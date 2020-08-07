Everyone knows the drawbacks and challenges we’ve faced for the past five months. They’re obvious — they’re right in front of our nose.
But, in keeping with the theme of today’s “All-Good News” special edition, we came up with a short list — right off the top of our head — of some of the good things which accidentally happened as the result of the pandemic.
As Martha Stewart famously said, “When you’re handed lemons, make lemonade.”
• From birthday parties and graduations to businesses to elected officials and musicians, everyone had to become more creative and adjust their traditional operational models.
• Politicians of all political stripes were on the same page, worked together in unison.
• We were able to catch up on Netflix. All of the great shows are serialized and to follow a show on Netflix, it’s a significant time commitment. (Not like in the 70s, when you could randomly tune in because most plotlines were resolved within 60 minutes.)
• We were able to spend more time with our kids.
• Additionally, we were able to enjoy quality time with our pets — cats especially.
• We appreciated front-line workers, teachers and especially grocery staff and pharmacists more than ever before.
• It made print media sexy again. Our paper enjoyed an increase in paid circulation mostly because luke-warm readers were stuck at home and appreciated that newspaper delivery was classified as “essential.” It gave people something to do and many wanted access to news more than ever.
• Personal hygiene made a comeback.
• We saved money.
• We heard from people who we haven’t for a long time. The churches and social clubs formed phone chains where everyone called to check in on one another.
• There was plenty of time for self-reflection.
• Nobody lost money at the casino.
• For the extremely ambitious, long-avoided projects around the house were finally completed.
• Taylor Swift released new music.
• Internet jokes and cartoons have never been funnier.
• Automobile accidents and fatalities were way down.
Finally, the two big ones:
• It made us stop and realize we took so many little things for granted: joining friends at the coffee shop, attending a concert, festivals, sporting events, going to school, work, the casino, being able to reach out and hug or high-five a friend ... the list goes on.
• It made us love, respect and appreciate one another more than ever before.
—James Miller, Managing Editor