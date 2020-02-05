The population of Canada is growing older and that poses challenges that will need to be dealt with over the next three decades.
The aging of the population is a function of several factors, the two most important being increased life expectancy and decreasing fertility.
Life expectancy has been steadily increasing for many decades.When Canada introduced the Canada Pension Plan, the life expectancy for a male was 69. Now it is 84 and the forecast is for a continued extension of that number.
The fastest growing cohort of people over 65 is centenarians (those over 100). There are about 10,000 today and a projected 40,000 by 2050.
At the same time, the number of children being born per woman has been steadily declining. A stable population in age terms would require a fertility rate of 2.1 children instead of the current 1.5 children. The number of people 65 or older is greater than the number of persons 14 or less and that differential will widen over the coming decades. As a country, our median age has risen from 30 in 1982 to 41 now.
While continued immigration of more than 300,000 per year will delay the onset of a decline in our population, immigration will only slow, not eliminate, the aging trend. But, immigration by younger people also eventually leads to some bringing their parents to Canada, thereby partially off-setting the positive impact on collective aging.
What are the consequences of an aging population?
The prime impact will be felt in how we provide care of the elderly. The number of people requiring long-term care will rise steadily. Those suffering from dementia will rise from just over 500,000 today to more than 900,000 by 2031. So, while the demand for caregivers (who are necessarily younger) will rise, the supply will decline unless offsetting measures can be taken soon. The result could be a substantial rise in the wages of caregivers.
Moreover, home care for people with mental infirmities will not be able to deal with complex cases. Therefore, we will need a substantial increase in investment in long-term care facilities. None of this will be cheap. Current estimates indicate that meeting the costs of providing elder care will soon equal 20% of income tax revenues — while at the same time the number of taxpayers will decline as fewer people enter the labour force each year.
A further demand for government support will proceed from the fact that about 50% of workers aged 50 years or more who do not have an employee pension plan are not saving enough for their retirements.
The current level of average savings for this group is about $3,000. That plus CPP and the Old Age Security benefit will be inadequate to fund an expected retirement of 20 years or more.
It is unlikely that government will fail to act to limit projected poverty levels among the elderly. Those over 60 are more likely to vote than those under 30 and they are more numerous, so government will listen to their demands.
That means significant restructuring of both federal and provincial budgets and quite probably increased tax burdens for those remaining in the work force.
What can be done?
Raising the age of retirement to 70 is one way of limiting the budgetary impact of ever-longer post-retirement life expectancy, but it is almost political suicide for any politician to suggest this. The Stephen Harper government proposed increasing the retirement age by just two years to 67 resulting in an enormous outcry. The Justin Trudeau government rescinded the move.
That short-sighted decision will have to be reversed if the fiscal health of senior governments is to be maintained. Perhaps the increased retirement age can be phased in gradually — but the sooner the better.
In addition, favourable tax treatment for the aged will need to be re-examined and thought given to long-term care insurance being made mandatory, just like the CPP.
The complex challenges occasioned by the aging of our population need to be addressed now to facilitate adjusting to a very different world that is just a couple of decades away.
