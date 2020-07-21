Disappointed with Brexit’s ownership
Dear Editor:
Re: “Tourists told to take off,” (Page 1 Okanagan Weekend, July 18).
It speaks volumes about Martyn Lewis that he gave the name “Brexit” to his pub. Given his animus toward tourists — who, remember, are his fellow citizens merely in search of a good time — it would be fitting for him to return to his native Britain to join the Brexit parade of clowns and xenophobes leading the United Kingdom to any number of sorry consequences, including its possible breakup.
Failing that, it would be nice to see a sign on the front door of Lewis’s pub announcing the failure of his business and his imminent departure from Penticton.
We should all be grateful he is not practising his stated profession of pharmacy.
Peter Maser
Penticton
Summerlanders can learn from Penticton
Dear Editor:
Democracy is suffering under the guise of COVID-19. It doesn’t seem to matter whether it is federal, provincial or local.
A good example is the uproar in Summerland right now over the council decision conducted, it appears in part illegally, to build a solar farm on a prized piece of land.
From the many letters to the editor from well-informed citizens, it seems to be financially unsound. Despite the experience and advice provided by five previous mayors who provided Summerland with a reputation for sound governance when they were in office, and protests by the public Summerland, council is going ahead with this project.
Summerland has been lucky over the past decades. They have had very good local government, however nothing lasts forever. If we are to preserve our democratic institutions we must ensure those ideals are upheld at the local level.
Penticton had that problem once upon a time and the people decided that they had had enough. Penticton council had made the decision to push through a water park and multi-staged recreational facilities in beloved Skaha Lake Park.
Despite protests council signed the contract.
Too bad for Penticton council it wasn’t the end of the deal as they expected. The protests continued and escalated. Petitions were signed and a recall petition was gathered and presented to the provincial legislature.
Penticton council had to back out of the contract and pay thousands of dollars in penalty fees. All but two of them are now gone; turfed out of office.
So it is up to you Summerland. How much do you care about this piece of property and what are you prepared to do about it?
A start would be an online petition. Maybe even two online petitions: One for council to break the contract and one to recall this council. That with a steady stream of letters to the editor by various writers to the local newspapers should gain support of what you are doing and would likely get the ball rolling.
So, I would suggest you talk amongst your friends and see if there is an appetite for a little work on this project or not as the case may be.
Either way this goes; good luck to you.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Mulroney’s Tories also upped the deficit
Dear Editor:
In the Honourable Tom Siddon’s July 15th endorsement of Peter MacKay, he states that when he was first elected to Parliament, “Pierre Trudeau had saddled Canada with a $30-billion annual deficit for several years running.” He leaves us to infer the subsequent Conservative governments were good fiscal managers.
Memories are a funny thing, and often quite fluid. While the Mulroney government had solid accomplishments in several areas (acid rain, NAFTA, GST, apartheid), fiscal management was not among them.
Mulroney and his team took Pierre Trudeau’s single year of $30-billion deficits (1983-84) and increased it. The Mulroney deficits averaged over $32-billion for each of the nine fiscal years in office.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
B.C.’s approach to COVID will work
Dear Editor:
Re: “Pandemic will create decades of debt,” by Les Leyne (Inside B.C., Herald, July 16).
The COVID-induced economic crisis, but B.C. chose the “effective and overwhelmingly popular approach” of fiscal stimulus.
Well, Mr. Leyne, it is time to propose your effective alternatives, lay out your hidden stratagems, cough up your as-yet-unrevealed panaceas.
Let us hope that the COVID thing is a one-off. Governments (the citizens) cannot sustain this kind of spending for long. When they have to quit, we can expect a “Dirty Thirties” deep depression and exacerbation of our already-large gap in income equity.
Right-leaning populists, American Republicans, European socialists and Chinese communists all opted for the same approach as B.C. (except that a province cannot produce monetary stimulus) because it actually works.
Belt-tightening is not a viable option... just Google “Bennett Buggies!”
Richard W. Hall
Penticton
Valley infected with Kelowna virus
Dear Editor:
Starting a few weeks ago, certain municipal and touristy-type businesses began warmly wooing out-of-town and out- of- province visitors to their cities.
Said visitors didn’t need to be asked twice, as they happily came in droves.
Good for business? Certainly not good for the medical business — that’s how we get such as the Kelowna virus.
Joy Lang
Penticton
COVID is turning people into bigots
Dear Editor:
I couldn’t believe the article about the Brexit pub (Okanagan Weekend, Page 1, July 18).
It seems this COVID business has brought out the worst bigotry north of the 49th in some people whom I’m ashamed to consider fellow Canadians!
Those who would think like this are doing nothing more than promoting division and hatred within our country and I find this despicable and disgusting.
With any luck this pub will soon go out of business.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Care Closet patrons must wear a mask
Dear Editor:
The Care Closet Thrift Store, 574 Main St. Penticton, would like to thank all donors and customers for their support following our re-opening June 1st.
We would like to remind folks that COVID-19 protocols are still in place to protect both staff and shoppers.
For the safety of all, effective July 27, everyone entering the store must wear a mask. Only six customers in the store at one time, hand sanitizing on entry, change rooms are closed and we ask that you
respect physical distancing. Store hours remain 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow staff to perform necessary cleaning and restocking.
Donations may be delivered to the laneway entrance between 10 a.m. an 2:30 p.m.. Unfortunately, we are unable to accept clothing donations at this time. We are very happy to receive household goods, fabric and craft items, collectibles, jewelry, books and CDs.
In June, the store was very successful in raising funds to support the Medical Foundation, Hospice Society and the Hospital Auxiliary, working to provide items for patient comfort.
Thanks to the public for supporting our store. Thanks to our volunteers for turning up for shifts. Thanks to our managers for the extra efforts they have made to provide a safe but enjoyable shopping experience.
Jan Higgins
For Management Committee
Care Closet Thrift Store
Thanks people for voicing your opinion
Dear Editor:
Congratulation to the 27,000 people who were successful in convincing the powers to be, the need for median barriers on a portion of Highway 97.
Recently, my wife had an early appointment in Summerland, so we left early as we were not familiar with the area.
By the time I got onto the section, first in line to receive the barriers, traffic was fairly steady around 8:30 a.m. Having lots of time, I chose the inside lane to follow a driver who was right on the speed limit.
I think most every other vehicle passed our vehicles, many at a speed well over the posted speed sign.
Time will tell if the barriers will help but I have my doubts and hope I’m wrong.
I submitted a letter some time ago asking if a study had been made where crossing a regular two-lane highway, barrier-free, has more fatalities than the portion of Highway 97
I was never an angel or slow poke behind the wheel. I do know full-well that speed, lack of attention, using electronic gadgets and disobeying road signs are far more dangerous than believing any barrier will save your life or others you may kill.
Unknown medical distress or a poorly- maintained vehicle are other hard things to deal with.
If people want to play with death, then find a cliff, drop over sometime, hurdle into limited air, but do it on their own time away from all innocent drivers.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Won’t you take me to... Selfishtown
Dear Editor:
This pandemic has certainly brought out different reactions and behaviours from what I have seen. I am thinking Penticton might be renamed Selfishtown or Entitlementtown in honour of a seemingly large number of citizens and visitors.
Many of those shopping carts for everyone’s use seem to end up everywhere other than the corrals they were given for storing them. That fact prevents them from being sanitized and is selfish regardless of who it is that is not returning the carts promptly.
If stores, police, or bylaw staff were fining those who fail to return carts to stores and keep them on their lawn, then such people might get ticketed several times unless the threat of a fine were enough to get them to promptly return the carts.
Carts are misused by homeless people, abandoned in Ellis Creek or near the Channel. I’ve observed carts left outside apartments just five minutes from Safeway or several houses away from Walmart or abandoned at the bottle depot.
Oh and just because you shop at Safeway or any store, that doesn’t make you an “owner” or entitle you to sit outside, after closing, and use their wireless internet.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Inappropriate time to relax liquor bylaws
Dear Editor:
Situated as we are on two beautiful lakes, Penticton has always been a main attraction in the South Okanagan. Now that council has decided to relax our liquor laws, we will once more become the best attraction for the party crowd. Sun, sand, swimming, swilling beer in public parks.
We have just seen what can happen when we look at Kelowna. It takes only a few irresponsible people from a virus-infected region to cause havoc. No riots this time, but something a lot more sinister.
Unseen, undetected until it’s too late. Does city hall really want to take that risk? They should be protecting our citizens.
Thank you Coun. Judy Sentes for standing up for us.
Hank & Joan Eschbach
Penticton
Tuneagers: 50 years making great music
Dear Editor:
For half-a-century the Penticton Tune-Agers have been sharing their love of music. Yes, 50 years ago there was a new group in town getting together to play music and sing, and they named themselves the Penticton Tune-Agers. It was a time when most seniors lived alone and there weren’t any ‘“seniors” residences.
This group was started as a way to get seniors together... and it worked. They soon became a well-known choir and orchestra that entertained others, not only at home but for many years also doing tours, across Canada, and even into other countries.
Until COVID-19 changed everybody’s plans, today’s Tune-Agers were inviting everyone in the community to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2020, with a special spring concert and reception aptly titled “ 50 Years of Song.”
But, suddenly like everyone else they were stuck at home. What to do?
In the early days, with the help of Zoom, conductor Nick Kelly made it possible for choir members to practice singing from home and quite a few of us were able to do that. Individual orchestra members have also been able to continue honing their skills on their own. We’re all hoping it will be possible to do something in the fall that will bring us together in real time.
But in the meantime, a few of the choir members wanted to try something new, and they explored the idea of a virtual choir. They learned what had to be done, they chose a piece of music, and Nick did some arranging. The result is a recording of “Waters of Babylon,” which can now be viewed on the Tune-Agers YouTube site and they invite you to have a listen.
The rest of us applaud them for a job well done, and thank Nick for his leadership. And we want to thank Ryan, son-in-law of one of our Tune-Agers, for the many hours of time and expertise he put into making this possible.
We all look forward to the days when we can once again rehearse together, and especially to the time when we can share our love of music with the community, by inviting you to our next concert. May it be soon!
Peggy Whitley, Tune-Ager
Summerland