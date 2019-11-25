What’s happening on South Main?
Dear editor:
The work on South Main Street is behind, way behind schedule.
Care and attention is sometimes thrown out the window when a job gets way beyond the completion date.
What I do not understand is the cut across South Main where the site of the proposed apartment complex was recently approved by city council. Inquiring minds want to know what that work is all about.
The project was just approved by the city. Is the new pipe just the start of work for this project? If so, who is paying, not the poor taxpayer I hope?
Chris MacKay
Penticton
Editor’s note: This letter raises interesting questions, so we asked the City of Penticton to respond. Here’s what it said: “Challenging soil conditions, combined with unforeseen technical obstacles, delayed work along the South Main Street upgrade project. In close proximity, advance work involving the installation of storm, water and sanitary sewer services was required to facilitate the upcoming construction of the recently approved 180 residential rental at 3790 South Main Street. This work, which is paid for by the developer, is being undertaken immediately in order to access hot mix asphalt for the road restoration, prior to the plants closing for winter. The City thanks the public for its patience during this busy and last phase of construction.”
Life during the Fall of Singapore
Dear editor:
Every year at Remembrance Day I search fervently in our local paper for any accounts of British servicemen or civilians who became prisoners of war in Malaya at the Fall of Singapore.
I was born June 17, 1940, to a Canadian married to a British civilian working in Kuala Lumpur. I know very little of my first year of life, except that my mother and I, at 11 months, left Malaya for Australia to escape from the advancing Japanese forces taking over the peninsula.
As an able-bodied young man, my father was detailed and eventually imprisoned.
I am extremely keen to be in touch with anyone who had a similar start in life as I did.
My mother and I eventually got to Canada, where we lived in Edmonton until my father happily reunited with us via England in 1946.
Cindy Ryley
Penticton
Editor’s note: We’re breaking our own rule by publishing this letter, which did not come with a phone number or address, but felt it was important to run it anyway. Ms. Ryley, please get us your contact details so we can direct any responses to you.
Hey, bike thieves: Get help you need
Dear editor:
On Monday evening, Nov. 18, just past at the time the library was closing, I exited to find that my properly locked bike, worth $2,900-plus, had been stolen by a female or male thief using bolt cutters to cut my lock's pins.
There apparently were no witnesses around, it was dark, and the area is not in the sightlines of most drivers or pedestrians.
If the person or someone aware of them suddenly having a newish electric bike reads this, I want you to change your ways before it is too late.
Please return the bike to the RCMP or Freedom Bikes on Main Street, stop stealing and get help if you're addicted to drugs and/or in debt.
To all Penticton businesses: I'm fully employed, a taxpayer and resident, a full-time cyclist. Please remember that I and other cyclists are your customers and work with the city to provide secure lockup places that are watched by camera and/or security guards.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Council puts cars ahead of people
Dear editor:
In the last council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, a delegation from the Penticton Medical Staff Society came to council with a problem.
As it was explained during the presentation, the lack of housing supply in Penticton is having a profoundly negative effect on attracting locum physicians to the area. Without the availability of housing for doctors, health care of residents is being impacted negatively, and there are longer waits to see physicians.
Attracting locum physicians is also an important step in many instances in getting one to locate here permanently.
Over two-thirds of the society’s membership stated availability of locum housing was a barrier to finding locum coverage.
Obviously, more housing supply is desperately needed.
Not more than four hours later during the public hearing a development came up on the slate on Abbott Street. The development called for two back-to-back duplexes with two suites on a lot where a single-family home currently sits.
There was a variance request that the number of parking spaces be decreased from eight to six. You can walk downtown quicker than brushing your teeth. Bus service is close and it will be close to the future lake-to-lake bike route. The developer stated that if the variance was not approved it would result in the loss of the two suites.
Shockingly, three members of council voted against the development due to not meeting the minimum parking requirements.
It should be noted that cities with the most acute housing supply issues not only repeal minimum requirements, but put a cap on the total parking spaces you can provide on a given site.
Keeping these arcane regulations also keeps building costs unnecessarily high.
The presentation from the Penticton Medical Staff Society stated clearly that we are competing with other communities for these highly trained, essential professionals and a lack of housing is preventing us from getting them.
Given this information, three of our council members the same day chose more housing for motor vehicles instead of more housing for human beings.
I would respectfully request that these councillors consider the linkage of these two things when they vote against an increase to the city’s housing stock in the future.
Matt Hopkins
Penticton
Penticton a most welcoming city
Dear editor:
I decided to move here from Abbotsford to get away from the abundant rainfall, unfriendly environment and be closer to my son.
Arriving in time for Peachfest, I parked my walker there for five days amazed at the music, entertainment and wonderful, friendly people. While there, I tried to scratch an itch on my back when a couple stopped behind me and the man actually scratched my back! How nice was that?
And I never saw so many grey heads on the dance floor, jiving like yesterday and no tomorrow. It’s encouraging. But I do have a few suggestions that have been frustrating as well.
Doctors are not available at a time when seniors are in need, the walk-ins are too busy.
Why do the opticians here charge $100 more for an exam than my coverage which has always covered it in Abbotsford. Just because they can??
One day after walking at the lakefront, I got a $20 parking ticket, so down at City Hall, I talked to the man upstairs and explained my situation.
I started filling out the appeal form and noticed that if I didn’t win this argument, I would have to pay another $25 and it was a 50/50 chance. This is not fair. How can you explain in writing when they don’t see the pleading in your eyes and the tear running down your cheek? So, I reluctantly paid the $20.
But overall, I am so impressed with the lovely people here who have helped me and put up with my mouth. I made a living with these ever-flapping lips, the only thing that is still working.
Deanna Taylor
Penticton
