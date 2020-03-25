Three cheers for our retail workers!
Dear Editor:
I would like to thank all employees working in the retail sector and particularly those working in grocery stores.
You are subject to hundreds of interactions with members of the public every day, but continue to cheerfully do your job. Thank you! Your efforts are greatly appreciated. We would not be weathering this storm so well without your support.
Also, thank you to the grocery retailers themselves for not price gouging and continuing to provide many necessary items on sale. In addition, thank you for recognizing the value of your front-line employees by upping their wages. It is this kind of consideration and cooperation that will get us through this crisis.
John McGladdery
Penticton
Please support local contractors
Dear Editor:
Even in these extremely stressful times. we can support our local contractors.
Consider this, you have outside renovations to do or have just purchased a home that is still not occupied. So if a tradesman or two are working outside with you inside, there is no risk to you. Makes sense.
Also if you have a office or home unoccupied, which needs painting why not get the work done?
There are also people who do yard work, they pose no threat to anyone. So my message is to hire people who pose no threat of passing on this virus to you.
Garry Kuse
Penticton
Mixed messages from PM, Herald
Dear Editor:
A couple of things.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “Go home and stay home.”
Penticton Herald: “Here's a bunch of flyers for Princess Auto, etc. Go shopping.”
Are we supposed to stay home, or is it business as usual? Talk about mixed messages.
Mr. (James) Miller, while your overinflated ego may see your return to the Herald as a cause for celebration, a lot of people do not see it that way. I believe you’ll see a drop in subscriptions and readership upon your return.
Reese MacDermott
Penticton
Don’t like the writer, don’t read
Dear Editor:
I read, with sympathy, the letter from David Smyth (Herald, March 24) wherein he complained about letter writer Tom Isherwood’s “frequently unintelligible letters.”
I have the perfect solution to Mr. Smyth’s problem — don’t read them!
I always check who the letter writer is before I tackle some of the longer ones and just don’t read it if that certain writer tends to have diarrhea of the mouth.
Perhaps Mr. Isherwood does tend to complain too much about his unpleasant childhood, but I am also getting fed up with all the letters dealing with reconciliation for our indigenous people. They aren’t the only ones who have suffered and/or lost their culture. When is it ever going to end? Will they ever be satisfied?
Who went to bat for the Japanese people who were uprooted and sent to camps during the Second World War? Maybe some of us do see the glass as half-empty rather than half-full, but unfortunately that’s the world we’re living in today.
I also think there is favouritism shown towards some of our prolific letter writers whereby they are allowed to submit longer letters than what is supposedly accepted. When you submit a letter to a newspaper, you know that the editor has the right to “edit” wherever he sees fit. If you don’t like the rules, then keep your opinions to yourself.
I find it a bit refreshing in this day of our pandemic to be able to read something other than the doom and gloom that we’re currently living in.
Mavis Creech
Penticton
Fact check first before speaking
Dear Editor:
Answer for Dave who claims “no one has a right to have every opinion printed in a newspaper” (Herald, March 24).
Does that include newspaper employees such as the editor or columnist?
I just had a thought while I was out working in my yard.
The Olalla fella needs no advice from David Smyth. I ask what gives him the right to assume “the rest of us” agree for Isherwood to stop pestering us?
This old man would gladly meet with this know-it-all and he may find out I’m not as old as he may think.
I suggest for Dave to take a poll among all subscribers of the Penticton Herald instead of speaking for other people he doesn’t know.
I will quit submitting letters to the editor if I should I get a majority thumbs down.
I have already promised to disappear if Peter MacKay is chosen as the next leader of the federal Conservative party.
Speaking of getting a life Dave, after reading your sour letter, I suggest you look in the mirror !
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
The benefits of staying home
Dear Editor:
Just think of all the money we’re going to save because of this pandemic:
• Gambling halls will be closed down
• 4/49 and Lotto Max can be played only on-line
• Reduced out-of-town travelling
• Swimming pools and exercise gyms closed
• Churches closed, so no more tithing
• Far less eating out
• Drinking establishments closed — far cheaper to drink at home
• No more flying to far off destinations
Other positive things:
• It should revive our reading skills
• Spending more time with family (time will tell in nine months whether this was a positive thing)
• More sun on my solar panels with airplane contrails down to near zero
Possible negative things:
• More marital issues due to necessary close contact ?
• Small businesses going bankrupt
• Increased unemployment
• Tenants unable to pay rent
A question — can we put off paying utility and mortgage payments?
Frank Martens
Summerland
Time to revisit wartime measures
Dear Editor:
Food before flowers, the war is on folks, and it is time to “dig in.” Wartime measures should be now the order of the day in your house.
Instead of sitting it out on the couch with your kids, getting your exercise with the remote control watching Netflix, let’s change up the MO.
No planter plot should be too small, no balcony planter too high. We need to start planting food seeds — not flower seeds. We need the greens to be sprouting up, what’s the worst that can happen? You will end up with a life-saving crop and if the crisis is over, then your crop can be passed onto the food bank or for shut-ins, who are always hungry.
This is nothing new to all the elderly, they have been here before remembering the ‘Ration Books’ if they hail from the U.K. or Germany, Poland or France, Canada or Asia, Africa, the list goes on and on.
Get your kids to dig in the muck in your garden, show them how dig in and poke a little seed in the dirt, join them watering and watching it grow, learn all together, share the spoils, let’s get back to nature, the rewards are all passively positive.
Please don’t let this opportunity that the world and Mother Nature has placed on us by allowing it to pass by without you digging in.
Stay safe and look out for each other.
Said one monkey to another, “Why if I put a fence around my tree, starvation would cause you to steal from me.”
Think about it folks, think about the good that this simple effort can do if we all dig in to the best of our ability.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
We are all in this together
Dear Editor:
Regarding recent letters from both Helen Robertson from Prince George and Patrick Longworth from Penticton on reconciliation.
When discussing what the right dollar amount for any reconciliation is, I think it is important for everyone to remember the trillions of dollars being thrown by western governments at this pandemic in order to save the entire global economy. This should drive home the point that we’re all in this thing together and we’ll get out of it by pulling together.
Indigenous peoples were indeed here first, scattered groups warring amongst themselves. Early Europeans found Canada undeveloped and the developed wealth of Canada today, which indigenous now claim a part of, was in fact built by European ingenuity and not First Nations. But. Canada’s accommodation has not always been forthcoming.
In fairness, the Wet’suwet’en blockade initially started because of internal arguments among the Wet’suwet’en about who speaks for them. Part of the Canada’s difficulty in settling any reconciliation is that indigenous fight among themselves, as much as they fight with non-indigenous Canadians.
The 1997 Supreme Court recognized aboriginal title, but every title comes with rights and limitations. Little has been done since in regard to establishing Aboriginal title agreements, complicated by different federal government approaches, but also because of internal indigenous indecision and particularly the many unresolved overlapping territorial claims amongst the bands themselves.
I agree with Helen Robertson. To move forward we must accept that the past is the past and its ugliness is our collective responsibility that can not be undone; therefore we must build on tomorrow. We are one country in the grip of turbulent modern times and this forces all of us to step forward and be better Canadians.
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Pleas by doctors still being ignored
Dear Editor:
A recent letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry from Dr. Gerald Da Roza and endorsed by 200 Metro Vancouver doctors was ignored.
The physicians were asking for community lockdowns to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.
Dr. Henry was claiming that the current measures are adequate and yet refuses to say which areas have new infections.
A picture on page A4 of the Victoria Times Colonist shows children playing in a closed park. A 7-Eleven store in Ladysmith and St. Michaels University School have confirmed cases.
All these situations have one thing in common — youth and children. This demographic is well known to disseminate influenza infections.
The purpose of the health care measures are to protect the vulnerable members of society and I agree with the other doctors that a lock down is essential.
We do not want to follow the Italian disease model.
Dr. David Turner, FRCP
Salt Spring Island