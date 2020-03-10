Much power in a simple hello
Dear editor:
While I was out on one of my many walks, I came upon two teenage school boys.
I said, “Hi, guys, how's your day?” “Fine,” they said. “Be safe out there,” I replied.
Not five seconds went by when the boys yelled “thank you.” I stopped and said, “Thank you for what?” The boys said because nobody ever says hi to us. It brought a tear to my eye. I replied, “Have a great day, boys.”
So when you are out doing whatever and you come upon someone, it doesn't matter who it is, please just say hi. You will feel better for it.
Gladwin Douglas
Penticton
CSI students can assist real police
Dear editor:
I mentioned the following in the Penticton Herald by letter ages ago, but it’s worth repeating.
When I often see six or seven police officers down on their hands and knees looking for either evidence or dew worms it makes me wonder. I wonder why criminology students couldn’t have a hands-on field trip guided by one professional officer, thus freeing up real coppers to do more important policing.
I also wonder what an all-female government would be like for Canada.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Lisa Raitt was the best option
Dear editor:
During the 2017 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, the Tories blew their chance to form the next federal government when 51 per cent chose lacklustre Andrew Scheer over mercurial Maxime Bernier on the (believe it or not) 13th ballot.
“Mad Max would have been an even worse choice.”
What were the Conservatives thinking?
Lisa Raitt, the Conservative party deputy leader and current deputy leader of the Opposition, would have been a winning choice. Her experience, sincerity and competence highlight Scheer’s stumbling, bumbling and fumbling.
The best way Scheer could serve Canada would be to step aside and let Raitt put an end to Justin Trudeau’s egocentric smoke-and-mirrors sideshow.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon
Trudeau failed on transparency
Dear editor:
It is no surprise that some federal Liberals have written letters of support for Justin Trudeau. But, there can be no doubt that his reputation is seriously damaged.
One of his major problems is that he has put himself on a pedestal of righteousness. Before the last election, he painted Stephen Harper as a bad person and himself as “Mr. Sunny Ways.” Harper always preferred the serious work of government, whereas Trudeau worked hard on improving his image with the media.
Trudeau supporters argue that SNC-Lavalin must be protected. Federal government contracts are a major part of their business and losing them would cause severe financial problems for the company. As they are a significant employer in Quebec and Trudeau is also from Quebec, it would be natural that he would want to try to find a solution to this problem. Most reasonable people would not want SNC-Lavalin to fail.
But, that is not the issue for me; it is the lack of transparency.
Trudeau decided that the solution was to introduce a DPA (deferred prosecution agreement) and the legislation was introduced as part of a large (500 page) omnibus bill presented to Parliament in 2018. Although there was some discussion, there was no big debate about the DPA.
Why not?
Because it was never made clear to Parliament that the DPA was included as part of a plan to rescue SNC-Lavalin from their legal nightmare.
Presumably, Trudeau did not expect so much negative publicity from his plan to use the DPA to let SNC-Lavalin off the hook.
It would have been appropriate to have a Parliamentary debate about the process involved and to make changes where necessary.
I am quite sure that SNC-Lavalin would have welcomed being part of such a process to ensure their business stability. Instead of a major Parliamentary debate, we had behind- the-scenes lobbying of the attorney general to persuade her to support the fix.
That is the issue for me; the lack of transparency. Yes, saving SNC-Lavalin was necessary, but there should have been a debate about the process; it should not have been hidden.
Now that it is out in the open, the negative fallout is much greater. The principle here is to always be honest and transparent before Parliament, Trudeau wasn’t; he had a hidden agenda.
Eric Hall
Peachland
Kneecapping your opponent
Dear Editor:
What we are seeing play out in the House of Commons is paradoxical on many levels. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper didn’t even permit library and archive staffers to do speaking engagements across Canada , without vetting their words and having them accompanied by a “handler”. Parks employees were required to sign “loyalty contracts” — a prim term for “gag order.”
Under the Trudeau government, choice and an apparent belief in decency has prevailed. This confidence may have been misplaced.
Those of us who sat through the testimony before the justice committee were appalled to hear applause from the Opposition members of the committee at the conclusion of the former justice minister’s testimony. What could be more blatantly partisan?
In the role of justice minister, options are available, which clearly were pointedly ignored, regardless of the consequences to Canadians.
Yet, speaking engagements across the country were devoted, allegedly, to undermining the work being done on Indigenous files by other ministers.
Outside advice on the SNC-Lavalin matter having been suggested, the response appears to have been indignant retaliation .
Truth or ego trip? Confidence is constructive. Ego destroys.
This could easily be perceived to have been a meticulous, premeditated campaign to destroy careers and lives. The lengthy and unprecedented press releases we have been treated to could also be interpreted as a consistent and sustained intent to discredit and manipulate.
To what end?
Beyond this, indeed, we are aware of the pre-existing lobbyist entity which was held by Jody Wilson-Raybould and her husband and which we have been assured had no conflict with any governmental role the former justice minister may have held. (She told us so.)
Interestingly, Wilson-Raybould has already declared her candidacy in the October election. Clearly a challenge to the Liberal government: “You don’t care stop me!”
Opposition House Leader Candice Bergen recently said in the House of Commons, in reference to Wilson-Raybould: “The lady’s not for turning” (U.K. Conservative Margaret Thatcher’s words).
This portends what’s to come, don’t you think? Who better to help you kneecap your opponent than someone who previously sat at the opponent’s table.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna