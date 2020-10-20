Canadian judges must give harsher sentences
DEAR EDITOR:
John Brittain pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, for the April 15, 2019 killing spree that left four dead (Herald, Oct. 21).
And while the Crown sought a life sentence with no eligibility of parole for 40 years, Justice Alison Beames ultimately decided that such a sentence would be “unduly long and harsh.”
Here we have yet another sympathetic judge who should be put out to pasture sooner than late. Justice Alison Beames thinks 40 years of incarceration is too harsh a punishment for a man who murdered four people. It’s as if she is saying, “Nah… 25 years is good enough, anything more would be over the top.”
Wow, four people are dead. How could that not resonate with the judge considering the tremendous loss to four families.
Let’s hope our kangaroo injustice system with its “parole board’ doesn’t circumvent the sentence like they did with the Penticton murderer who shot his common law partner in the face point blank — the ex-RCMP excuse for a Mountie called Keith Wiens, who was sentenced to serve at least 13 years before being eligible for parole. And as we all know, in our injustice system it is not what you know it's who you know, demonstrated by Keith Wiens being given his freedom after only six-something years.
What an embarrassing joke our Canadian injustice system is.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
B.C. knows how to operate an election
DEAR EDITOR:
Some brotherly love. Americans are cordially invited to observe our present British Columbia provincial election and learn how a proper, efficient, well-organized election and vote is done, thus avoiding much chaos and unnecessary hardship in their U.S. presidential election.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Political corectness on the homeless issue
DEAR EDITOR:
David Trifunov’s observations in his column of Oct. 9 certainly elicited harsh, and in my opinion unwarranted, criticisms. To be specific, a reader was shocked by his calling human beings crack heads, vagrants, mentally unstable and undesirables.
So let’s begin by calling a spade a spade: which means (Merriam-Webster) to speak plainly and truthfully, even if the truth contains criticisms, bad news or is unpleasant to hear.
First Point: ‘crack head’ — one who smokes crack.
Second Point: ‘vagrants’ — one who has no established residence and wanders idly from place to place without lawful or visible means of support.
Third Point: ‘mentally unstable’ — having difficulty coping with everyday functions, demands and challenges of life.
Fourth Point: ‘undesirables’ — people considered to be dangerous or immoral.
When we break it down and consider the meaning of these words, a reader considers hateful and biased, one can only come to the conclusion that it is well beyond about time for someone to call a spade a spade.
Of course the problem exists, and has for some time, and if we keep pussy-footing around, being upset with words and observations, nothing will ever be resolved.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with telling it like it is. And I am sorry Mr. Trifunov thought he should apologize for doing so.
Leslie Stanyer
Okanagan Falls
Animal abuse laws need to have teeth
DEAR EDITOR:
I am very thankful for the BC-SPCA who seized 46 puppies, 21 adult dogs, 3 cats and 27 horses from a property in Princeton. These vulnerable animals were subjected to “extremely poor living conditions, lack of shelter, unsanitary living conditions, overcrowding, poor ventilation and exposed to injurious items.”
It is extremely disturbing and appalling what this person subjected these unfortunate animals to and now many of the
puppies are suffering from parvovirus, a potentially fatal disease that is very difficult to treat. I have seen pictures of the horses so badly treated that their ribs are showing.
I understand that the BC-SPCA is recommending charges against this woman which is needed. A person like this should never have animals and as part of the consequences, she should never be allowed to have any animals in her possession again (not just for five years or 10 years which they sometimes do.)
I understand that this is not her first offence of neglecting and abusing animals and she has moved around to avoid detection by the BC-SPCA. I really hope that in future good neighbours near her location will report her if this happens again in future (which I certainly hope it does not)
I am proud to support the BC-SPCA for their excellent work. Thank you!
Tim Bayliss
Kelowna
It’s time for feds to call an election
DEAR EDITOR:
South Okanagan-West Kootenay member of Parliament Richard Cannings doesn’t inspire much confidence.
The NDP enabled the Liberals to short circuit Parliament for the past seven months. Cannings said that Parliamentary committees are an acceptable substitute for regular sessions of the House of Commons. The Liberals prorogued Parliament to turn shut down the probe into the WE Charity. So much for committees and accountability.
Cannings’ remarks in the Herald on Aug. 19 are baffling. He took a leap of logic by linking climate change and COVID-19. No scientist or medical authority has demonstrated any such connection.
This was opportunistic and alarmist to boot.
He claims that COVID-19 justifies a universal basic income scheme. That’s just socialist ideology on display. If the NDP wants to help, they should work at meaningful job creation and putting people on the tax rolls instead of the dole.
COVID spending by all levels of government is creating an enormous debt load which must be borne by us. When you’re trapped in a hole, stop digging.
The way to prosperity is through personal effort, not wealth redistribution by government. Don’t destroy our children’s work ethic because they’ll be paying for this for generations.
A school boy in Soviet Russia wrote an essay saying that his cat had seven
kittens, and that they were true socialists. The next week he wrote that they had become capitalists. When the teacher asked how that was possible, he replied that they had opened their eyes.
No country in history has ever taxed, borrowed or spent its way to prosperity; and we won’t be the first. Never, ever, allow inexperienced ideologues to pick and subsidize economic winners. That’s a proven recipe for disaster.
Want to boost the economy and employment? Then stop suffocating it with taxes and regulations. Let’s have more capitalist kittens and fewer socialist lambs. Cats are independent and refuse to be herded. Sheep are easily misled; and fleeced.
Mr. Cannings seems quite triumphant that the NDP wheedled two concessions out of Justin Trudeau in return for supporting the Liberals in the confidence vote. But they got it wrong, and did a major disservice to the country. Nobody voted for the radical actions being taken by the Liberals, or a de facto coalition with the NDP which enables them to get away with it. Minority governments don’t get to operate this way; not even under cover of a pandemic. We need an election to sort this out.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Summerland drops the ball on water
DEAR EDITOR:
I’ve been thinking about the water meter situation in Summerland a bit and remembering back to sitting around the council table listening to a proposal to install meters.
It involved spending millions of dollars. And what we really needed to do at the time was split more of our water system to reduce the amount of irrigation water going through the water treatment plant. But it seemed that we wouldn’t get infrastructure grants without having meters installed.
So we went ahead and installed meters on the agricultural properties because thats where the greatest volume of water is consumed. We didn’t do anything with the data except take note that most properties were well within their water allocations.
Later on, we had some big infrastructure projects on the drawing board and once again the question of meters came up — this time domestic meters. There was a company in the valley installing meters and we could get a good price. We could get an infrastructure grant to help us with the cost. Without much more thought than that we signed on. Unfortunately that lack of thought is biting us now.
There are a number of problems with installing them in the house:
• Limited leak detection — installation in the house means leaks from road to house are not detected
• Large lot and rural properties miss use from road to house — irrigation systems, stock watering, shop and worker facilities
• Rate structure penalizes large families and sustenance food production
• The under two-acre properties will largely not be irrigable due to unrealistic flow rates and costs — do we really want dry lots in our wildfire areas?
• $3-million replacement cost after 10 years
It turns out the meters only last 10 years and now we are replacing them at significantly greater cost. Before we continue down the foolish wasteful path of simply replacing the domestic meters as they fail we need to take a good hard holistic look at what we are doing and why.
Stop charging based on consumption since the domestic water is such a small part of our over all water consumption and meters reduce consumption by such a small part of that small part.
Is domestic 20% of our water consumption? And we reduce consumption at most by 10%? Then total water consumption goes down by 2%. And we are spending $200,000 a year replacing meters.
As a community we need to get back to the priority of splitting the domestic and irrigation piping to reduce operating costs at our water treatment plant.
That $3-million is half the cost of the next phase of system split.
Lorraine Bennest
Summerland
COVID now excuse for lousy service
Dear Editor:
I have never seen so many monopolies like local governments, banks, credit unions, major chains and, of course, our post office provide such poor service and blame it on COVID-19.
Reduced hours and reduced staff, and our postal system now does not deliver mail if it’s too smoky.
Masks and distancing are not enough — reduced hours must be required.
Please, Andrew Wilkinson, sell the ICBC monopoly or at the least decertify its unions.
Stores have the right to make masks mandatory, but signs must be posted.
Mike Polvere
Peachland
Seniors must unite on Election Day
Dear Editor:
B.C.’s next provincial government to act on the concerns of our seniors.
The well-being of older adults in British Columbia will depend on the commitment of the provincial government to work with the federal government to implement a national seniors strategy.
Access to home care, improvements to long-term care facilities, reliable access to safe and appropriate prescription drugs and a greater focus on community building to combat social isolation are all issues that can no longer be ignored.
Programs must be put in place with national standards, and funding tied to accountability to meet these standards.
In B.C., the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated long-standing issues with the level and quality of care in long-term care homes. While the B.C. government has taken steps to reduce the impact of this pandemic on the residents of these facilities, more needs to be done to improve their quality of life and the quality of life of their informal caregivers and support workers. Long-term care residents deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion.
As we enter the next phase of the pandemic, we will need to address additional health-care concerns, including backlogs for surgical and medical procedures, mental health impacts and the social effects of restrictive measures put in place to stop the spread of the virus.
B.C.’s next government needs to commit to tackle the changes needed by older adults in this province. Ask your local candidates and parties about their plan for integrated community and long-term care for older adults and a seniors strategy for B.C.
COVID-19 and this provincial election are opportunities to transform our health-care system and services for older adult for the better.
We are all in this together.
Leonard Weber
Kelowna