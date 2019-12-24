Tomorrow is the final Sunday before Christmas. I can confidently state that every Christian congregation — and possibly those of other religions too — will hear a sermon about the birth of Jesus.
I can also predict some of the themes of those sermons.
Some will use Mary’s status to urge people to do something about poverty. Or about justice. Or perhaps about historic discrimination against women. The Christmas story becomes a means of getting at a social issue.
Others will use a series of carefully selected Bible verses to prove, beyond any doubt, that God Almighty became a helpless crying baby. And/or that biblical prophets knew all the details of an obscure birth that would take place 800 years later.
And therefore, by extension, that every other word in the Holy Book must also be 100% accurate.
A friend and retired preacher calls all of this “head stuff.” It’s wonderful material to argue about. But it makes no difference at all to how you drive on the Bennett Bridge. Or how you treat the cashier at the grocery store.
I contend, rather, that Christmas is about having a Small Furry Mammal brain.
To explain that, I need to invoke the theories of an ordained minister, psychologist, and ardent environmental advocate, Michael Dowd.
Our brains have evolved, Dowd says. And you can trace that evolution in our brains themselves.
The earliest life forms — such as a single-cell amoeba — didn’t need a brain at all.
But when the first vertebrates crawled out of the sea onto dry land, they needed some kind of brain to coordinate their fins, or legs, or whatever they crawled with.
That primitive and rudimentary brain still perches on top of our spinal cord, where it can instantly access muscle reactions to danger. It has only two programs — Fight and Flight. (Some biologists add additional F words — Freeze, Feed, and Fornicate.)
Do not try to pet an alligator.
Dowd calls this our “Lizard” brain. Every human has one. Some individuals — I won’t name him — operate almost entirely out of Lizard brain.
The next stage of mental development, Dowd calls the “Small Furry Mammal” brain. Because all mammals nurture their young. Some do it longer, and maybe better, than others. But all newborn mammals need nourishment and cuddling from their mothers.
As brains evolved, they added a “Monkey Mind” — those undisciplined synapses that leap from idea to idea, entranced by anything new and shiny.
And finally, the brain develops a prefrontal cortex. The big lobe, right behind your forehead, that handles executive functions. It thinks things through. It considers alternatives, controls impulses, applies values.
Dowd punningly calls the prefrontal cortex our “Higher Porpoise” brain. Only the most intelligent mammals have it. It takes time to mature. Teenagers are still developing it, which is why so many teenagers die doing irrational things like diving off cliffs or driving dangerously.
Stress — emotional, physical, or chemical — sends our brains backwards. When students panic over exams, they shut down their rational brain and shift into Monkey Mind, unable to focus. Similarly, alcohol tranquilizes the Higher Porpoise, which explains why drunk people do stupid things.
Fear instantly activates the Lizard brain’s irrational Fight or Flight responses — unless the Higher Porpoise can intervene in time.
Christmas, I contend, takes us back to our Small Furry Mammal brain. Christmas incarnates our desire to be loved. To be needed. To be valued.
Whether we believe those stories or not, they touch one of our most basic needs — to belong.
Especially during the long dark nights of winter.
That’s why we gather together. In families, in congregations, in community organizations. We may not even like some of the people in our clubs, our workplaces, our churches. But we desperately want to belong. Not to be alone.
So we celebrate noisily at office parties and quietly at worship services. We hold reunions. We radiate good cheer around dinner tables. We hear a story as familiar as a Tim Hortons donut. And we feel comforted.
Not because it supports causes we believe in. Not because it can be proved by biblical paleontology.
Rather, because it reaches way back into the second-oldest root of our brains. The Lizard brain reacts only to threat. The Small Furry Mammal brain reacts to love. To caring.
So we rehearse and recall the story of a lonely young girl giving birth in a stable. And like the wondering shepherds, we gather around her, and welcome her baby.
And we feel that we too belong.
