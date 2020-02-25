Two days from now I will be blowing out the candles on a cake marking one of those special milestones. The exact number of candles isn’t important, what they represent is. Milestones matter, if you let them.
Milestones provide the opportunity to think, reflect, question and re-load. A personal mentor I’ve quoted numerous times in this column says that on average people are living almost 30 years longer than they used to and no one seems to know what to do with those years.
Governments don’t know; pension plans don’t know; churches don’t know; and, he suggests the greatest tragedy of all is that those of us who are in the group that’s living longer don’t know either.
As I reflect on what my own current milestone means it hit me rather forcefully that although we may be living longer, life is still way too short to play safe. I started thinking about all the things I would still like to do with my one and only life and then asked the question, “What am I waiting for?”
I do not want to stay in the same lane I’ve driven in most of my life simply because it’s comfortable. Not when there are so many other roads to explore.
I like to take a cue from an ancient character named Caleb whose life is described in the Older Testament of the Bible. He was eighty years old when he declared that he still wanted another mountain to conquer. He may have exaggerated his situation slightly but his premise was that he was just as strong at 80 as he was when he was 40.
The mentor I mentioned above, Gordon MacDonald, is now in his 80s. Twenty-five years ago he wrote a piece in which he listed the qualities he observed in older men he admired most. They are true of him and I pray they will be true of me. On this milestone his list is becoming one of my goals.
Old Men I Admire Most
by Gordon MacDonald
1. Embrace gratitude
2. Possess enthusiastic interest in the accomplishments of those younger
3. Keep their minds agile and sharp
4. Think in macro terms. They are big picture thinkers
5. Never retire. They just change from income production to value production
6. Possess tenderness and compassion
7. Love their wives dearly and even romantically into old age
8. Do not grip institutional power
9. Know how to pray
10. No longer compete — they don’t have to
11. Are not afraid of death
Twenty years from now I would be ecstatic if someone could say that list applies to me.