Breath of fresh air at SD 67 headquarters
Dear Editor:
Re: “School board welcomes new secretary/treasurer,” (Herald, Nov. 17).
I was pleased to read a recent article in the Herald about the appointment of Ms. Nicole Bittante as the new secretary-treasurer of School District 67 (Okanagan Skaha).
I was particularly encouraged by what seemed to be her commitment to providing an open and transparent reporting of the District’s finances and operations to the citizens represented in the district.
It wasn’t long ago that I attended a school board meeting in the old District No. 67 Instructional Materials Centre.
Many concerned citizens, parents, and employees listened to the confusing and disturbing reports of our former superintendent and secretary-treasurer regarding short-falls in meeting budget requirements.
There was the threat of clawing back individual school funds, including contributions and donations made by parents, to balance the budget. The explanations at that time were neither transparent nor understandable and it took the courage of the Board of Education to employ an independent accountant to delve into the mess that was left in the district.
Unfortunately the district was left having to pay the salaries of both the superintendent and the secretary-treasurer for months as they immediately went on extended sick leave.
There was a commitment by the board to ensure that future mismanagement of funds and operations of the district would be discouraged if not eliminated. In one sense, COVID-19 was a blessing as it saved the board from an expected deficit.
I am hoping that, as a result of the appointment of a new superintendent and a new secretary-treasurer, there will be a new and much healthier relationship between the board and school community.
For far too long, employees below the level of the senior district staff were considered the adversaries rather than part of the team working to provide the best quality education to our students. Often they worked to alienate parents from school staff and to cause friction between various interest groups in the district to deflect the often autocratic decision making coming from both the board and district staff.
Perhaps now we will see a concerted effort by all parties to put the interest of students first and foremost by listening to each other, seeking consensus, and decision-making that benefits our children and youth.
Time will tell.
Terry Green
Summerland
Hard for people to actually leave town
Dear Editor:
Re: “1-way tickets out of Penticton,” (Herald, Nov. 21).
Twenty years ago I encountered a man in downtown Penticton claiming he was a heroin addict and “gang-banger” that had been put on a bus at the coast to get him away from his “negative peer group.” As I worked in radio at the time I thought this was worth looking into and contacted Pat Gilcrist of the ministry of children and families.
Pat said the policy was to send people only to government-funded treatment facilities in Kelowna, Prince George, Maple Ridge and Victoria, and that while it was unlikely people would be sent elsewhere, people sent to places outside of the official policy weren’t tracked.
Twenty years later I learn municipalities can fund their own relocation programs, but the benevolent sounding Family Reunification Fund (recommended by the less benevolent sounding Safety and Security Advisory Committee) is going to have trouble finding a bus.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Channel not ideal for city’s cycling route
Dear Editor:
Elvena Slump shows her lack of knowledge about the cycling challenges in Penticton, as I’d expect of a selfish, entitled, driver (Herald letters, Nov. 20).
She says the Channel cycle path is all Penticton cyclists need? She says it is simple or should be simple to bring bikes into town from the Channel Parkway.
Clearly she has never cycled the route. Riding along the Parkway curb is dangerous due to bad, speeding drivers, yet the only way to “easily” get anywhere in Penticton.
There are only a few points from which the remainder of Penticton can be reached via crossing the water and in all cases there is often high pedestrian traffic and most of the points involve crossing dangerous Channel Parkway either at controlled or uncontrolled intersections.
The longest stretch is from one bridge to the golf course bridge or beyond to the highway bridge.
Yes, there are bad cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers. The drivers are the dangerous ones.
With respect to The Herald’s editorial of Nov. 20, Government Street and Channel Parkway are not adequate for cycling
If drivers drove cautiously with respect for cyclists, it still would not be adequate.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Questions for Oliver’s incoming top cop
Dear Editor:
May I be one of the first residents of beautiful tranquil Oliver to congratulate RCMP officer Don Wigglesworth on his pending promotion from corporal to sergeant and his return to serve back in Oliver from the big, loud city of Penticton (Herald, Nov. 20).
But before I join your fan club, young man, perhaps you would take a moment or two to enlighten us out here in the sticks on a few pointers seeing as we don’t get out much these days. Now allowing for the normal lack of transparency that is endemic within the RCMP, will you allow me the latitude to ask you a couple of questions, sir?
Firstly, understanding that there are good and bad people in every walk of life, and knowing that the RCMP has had its good share of bad boys and girls serving within the force both nationally and locally, can I ask you: In your long career with law enforcement have you ever come across and arrested a fellow officer? And if you did, what was the outcome? Recent happenings in the Okanagan would suggest that some unlawful behavior was apparent with certain officers supposedly serving and protecting the community.
And speaking of bad boys and girls, can we assume that under your command the Oliver detachment will be able to set aside the former protocols requiring officers to drop whatever they’re doing to handle a disturbance at the Okanagan Correction Centre, leaving less protected against crime and accidents?
Thank you, Don, in advance for any enlightenment you may choose to share. Please know that on a good day, I can be sprung for a coffee at a local friendly eatery. My first wife saves coupons.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Rise of the far right noticed here at home
Dear Editor:
With the U.S. election over, we’re hearing far too much about Donald Trump from the usual gang of letter writers. For whatever reasons, Donald Trump lost the election, and everybody needs to move on, especially if you are not a U.S. citizen. Instead of raging about political excesses south of the border, we should be paying attention to the same thing happening in Canada.
I received, courtesy of Canada Post, a copy of the Epoch Times in my mailbox yesterday, and I’m not the only one. The Epoch Times is a fringe publication that promotes conspiracy theories, fake news and far-right propaganda.
In short, the same type of garbage that the Trumpists swallow and believe to be the gospel truth. Why isn’t anybody worried about that? I’d never accuse a Trump supporter of being particularly bright, but I thought Canadians were smarter.
Having heard the rumblings of far-right dogma becoming louder in Canada, and reading the usual contributions to the Herald, I’m not seeing much to convince me that they are.
C. Guttormsson
Penticton
Canadian discourse should be treasured
Dear Editor:
Just discovered Penticton Herald site today and read through a good bit of the letters to the editor.
I must say I already see the great difference between American and Canadian letters to the editor: education.
It was greatly satisfying to read so many which quoted facts and stats that the inner super-nerd inside of me admires which drives my next point. No matter who you are are what your religious or political leanings are, you all need to make education a top priority as we in America have greatly ignored it for the past 20 years.
Too much politics, emotional opinions, vendettas have infiltrated into the eduction system in America (both public and private) and the total erosion of critical thinking and common sense is appalling. It has led our society here in America into such a rapid free fall downward spiral that accelerated under our current president and I pray to God you all up in Canada don’t imitate us.
Even a former Deep South conservative such as myself is in total disbelief at how ignorance, fear, and paranoia have become so entrenched into so many corners of America when in 2020 information is so readily available to prove/disprove allegations or theories.
As for COVID, it has become a joke to many in my conservative community. I have seen many friends and family down in Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana who mocked this “fake illness” become hospitalized and a handful have died from it.
And even my former co-worker in Mississippi had to take his four-year-old over five hours away to a hospital in Louisiana that could treat his sons massive allergy outbreak as all the hospitals near him were full with COVID cases.
I would hope you all in B.C. are taking this virus a lot more seriously than many are down here south of the border.
When this crisis is finally defeated, we down in the Bellingham area will welcome you all back with open arms and I cannot wait to finally go see my Canucks again (yeah, a former Southern American rooting for a Canada hockey team.. .go figure!).
In any event, stay safe up there Canada and don’t give in to ignorance and misinformation, and hopefully soon we can all see each other again.
Gerald Patterson
Birch Bay, Washington
No mask? No service
Dear Editor:
Some alarming stories are making the news where people are entering stores without masks or other face coverings.
In some cases store personnel are being threatened and intimidated by those refusing to comply with provincial directives regarding face coverings. Stores in many cases seem to feel they have done their duty with a notice requiring masks then leaving it up to store personnel to enforce the requirement.
This is not working. It is blatantly unfair to expect store personnel to confront the people not wearing masks. I am hoping that stores will take the no-shirt, no-shoes, no- service theme to today's reality and add no-masks to it.
John McLeod
Penticton
Why would you want to live beside landfill?
Dear Editor:
Canadian Horizons, a development company out of Surrey, is proposing to develop a high-density community next to Penticton’s Campbell Mountain landfill.
I’m not a scientist, or in the medical field, but I am a concerned citizen of Penticton. It didn’t take long to research and find several studies on the negative health risks of living near a landfill.
I would strongly discourage my children and grandchildren from moving into a development next to a landfill.
Canadian Horizons has proposed a 300-meter buffer zone separating the landfill site from the community, but in my opinion, this isn’t nearly enough space considering what’s at risk. The B.C. government requires that a new landfill must have a minimum buffer zone of 500 meters between any residential areas. Shouldn’t this also apply when developing a new community?
Then there is the question of liability.
Who will be left holding the proverbial bag should any of the residents’ health be negatively impacted or the value of their property reduced?
Canadian Horizons are suggesting that they will “have an instrument registered on the title of the lots to be created acknowledging that the lots are adjacent to an active industrial landfill operation and that nuisances may occur from time to time,” thereby removing CH of any liability. This means that the City of Penticton and the tax payers may be held liable.
Citizens place their trust in the City of Penticton and count on the city to perform their due diligence and protect the health and well-being of their citizens. That perspective needs to be supported by both industry and politicians looking to our future well-being.
I encourage the City of Penticton to protect their residences’ health and bottom line through responsible and appropriate
development.
Deb Barry
Penticton
What surprises will Trump leave behind?
Dear Editor:
The Evil One’s Apprentice, Unstable WhiteHouse Patient, No Trust Trump may be suffering COVID -19 brain damage plus overdosing on steroids or drugs or both.
Worse in America is to come, including a strong possibility of food riots. Coward Trump may resign and slink away after leaving long-lasting political IEDs.
The presidential inauguration will be unpleasant. Trump’s accomplice legion ( for the demons are many ) will see to that.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Send in the Marines to clear White House
Dear Editor:
A deplorable human being is my latest evaluation of the 45th president of the United States. I suggest the American people that voted Trump out send in the Marines to boot Trump out of theWhite House!
Shove the low-life out the door of Air Force One while flying in Russian air space.
Americans have certainly missed a few gears in their former land of the free.
Just a thought, Trump may use his new big-boy pants as a parachute.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla