our provincial rules. Let’s not screw it all up for the sake of a few brownie points from the United States.
Vair Clendenning
Kelowna
George Floyd death modern crucifixion
Dear Editor:
There’s a scene in “On the Waterfront,” known as the “sermon on the docks,” where Father Barry (Karl Malden) tells the longshoremen: “Some people think the crucifixion only took place on Calvary. They better wise up! Taking Joey Doyle’s life to stop him from testifying is a crucifixion ... And anybody who sits around and lets it happen, keeps silent about something he knows has happened, shares the guilt of it just as much as the Roman soldier who pierced the flesh of our Lord to see if He was dead.”
The deaths of George Floyd, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner, Jamar Clark, Michael Brown, Eric Harris, Sandra Bland (who died in police custody) and several other black Americans — just over the past few years — are the modern-day crucifixions.
CNN reporter Sarah Sidner asked Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo: “The Floyd family has asked if you are going to get justice for George Floyd.”
After removing his hat, Arradondo addressed the Floyd family: “Being silent or not intervening — to me, you’re complicity. So I don’t see a level of distinction any different.” Arradondo added, “If there were one solitary voice, it would have intervened and acted — that’s what I would have hoped. Unfortunately that did not occur.”
Comedian and political commentator Bill Mahler recently said, “There’s a mem that says ‘Nobody hates bad cops worse than good cops.’ OK, if you hate them so much, turn them in. Because let’s be real — if there wasn’t video of that murder, how do you think those other cops would have described that encounter?”
Probably some vague statement that Floyd died of heart failure while resisting arrest.
FiveThirtyEight.com reported that from 2005 to the present, 110 U.S. officers have been charged with murder or manslaughter in an on-duty shooting. Of those, 42 were convicted, 50 weren’t convicted, and 18 cases are pending. That is less than three convictions per year, out of more than 1,000 deadly shootings.
Finally, check out the new song “It’s Been Burning For A While” by Chris Pierce.
The chorus:
You say it’s in the eye of the beholder
Well, I’ll just go and check
No, it ain’t no chip up on my shoulder
That’s your boot up on my neck.
David Buckna
Kelowna
It all began with political upheaval
Dear Editor:
So much is happening with the Black Lives Matter protests all around the world during the pandemic, making 2020 easily comparable to a couple of previous U.S. election years.
In 1968, Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis, triggering riots in many U.S. cities; it came during volatile protests against the Vietnam War. That November President Lyndon Johnson was replaced by Republican Richard M. Nixon.
Then in 1992 after police officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted, the world witnessed terrible scenes of murders, burning and looting in the Los Angeles race riots. Only a year after riding an all-time high in the polls following Desert Storm in Iraq, President George Bush Sr. was replaced by Democrat Bill Clinton.
This year in the midst of a pandemic, a tragic senseless death in Minneapolis has seen riots raging in U.S. cities, followed by mainly peaceful protests globally. There’s no doubt disruptive elements would love to hijack the peaceful aspect of the protests, but they seem to have been quelled for now.
I participated in a peaceful anti-Vietnam war protest in Baltimore. It came at the invitation of a Marine pilot who shared bridge duties with me traversing Chesapeake Bay on a bulk carrier I worked on in 1969.
Americans cast their votes in less than five months time, and their choice is bleak. The Republican incumbent was chosen in 2016 after Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was declared 85% certain of winning in an Election Day New York Times headline.
This year the contender is Joe Biden, who doesn’t instill confidence in anyone except the staunchest Democratic supporter. It’s shameful the country claiming to be the greatest and most powerful in history is so crippled by political polarization, and from a population exceeding 330 million can only find these two characters to vie for the Oval Office.
There are myriad opinions on Trump’s tenure and style. For an insight into his opponent, watch a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The story of his black life definitely matters. Perhaps the most telling point in a saga came during the Senate confirmation hearings in 1991. Biden was chairman of the judiciary committee and his behaviour was bizarre, to say the least.
The documentary is “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas In His Own Words.” See justicethomasmovie.com
Bernie Smith
Parksville
How much bad news can we take?
Dear Editor:
Some people are very much distressed - having a greater faculty than others for feeling the miseries of the present time, especially the constant news underlining human failures.
How far as a human being and as a Christian ought one to be vividly and continuously aware of, say, of the bad news brought into our sitting rooms by the media all day and everyday? It seems to me that many are just beginning to recognize that there is a dark side at work in human life. Should not our first conclusion be, that as presented, all is chaos in our world? Original sin is alive and thriving — put no limits on my personal freedom!
Irish writer, C.S. Lewis took the line, “that the present speed of communication etc. imposes a burden on sympathy for which sympathy was never made: that the natural thing was to be distressed about what was happening to the poor Jones’s in your own village and that the modern situation, in which journalism brings the Chinese, Russians, Finns, Poles, and Turks to your notice each morning really could not be met in the same way. In the case of the Jones’s next door we should think ill of the neighbour who felt nothing whether his feeling did them good or not.
Is not our most important service to the world our faith in working with God to renew family life? A terrible sadness in our world is the wounded innocence of children flowing from broken marriages. The suffering is so great that we can only conclude that we are dealing with sins against what is most sacred.
Early Christianity demanded renewal, the renewal of the inner person, which the Holy Spirit will perform as the central work of the Christian community.
The fight against discrimination begins in the human heart.
Fr. Harry Clarke
Penticton
Thank you police for doing your job
Dear Editor:
Response to Derek Morgan and Don Smithyman letters on police brutality.
Violence in a national pastime in the sub-strata of Canada.
According to Stats Can: Nationally, police reported 651 homicides in 2018. In terms of relationship, spousal homicide was the lone type of homicide to increase in 2018 (+9 victims). In contrast, there were 31 fewer homicides committed by someone with whom the victim had a criminal
relationship (for example, drug dealers and their clients). The majority of homicides in Canada are committed by an acquaintance (34%), a family member (33%), a stranger (19%), or someone with whom the victim had a current or former intimate relationship – non-spousal (6%).
In 2018, 8% of victims were killed by someone with whom they had a criminal relationship.
There were over 2 million Criminal Code incidents (excluding traffic offences) reported by police in 2018, results from the most recent General Social Survey on Victimization found that just under one-third (31%) of violent and non-violent incidents were reported to the police. These types of offences often go unreported to police. There were more than 28,700 police-reported sexual assaults in 2018.
Because we don’t actually see much criminal activity, it’s easy to blame the police. Life in Canada is lived on two levels: the law-abiding level and a sub-level: the criminal element which includes gang and drug activity and violent acts by ordinary citizens.
Most criminal activity becomes violent when the occasion demands; such as police intervention or any unfortunate citizen that gets in their way. If they think they can get away they will make a break for it.
The focus on the Kelowna video should have been on the cause — not the result. It is too bad that was either deliberately cut off or missing from the beginning of the video. Even so, it is clear the suspect was resisting arrest. This was his choice. The two cops holding his arms prevented him from fighting. But, they were at a standoff.
If the police had been able to handcuff him they would have done so. The third cop came to their rescue and ended the confrontation.
The police have a job to do. The suspect could have come peaceably and there would have been no scene. The choice was his This leaves the police two choices: give up and let him go; or forcible arrest. They did their job and I thank them for it.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Does photo support underage drinking?
Dear Editor:
I am writing this letter regarding Joe Fries’ article in the Herald titled “Beach Booze Rolls Out Smoothly” (Herald, June 3) as I have some serious concerns.
The photograph shows five people with a comment that “they were among the first people to legally enjoy a drink.” I have to question this as one of the people in the photo, as far as I know, is under the age of 19 years. Stating that they are legally enjoying a drink is incorrect as the law states you have to be 19 years of age to drink alcohol in the province of B.C. This picture also potentially depicts that the adults, the city and the Herald are condoning youth drinking. So I would have to give the City of Penticton a failing grade on this venture the very first day of rollout.
Daryl Meyers
Penticton