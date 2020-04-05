Today, I ventured out to the grocery store to get some fresh produce. There’s only so much freezer- burned corn and canned baked beans my colon can handle. I found a can of haggis in my pantry, but the expiry date was sometime in the ‘90s and I remembered someone had given it to me as a gag gift. I wasn’t that hungry. Save it for something truly apocalyptic.
I parked at the far end of the parking lot so my Volkswagen was socially distanced from a suspicious looking Audi that was coughing out smoke. Better safe than sorry.
I donned a pair of latex gloves ventured out. As I stepped out on my wobbly, atrophied legs, I stopped for a minute to smell the fresh air. It smelled like a grocery store parking lot but dang, I missed that. Is this what it feels like when convicts make parole or submariners pop the hatch to allow three months of recirculated farts to vent? Yeah. That’s it. I’m a submariner.
I found an abandoned cart and paused for a moment to think about whether there were CDC guidelines on what to do in this situation. Approach the cart? Wait for 24 hours before touching it? Force it to shelter in place for two weeks? I couldn’t remember, so throwing caution to the wind (based largely on my fear of being paralyzed with indecision) I manhandled it over the curb and headed to the store. The cart listed to the port and had two recalcitrant wheels, and it groaned in protest. Even in a pandemic, I get the gimpy cart.
There were two other people headed towards the store, both wearing their latex gloves. I thought we looked like three proctologists on a shopping spree, but more importantly, I noted that their carts weren’t gimpy. See what I mean?
As I approached the store, I was stopped by a security guard and informed that I was not allowed to bring my reusable bags into the store. I left the cart (maybe someone else will take it) and returned to the car to drop off my shopping bags. When I returned my cart was still there. Guess it’s fate.
The security guard recognized me and nodded at my bag-free hands. I said something about the weather and considered remarking how fart-free the air felt, but he had a clipboard and was writing something down as I passed. I’m not prone to paranoia, but I am now wondering if I am on a security watchlist for shopping bag compliance violations.
I scrubbed the handle of the cart furiously with a pleasantly-scented toilette provided by the store. My guess is those things are about as effective as using some spit and a sleeve, but my gimpy cart smells nice. And I have an unfounded sense of confidence about my cart’s aseptic handle. Placebo effect, I guess.
The store was surprisingly well stocked. You never realize how much you appreciate an egg or a loaf of bread until you can’t buy one. I passed the haggis aisle (well, it’s more of a shelf in a section than a whole aisle). Lots of haggis, but I’ve got that can at home. Does haggis even expire?
I headed to the beer aisle. Alcohol’s an antiseptic, right?
I noticed there was a lot of Corona, and that all the beer drinkers were standing the prescribed four to six feet away. I made a mental note to check with my financial advisor when I got home to make sure I didn’t have any shares in Corona.
The cashier asked me if I found everything OK. I considered asking about haggis, but realized it was an inside joke. The bagger filled a half-dozen paper bags with my 10 items. I thought for the first time since the pandemic began how many trees were being cut down. I made a mental note to talk to my financial advisor when I got home to see if I could buy stock in Kimberly-Clark.
I pushed my gimpy cart back to my car, loaded up my COVID-free paper bags and headed home. I offered a gloved wave to the other proctologists before stripping them off and disposing of them in a Ziploc officially labeled “quarantine” in Sharpie.
When I returned home my wife greeted me with a can of Lysol. I went through a disinfecting procedure straight out of the Mercury astronaut handbook.
Kidding aside, she’s way better at this than I am. She reads manuals, streams the news, consults the experts and follows procedures to the letter. Her husband has about as much common sense as a sack of hammers.
But that’s kind of the point. She’s got my back, and I’ve got hers. She’s good with procedures and I’m good with data. She makes sure that I don’t lick door handles on dares, and I make sure she’s there to remind me.
We will get through this together. The new procedures, and routines and behaviours will be learned and adopted. Things that seemed odd and excessive even two weeks ago are now strangely normal.
They’re the new normals. And as much as I joke about them, I do my best to follow them. Without them, the disease will spread, the curve won’t flatten, and we will endanger susceptible populations.
I may lack common sense, but I do get the importance of all of the changes we are being asked to follow.
I am a teacher — a biology teacher, no less. I explain to my students the necessity of social responsibility, and that their actions can not only save their lives, but possibly countless others. Lately I have been ending every class by telling my students stay safe, and I mean it.
So, stay safe, people. Seriously.
And don’t hoard the haggis.
Thomas Artiss is a high school teacher and Canadian expat living in California.