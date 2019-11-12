Dear Editor:
Ron Seymour’s article “A very grievous day” (Courier, Oct. 30) about the disastrous losses of the RAF attack on Nuremberg brought back sad memories to me, although I was too young to be in the Second World War and none of our family members were lost in the war.
In 1956, I backpacked in the UK, seeing at first hand the signs of war. The shattered remains of a flying bomb lying by the roadside, in a Surrey suburb, St. Paul’s Cathedral, undamaged, but surrounded by the remains of broken buildings, cellars of which were in many cases being used as car parking lots. But, these were things, not people. It was only later, in Scotland, that I began to feel the human cost of what had happened.
In those days before the EU regimented things, staying at a B&B in the UK really meant staying with a family. And, so it was for me in Aberdeen. But, I was the only family in this case, because the dear lady I stayed with had lost both her husband, and only son in the RAF raid over Nuremberg.
I began to feel very close to this lonely lady who dressed only in black, and for many years after, kept in touch with her. She often sent me packets of Scottish shortbread at Christmas time
Then, shortly after leaving Aberdeen, I went to Edinburgh where, in Colinton Dell, I met an American lady, who had married an RAF officer, also lost over Germany She was maintaining their home Scottish not intending ever to return to the U.S.
But the world turns, and now, I think how lucky I am to have a good friend from Germany, whose family luckily escaped our bombs.
