Today, Friday, Dec. 6, marks the 30th anniversary of the deadliest mass murder in Canadian history. That is, if you don’t count attacks on indigenous peoples. They were, after all, just Indians.
Marc Lepine would probably say the same about his rampage at L’Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal. They were, after all, just women. Feminists, studying engineering so that they could steal men’s jobs.
Fourteen women died. Fourteen more victims — 10 women and four men — were injured by his bullets. The 15th death was Lepine, when he shot himself.
And there’s no question about his intentions. He left a three-page suicide note, plus letters to two friends, explaining his hostility towards women in general, towards women who wanted to be engineers in particular.
I won’t attempt to analyze his motives. I do want to trace his actions, and some people’s responses.
It all seemed so innocent at first. Lepine went to the school registrar’s office. He had been in before, at least seven times. L’Ecole Polytechnique is an engineering school affiliated with the University of Montreal.
He sat down. He waited. A staff member asked if she could help him. He shrugged her off, and wandered through the halls for about 20 minutes, clutching a plastic bag containing something which turned out to be a semi-automatic rifle and a hunting knife.
He went upstairs to a classroom that had about 60 people in it. Nine of them were women.
Lepine pulled out his gun. He ordered the men to line up against one wall, the women against the opposite wall. Students thought he was joking, until he fired a shot into the ceiling.
Then he told the men to get out. He was only interested in killing the women.
And the men, to their eternal shame, did as they were told.
Not one of them refused to obey his orders. Not one of them crossed the floor, to stand with the women. Not one of them took the risk of forcing Lepine to kill men as well as women.
After the crime, newspaper columnist Mark Steyn accused those male students of a “culture of passivity.” He said they “abandoned their female classmates to their fate — an act of abdication unthinkable in almost any other culture throughout history…”
Maybe Steyn exaggerated a little. Men have not always come to women’s defence.
Canada gives lip service to equality of sexes — even if we don’t actually pay women as much as men most of the time. We insist women have the same rights to vote, to speech, to safety, as men. We have lofty ideals. But when it came down to living up to those ideals, the men in that class chose to save themselves.
I like to think that I would at least have remonstrated with Lepine. Refused to leave. Maybe even defied his authority.
But would I really? I might just as likely have hidden under a desk. Begged for mercy.
Not that appealing for mercy would have done much good.
When a wounded Maryse Leclair pleaded for help, Lepine finished her off with his hunting knife.
Still, I suspect that if even one male student had crossed the floor to stand in solidarity with the nine women in that first classroom, that action might have made a difference. Because if one person had that courage, others might have joined him. I’ve seen it happen, over and over.
That man would have been a hero.
A hero is not a hero all the time. Unlike comic books, heroes don’t go around doing heroic deeds daily. Most of the time, heroes are just ordinary people going about their ordinary business.
They become heroes when they rise to an occasion. When they challenge evil, protect the innocent, make themselves vulnerable for others. When they rush into a burning forest in Australia to rescue a koala cub whose fur is on fire. When they dive into a freezing lake to get a woman out of a sinking car. When they blow the whistle on corporate corruption.
They don’t plan to be heroes. They don’t fit a standard psychological profile; nor do they have hero-DNA in their genes. They’re not driven by economic theory or studies of history.
Heroes may well have religious convictions, but I doubt if anyone starts a heroic deed by thinking “Jesus was the only begotten Son of God…”
Heroes simply do what they have to, when it happens.
Tragically, there were no heroes in that classroom in L’Ecole Polytechnique 30 years ago.
