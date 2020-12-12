It would be easier to sympathize with Jack Bennest — the publisher of the Oliver Daily News who was given a 90-day driving ban for reporting from the scene of an accident while under the influence of alcohol — if he demonstrated some remorse.
Instead, when contacted by The Herald, the former Oliver town councillor responded with a bizarre rant about the Lakeside Resort receiving too much press coverage.
Over at the Times-Chronicle reporter Dale Boyd was given equal treatment when Bennest replied to his email with: “Dale, did you ever get some better jeans?”
—
A lot of people, I’m sure, are sorry to learn that former Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr is officially done in politics — at least for the moment. The riding association announced this week that he won’t run as the Liberal candidate in the next federal election, ending months of speculation.
Fuhr did a lot for the Okanagan during the one term he was in office. I also miss his Twitter wars with Conservative MP Dan Albas. They were legendary.
—
The producers of “Jeopardy” are brilliant by having a series of guest hosts to replace the late Alex Trebek, whose final episode will be televised on Dec. 25. The first will be Ken Jennings, the all-time “Jeopardy” champion.
This is a great idea because it’s a chance to audition prospective hosts. Alex will be hard to replace.
As wonderful as Alex was, remember “Charlie’s Angels” survived four more seasons without Farrah Fawcett, Johnny Carson wasn’t the only host in “The Tonight Show’s” history and “MASH” remained consistent even with multiple cast changes.
—
We can’t go to the movies so the Miller household became creative. We bought takeout popcorn and fountain drinks from Landmark Cinemas (they are open weekends for takeout) and did a Netflix double-feature night — “Mank,” and “The Trial of the Chicago Seven.” Both are worth seeing. For the full theatre effect, we cranked up the volume and shut off all the lights.
“Mank,” with Gary Oldman and Oscar front-runner Amanda Seyfried, is about the ghost writer of “Citizen Kane,” a struggling alcoholic. Shot in black and white, it has a great look, paying homage to Hollywood in the 1930s.
“Chicago Seven” is one of the best courtroom dramas of the past 50 years. Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman has never been better. I did some research believing there’s no way defendants would get away with being that mouthy in court — apparently they were — and no judge would be that mean and corrupt — he was.
—
This Christmas, when you’re writing cards and getting your tips and gifts in order, please don’t forget your faithful newspaper carrier. They have a thankless job of being up early five days per week and quite often in lousy weather.
With The Herald and Daily Courier’s restructuring in printing, combined with the COVID pandemic, 2020 was a challenging year for our carriers. Thank you to all our carriers for sticking with us.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.
Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca