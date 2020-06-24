Well, at least one thing has stayed the same for the Class of 2020: grad photos in the Penticton Herald.
Just as we do every year around this time, we present to you a special section featuring the portraits of students who are graduating from high schools in Penticton and, this year, Summerland.
The idea came about years ago by then-Herald general manager Andre Martin, who was always a big supporter of education. Many other news outlets have since copied our idea — which is good. Students deserve recognition. For some of them, it will be their final graduation. Others will go on to post-secondary education.
While everything else about graduation has changed this year as a result of COVID-19, this simple act of recognition, which is made possible with the help of sponsors from numerous local businesses and community leaders, lives on.
We applaud students for rolling with the punches and participating in whatever virtual or socially-distant ceremonies their schools planned.
We also applaud school administrators for rebuilding the ceremonies from the ground up after the world changed in March.
No, the ceremonies weren’t perfect, but they were perfect reflections of the uncertain times in which we live.
As several of the valedictorians said, “everyone will remember the Class of 2020.”
Uncertain times lay ahead of us still, so take a good look at those grad pictures and have faith that our local educators have given those students the tools they need to help lead us through whatever may come.
Special thanks to our publisher Shannon Huggard for taking on this major project and continuing our tradition.