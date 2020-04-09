Time for Canada to quit monarchy
Dear Editor:
Not even the most blinkered monarchist will have missed that the Queen of Great Britain — ostensibly the Queen of Canada — devoted her special address on Sunday to rallying her people, namely the people of Great Britain. You could almost hear Vera Lynn singing in the background as the Queen spoke of British spunk and resolve and encouraged her fellow countrymen to soldier on, which no doubt they will.
But what about us?
Our would-be Queen said nothing of Canada, except to lump us into a general reference to the Commonwealth and the world, a fact that should surprise no one. It has long been clear that the British royals, Queen included, don't care a hoot for us, the little people in the colonies. They are British aristocrats and Britain is their world.
If you have any doubt about how the royals view us, do a computer search for a piece by former Canadian diplomat Paul Heinbecker which ran in the Globe and Mail in 2014. Some details may be dated now but his insights and analysis are still relevant.
Happily for Canada there is solution to this royal irritation: break with the British crown. An elitist, hereditary and sometimes corrupt monarchy does not represent who we are. We can do better, we deserve better, and we should start planning now to install our own head of state when the Queen passes on. She turns 94 this month, so it won't be long in coming.
This need not be a difficult task. Canada has an abundance of wise, intelligent, kind and articulate women and men who could and should fill the role of head of state. We would be a better country for it.
Peter Maser
Penticton
Little known about Jesus’s early years
Dear Editor:
It is written Jesus was a human, a man in every respect, except sin. We know nothing about Jesus from about the time he was age 13 to age 30, the beginning of his ministry.
It’s likely Jesus was married. He was 22. He discovered his future bride parched, bedraggled, despondent and ill, lying beside a well where Jesus was stopping to water his material-laden donkey.
He carried the unknown girl to his place of work, an estate of a prosperous lady, Mary Magdala,who with unquestioned
loving care restored the girl to full health. It was revealed Mary was the single mom of the girl whose father is unknown. After a falling out with her mother, the girl ran off into a life of darkness.
She was on her return home (now the unchronicled prodigal daughter) when Jesus found her. It was here they fell deeply in love. Indeed, it was on their wedding feast that at the request of Jesus’s mother he performed his first and only miracle changing water into wine before his ministry as his time had not come.
However, before the wedding day was over, his bride (whose name is unknown) succumbed to a vicious virus that left her completely paralyzed including the total loss of speech and hearing. This tragedy and their intimate conversations with their eyes only deepened their love for one another until late one afternoon after a gentle kiss she closed her eyes for the last time and slipped away.
Jesus was 29 years old, his bride younger.
They were married seven years. Seven is a common biblical number.
Even though Jesus knew the inevitable was near, when it actually occurred it left him somewhat numb, grief stricken and later on with unbearable loneliness.
It was then that Jesus disappeared into the solitude of the desert to meditate and converse with his heavenly father (as he would do at a future date in the Garden of Gethsemane.)
Now is when the Evil One attempted to entice Jesus with his temptations which Jesus refuted and instead left the desert to be be baptized by his cousin John and begin to proclaim the good news, the Gospel, with knowledge experience vigor and conviction. Mary Magdala would be his first and most-ardent, yet unchronicled, apostle.
The rest is history, the climax of which we will celebrate this Easter.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Some flipsides to social distancing
Dear Editor:
Kudos to member of Parliament Richard Cannings for publishing the summary of the latest key announcements.
However, I do wonder if the rationale for banning reusable bags at grocery stores has been fully thought through. Obviously, there is a possibility of the interior of these bags carrying infection so it is unadvisable for staff to pack them, but why is it not acceptable for customers to pack their own bags? Insisting on the stores using disposable plastic bags has horrendous consequences for the environment and, if this situation continues for a few more months, we will undo all the environmental protection we have achieved over the past few years.
I also note that there is nothing in the government instructions which justifies Cherry Lane Shopping Centre completely shutting down the mall, except for London Drugs, Save-on-Foods and the banks.
I understand the need for social distancing, but a lower footfall mall like Cherry Lane should have no difficulty in limiting the number of people allowed in the mall at any one time.
Stores could allow only one customer at a time inside their stores and the same social distancing measures used by the banks could be used for customers waiting their turn outside the stores. This would help the store owners to have at least some income and offer some employment to their staff.
Obviously, stores requiring staff to have physical contact with customers would have to remain closed and clothing stores would have to restrict sales to pre-packaged items which the customer would not have to try on.
I fully appreciate that this would be very difficult for a high-traffic mall like Orchard Park in Kelowna, but the number of people walking through Cherry Lane on a normal business day should have no difficulty in practicing social distancing.
Brian Butler
Penticton
And now, a word from the library
Dear Editor:
Before we all had to adjust to rapidly changing world around us, your local library was a welcoming place for many seeking everything from a book, to a public computer, to coming together for a variety of activities.
The Penticton Public Library still welcomes you, our patrons, but in new ways. We are coping as well as can be expected during this crisis, and trying our best to support our city at the same time.
What we have been doing to service our community:
• Storytime using Facebook Live (Tuesday to Friday at 10 a.m.);
• Our Creative Adults and Teens (AKA CATs) program is available on Facebook live;
• We’ve developed a digital escape room;
• We are working on starting up a virtual book club, and have been compiling and promoting all of our online resources - especially e-books, downloadable audiobooks, and digital magazines.
We’ve even come up with a way for people to sign up for a library card via our website, a new way for us to help you access our resources. If you’d like to know more please check out the website at pentictonlibrary.ca/while-were-away. We know that this all requires a computer (and a Facebook account for some services), to use, which not everyone may have available, and we continue to explore other safe options to connect with you.
The best way to keep up to date on our plans is to keep an eye on our website, but we do still have staff working and you can call us at 250-770-7781, Tuesday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
There are more than 12,000 items of ours currently in circulation and a good percentage of those are less than a year or two old. We will continue to ask that everyone hold on to any item that is currently in their possession.
We are working on a procedure for of ensuring that these items can be safely returned and cleaned before they go back on the shelves, if possible, but until then all due dates have been extended and no overdue fines are currently being accrued — by anyone.
The library is an important part of our community, and in these times of self-isolation we can hopefully still inspire learning and imagination for everyone.
Heather Buzzell
Chief Librarian
Remove partisan rhetoric from site
Dear Editor:
In this time of crisis, Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray should leave behind the partisan rhetoric on her website.
Don’t look only to rally supporters by sniping at Liberals about tax cuts and MP salaries. This partisanship is sadly divisive and even destructive.
I urge Gray to become a real leader for the whole community and for Canada.
Show that you care about us all regardless of our political stripe — red, blue, green or orange. In this time of crisis, politics just doesn’t matter.
Our children understand this. Kids have chalked the crucial message of the pandemic on the sidewalks of Kettle Valley and elsewhere: “We are all in this together.”
We all want everyone to come through this perilous time as best we can. Show that you understand that rising above partisanship in this time of struggle is what real leaders must do.
Our government urged all Canadians to support their local food banks. Making sure everyone who needs food gets it is key to the well-being of struggling Canadians — and every one of us can contribute.
As an MP, Gray can lead the way.
Write an open letter to every MP in every constituency across Canada. Tell them how much you are donating to our local food bank from your salary as an MP. Invite them to do likewise in their own communities. And, realize what a difference this can make to so many Canadians right across Canada.
Please show that you can rise above the instinct to score political points and do what’s best for us all. We need open hearts and generous minds to get through this crisis together.
We really are in it all together.
Diane Eaton
Kelowna
Staff, politicians should take pay cut
Dear Editor:
During these difficult and uncertain COVID-19 times it is essential for the mayor and council to provide leadership in reducing the cost of running the city.
Here is a proven suggestion that minimizes the overall impact on everyone involved:
• A 10% cut in pay for the mayor and council.
• A 10% cut in pay for all non-union employees.
• A 10% cut in hours for all union employees, i.e. work nine out of every 10 days.
The amount of the cut can be reviewed and increased or decreased as conditions either improve or decline.
This step is in addition to cutting all but essential work as recommended by city staff. For example, any street repaving program for this budget year should be deferred until absolutely necessary.
The sooner this can be implemented the better for all including the taxpayers.
Remember that we are all in this together.
Dave Grundy
Kelowna
Great concern for agriculture workers
Dear Editor:
I have a question for Dr. Bonnie Henry and the appropriate people in our provincial and municipal governments.
Every year at around this time, we start to see an influx of young people who work as labourers in our agricultural industry. They come from Quebec and other parts of Canada for the seasonal jobs available here in our orchards, vineyards and farms.
They live at campgrounds, work camps and other group settings. They congregate in parks and other public areas during their free time. Their lifestyle is not in any way consistent with the current and ongoing requirements of physical distancing and possibly self-isolation or quarantine.
I understand their importance and very much appreciate that these young people bring both the skills and manpower needed in British Columbia’s agricultural industry. However, this year their arrival here presents a very significant health threat to British Columbians. Their arrival presents the same concerns as people arriving here from other countries around the world.
Have Dr, Henry and our governments addressed this situation and how are they going to handle it?
Robert Swan
Oliver
Praise for our front-line workers
Dear Editor:
I would like to praise the front-line workers. Applause to all of you. Please know that all of us are so thankful for what you are doing. To the people social distancing: you rock. During this strange time in our world we must all do our part. To hospital staff, police officers and all other front-line workers: thank you.
Carol Dunsmuir
Victoria
9 months from now: Corona-babies
Dear Editor:
The entire human race has been put on pause as our leaders and most brilliant minds collaborate on treatment and control of COVID-19.
Doctors, nurses, first responders and countless others continue working to keep us all safe and maintain essential services and supply lines.
While we stay home, they are on the front lines fighting our invisible enemy. How will we ever repay them for the sacrifices they are making?
Lives are being lost and more loss of life is to come. The future is uncertain right now and we are told that with time COVID-19 will be controlled.
On a positive, lighter note, since so many of us are staying home, won’t it be nice to shift our focus from lives lost or at risk to lives just beginning?
I predict this will start about nine months from now.
Kevin Norman
View Royal