Dear Editor:
Re: “Everybody loves Bob,” (Herald, Page 1, Aug. 28) by Dan Walton.
I am a big fan of Bob Ross! I would watch his show and try to take notes on his paintings at the same time. I was happy when a certified Bob Ross instructor taught several classes at a local craft store. I had so much fun at the first class l attended, that l went back with my daughter for a second class. The instructor invited my daughter and me to her home to see her Bob Ross collection that she painted.
That’s the closest l have ever been to a large collection of paintings in his style. I am very envious of those who are able to see this collection at your gallery in Penticton.
I live in Pennsylvania and wish at this moment l could magically close the distance between Penticton and Harrisburg so that l could come to your gallery to see the “happy little trees.”
Thank you for honouring one of my favorite painters and allowing others to enjoy his creations.
Janice Alloway
Harrisburg, PA