When the streets get icy in winter, I walk more carefully. Especially after the snowplow has gone by, and polished the fresh snow into a surface as slick as anything created by a Zamboni. I can’t take the risk of stepping forward and having my heel skid.
The more slippery the surface, the shorter the steps I take.
And when I’m going down a slope, I employ something like a curler’s slither. I don’t lift my feet at all.
The length of my stride is directly related to my confidence in myself.
You may have noticed that the infirm and elderly tend to shuffle when they walk. (Anybody remember Tim Conway on The Carol Burnett Show?) It’s because they’re afraid of falling. They no longer have confidence in their ability to take a step — or, more accurately, their ability to survive a fall. So they keep their feet in contact with the ground.
“Walking,” Paul Salopek explained in National Geographic, “is falling forward.”
Five years ago, Salopek set out to walk 21,000 miles, across four continents. He started in Ethiopia, where the first homo sapiens probably originated. He’ll end at the farthest point that those humans eventually migrated to, the southern tip of South America in Tiera del Fuego.
He’s made it about half way, through the Middle East and Afghanistan to the Himalayan foothills of north-eastern India.
In his opening paragraph, Salopek wrote, “Every step we take is an arrested plunge, a collapse averted, a disaster braked. In this way, to walk becomes an act of faith. We perform it daily: a two-beat miracle — an iambic teetering, a holding on and letting go…”
Think about it. When you walk, you don’t slide that second foot out in front of you, and then advance onto it. You lean forward; you start to fall; you swing that second foot forward to stop yourself from landing on your face.
And then you do the same with the next step.
When someone trips you, they stop that second foot from moving forward in time. So you fall.
We don’t think about how we walk. We just do it.
The length of your stride reveals your willingness to take the risk of falling. The longer your stride, the farther you let yourself fall forward before that second foot arrests your plunge towards the ground.
These days, my stride is shorter now than it used to be. Once upon a time, I took pride in the length of my stride — almost a yard with each step.
Paul Salopek might argue that I have less faith than I once did. It’s true — I do have less faith in myself. Aging has that effect. I’m less confident of my ability to recover if I fall and hurt myself.
“Faith” is not usually a term applied to walking. Faith is more often about religious things. About believing that some claims are true, even if you can’t prove them. The biblical Letter to the Hebrews defines faith as “the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen...”
I prefer to think of faith as something we demonstrate every day. Like walking.
With New Year’s Day just ahead of us, I find Salopek’s notion of falling forward strangely attractive. Because that’s what we’re doing, isn’t it? We’re falling forward into a new year, an unexplored year, a year that may be filled with great joys and great sorrows, great successes and great failures. Maybe all of the above.
Like walking, we need to let go of last year. Not to forget it, but to make sure it doesn’t become an anchor stopping us from moving on. We can learn from our mistakes. We can recognize where we got off the track. And then we need to dump outdated prejudices and preconceptions that weigh us down, hold us back.
Like Salopek setting out on his epic journey, we need to travel light.
We need to travel with both our eyes and our minds open wide.
Faith is more than the affirmation of some supposedly historic truths. Faith is also the willingness to step forward, to risk falling. Faith means putting one foot in front of the other, again and again. Even if we don’t always know exactly where those steps are taking us.
So let’s not shuffle into 2020, terrified of falling. Let’s step forward boldly.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca
