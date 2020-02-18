We believe peaceful demonstration and freedom of speech is essential, but when the public’s safety is placed in jeopardy, we no longer support the right to protest.
On Tuesday, supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs disrupted the throne speech at the B.C. Legislature, tied up traffic for hours in downtown Vancouver, blocked access to the Port of Vancouver and halted rail traffic in different parts of the country.
Congestion and logjams were catastrophic in Vancouver and, to the public’s credit, they reacted calmly without any major incidents of road rage.
Fortunately, there wasn’t an emergency which required an ambulance or fire truck to gain access to the area. Someone would have died.
Those who were inconvenienced had somewhere to be, somewhere to go, family commitments, perhaps. Some had to work and many of them rely on their hourly incomes to support their families.
Meanwhile at the Legislature, two employees forced to walk a gauntlet of protesters complained about being spat on and assaulted. Meanwhile, a group of seventh graders on a bus from Penticton were radioed at Manning Park and told to turn around because it wasn’t safe to attend a pre-arranged proclamation at the Legislature.
The pipeline issue went as far as the Supreme Court of Canada. We support our legal system. Many of the same protesters have benefitted in the past from Supreme Court rulings that have gone in their favour. Sorry, they can’t have it both ways.
What we’re witnessing is civil disobedience. Police have no choice, but to do their jobs. Politicians also have their hands tied.
In all likelihood, protesters will never see the inside of a courtroom. If they do, the worst they will face is one night in the clink and a fine of a few hundred dollars.
How can we prevent future demonstrations that create chaos at the expense of the general public?
Sue them.
If Vancouver’s downtown business community was to identify four or five ringleaders, take them to court and sue them for loss of revenue, it would hit them where it hurts most — their pocketbooks. Protesters would reconsider becoming involved in civil disobedience.
Although it’s harsh, civil litigation is the only way to prevent future demonstrations that inconvenience and put the public’s safety at risk.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.