EDITORIAL: Valley-wide priorities for 2020
Politicians and civic leaders across the Okanagan will have some tough decisions to make in 2020. This year will be challenging because what’s decided in the next 12 months will affect the public for years to come.
In the next several months, the City of Kelowna is expected to reveal the name of the preferred developer to build a highrise on the site of the old RCMP station on Doyle Avenue.
It’s important for the city to maximize the long-term leasing revenue to the municipality while also getting as large and as useful a public amenity in the building as possible.
There should be no repeat of events surrounding the Innovation Centre, where even city councillors themselves were confused after it was built on what constituted the public amenity in that building. (For the record, it’s a fairly small and infrequently- used gathering space, grandiosely described as a theatre.)
On the same topic of development in the so-called civic precinct, the city should embrace the eventual building of a new performing arts centre on the site of the existing, five-decade old community theatre. It would mean Kelowna is without a major arts venue for a time during the construction period, but the site is the most-appropriate one for a new facility that will serve the city for decades to come.
After more than 10 years, it’s high time for Kelowna to retire the much-unloved corporate logo. Variously mocked as a spirograph-inspired doodle and a meaningless circle, the logo has never been embraced by the community since it was adopted with little public consultation or input in 2009. An authentic public process to find a new logo, with voting by real people and not bureaucrats, would undoubtedly generate lots of interest and result in a new city symbol that citizens actually like.
2020 brings two major sporting events — the Memorial Cup in Kelowna and the return of Subaru Ironman Canada in Penticton. As valley residents, we all need to do our part to be gracious hosts, even if it involves some inconvenience.
Of immediate concern in the South Okanagan is the garbage mountain on locatee land at the Penticton Indian Reserve. The property owner has asked the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen for help. The trash is an eyesore and environmental concern — shades of situation in the Philippines — and needs to be removed, but not at the expense of Penticton or RDOS taxpayers.
The most important decision is in the hands of the Okanagan Skaha school board as it replaces superintendent Wendy Hyer, who soon retires. Trustees recuirted a retired superintendent to help in the search at a cost of $17,000. The culture at the board office is due for a significant overhaul and finding the right leader is imperative.
Senior staff must not be invited to offer any input. This district has a rich history of double-dipping and in the interest of perception and fairness, this search must be solely in the hands of the people who were elected.
With a one-employee policy, it’s the most significant job trustees do and it’s once every 8-10 years.
For our valley MLAs, the status of B.C.’s lumber industry must be their top priority. For our valley MPs, they need to help unite our nation, rather than divide it.
For all communities in the valley, the No. 1 issue remains homelessness, addiction and public safety. There’s no easy solution, no magic bullet. Some ideas have worked well in the past, others have failed. This needs to remain a top priority for every city from Vernon to Osoyoos.
James Miller is valley editor for the Okanagan Newspaper Group.
