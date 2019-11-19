Here is my 12th annual holiday gift guide for the gamer in your life. Happy shopping.
Rated M Games
The Division 2, (PS4,PC,Xbox One)
Pros: Huge map, better visuals than the first one, tons of weaponry, lots of different equipment to customize your character, different abilities to suit your play style, friends can join on missions, smart enemy intelligent, content updated regularly.
Cons: None.
Borderlands 3. (Xbox One,PC,PS4)
Pros: New characters and skills, each of the classes work well together, even more loot, solid controls, drop in co-op, new worlds to explore, new vehicles to customize and drive, same great humour, new modes that give every player their own loot, guns have alternative powers, add-on events and more story DLC coming.
Cons: None.
Death Stranding, (PS4,PC)
Pros: Jaw-dropping visuals, great voice acting, Kojima crazy story, ability to interact with the world of other gamers, original game play and design elements, many hours of game play,
Cons: Story and game play not for everyone.
Gears 5, (PC,Xbox One)
Pros: Fantastic story, has a darker tone than past games, solid game play mechanics, new online modes like nest, ability for friends to join in the campaign, all new companion.
Cons: None.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (PC,Xbox One,PS4)
Pros: Solid, gritty war campaign, lots of multi-player modes, solid controls, amazing visuals on the Xbox X, crossplay across consoles,
Cons: Spec Ops only on PS4.
The Outer Worlds, (PS4,Xbox One,PC)
Pros: Great space adventure, tons of weaponry melee and guns, this is the Fallout game everyone wanted, dialogue options unlike any other game, tons of side quests, interesting companion quests and interactions, interesting enemies to fight, interesting levelling system.
Cons: None.
Rated E Games
Roman Rumble in Las Vegum : Asterix and Obelix XXL 2 (Switch,PS4,Xbox One)
Pros: Same great action game from past generation, same humour and enjoyable abilities from the show, ability to switch character on the fly, great visuals, small cost to pick up the game.
Cons: Some game-play elements show age.
Luigi’s Mansion 3, (Switch)
Pros: Great story, solid-level design, love the hotel floor layout, multi-player modes let friends join in the fun, easy controls with different abilities as you play the story, fun and inventive bosses that test your different abilities.
Cons: None.
The Legend of Zelda Links Awakening, (Switch)
Pros: Feels like a re-imagined experience, the visuals are jaw dropping, easy controls so anyone can pick it up, boss battles are a blast, tons of secrets, tons of story to experience.
Cons: None
Spyro Reignited Trilogy, (Switch,PS4,XBox One)
Pros: Remastered versions of Spyro The Dragon, Spyro 2 Ripto’s Rage, Spyro Year of the Dragon, same great controls, same great humour, HD visuals, great value for your money.
Cons: None.
- - -
Thanks to people at “Guinness Book of World Records.” Again, this Christmas, I’m giving away one copy of the 2020 Gamer’s edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. Just let me what game your currently playing. Send an email to be entered into a draw.
