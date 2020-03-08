I live in a small house with a big yard, which means lots of grass to mow. Over the years, this has meant a succession of lawnmowers.
When we first moved in 16 years ago, my in-laws dropped off their old ride-on mower, a backfiring beast that weighed half a ton, and produced more black smoke than lawn clippings. Welcome to suburbia. I vowed that we would not spend a penny maintaining it. Mercifully it caught fire within a few months, and was sent to lawnmower heaven –the lawnmower races at the Rock Creek Fair.
Our replacement was a relatively quiet, clean-burning Honda gas mower. It worked like a charm, but the numbers for gas lawnmowers aren’t great – the Environmental Protection Agency in the U.S. has calculated that an hour of lawnmower use creates 11 times more pollution than an hour in the average car.
I tried to replace the gas mower with an old-fashioned manual reel mower. It was fun to push around, and nearly silent, but failed completely when faced with a thistle, weed or piece of twig from our orchard prunings.
Finally our Honda packed it in, and I was able to replace it with an EGO electric mower.
In the last few years, battery technology has been advancing by leaps and bounds. It’s nothing like the plug-in style I used as a kid, where half of your mowing time was moving the extension cord, before you eventually ran it over and were out of business.
This mower is powerful, self-propelled, and lasts longer on a charge than the old mower did on a tank of gas. Best of all, I have abandoned my hearing protectors, and now mow in silence and fresh air, listening to the birds.
The new mower is made of lightweight plastics. Initially I was concerned about durability, compared to my old steel model. But the main reason the Honda needed replacement was that it rusted out. Lightweight plastics allow the batteries to last longer, and I came to realize that light composite materials are a key part of making cars, airplanes and even lawnmowers more efficient.
And maybe that’s the real reason our new mower is revolutionary. Of course I bought it as part of an effort to decarbonize. But in fact the mower itself is made out of carbon. And the reality is that we don’t have to stop using oil. We only need to stop burning it.
Burning fossil fuels is a colossal waste of a good resource. Petrochemicals can be used to make plastics, insulation, all the endlessly recyclable polymers that form the basis of our modern, technological society.
Converting my mower to one that doesn’t pollute the atmosphere is not an act of vandalism toward the Alberta economy. In fact, in 2019, the Chemical & Engineering News reported that “the future of oil is in chemicals, not fuels.”
New refineries are being constructed to manufacture mostly petrochemicals, not gasoline. And it turns out that these refineries are smaller and more profitable, for the same volume of natural resource.
Some people would say I should get rid of my lawn altogether. In fact, we have replaced most of it with native perennials, to create a more natural, low-maintenance yard. But my kids still need a place to kick a ball around.
Maybe my lawn and the oil industry are similar in that way: We don’t need to get rid of them, just find a better way to manage.
Chris Allen is an architect and father of three teenagers. He lives in Penticton in a small house with a big yard.