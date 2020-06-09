Expected water flows need to be evaluated
My understanding of the water concerns from climate change in the Regional District of the South Okanagan Similkameen and proposed solutions are as follows.
Water Flows. The hotter, drier summers mean that any snow in the valleys will melt faster and water flows will be higher in the spring and, unless controlled, will be lower in the summer and fall.
In the Okanagan, the flows can be addressed with existing dams. The expected flows need to be evaluated an and appropriate flow plan developed and modified, if necessary, based on results. In the Similkameen the possible need for flow control structures (dams) need to be evaluated and possibly constructed.
Treated City Water. I believe in most or all cities and towns in the RDOS, virtually all water, with minor exceptions, is treated. A major portion of this water in the summer is consumed by irrigation of lawns and golf courses.
The summer water restrictions, as a minimum, will become more sever and of longer duration. The water used for irrigation include costs for water treatment and storage and to a large extent quickly evaporates. The costs of treating the water are wasted.
The summer water restrictions, as a minimum, will become more sever and of longer duration. The water used for irrigation include costs for water treatment and storage and to a large extent quickly evaporates. The costs of treating the water are wasted.

The summer water restriction occurs because of the irrigation. Reducing irrigation would address both concerns and would also at least postpone the cost of expansion of the water treatment plant.
I am sure that similar situations exist on the Similkameen. The easiest, fairest and most cost-effective way of addressing these concerns is for the city to establish escalating water usage rates. This would encourage reduction of water use in all forms and most importantly encourage reduction in water use for lawns and golf courses. It would also encourage micro irrigation for non-grass plantings. Large public areas use recycled water for irrigation which reduce the impacts.
Irrigation for RDOS orchards and vineyards . I am not sure how water for irrigation of orchards and vineyards I charge or controlled. I assume all water comes from lakes, rivers and streams. I also assume that all water is controlled by volume permits and that costs are based on water volumes. The more you use the more you pay.
If these conditions do not exist, they need to be implemented to ensure water is not wasted. In place these practices would encourage the most efficient water irrigation processes and would also encourage conversion from the older sprinkler systems for large orchard trees to the more efficiently irrigated smaller supported orchard tree arrangements.
In other locations, there are more severe water issues, such as flood and mud slides that will need to be addressed.
---
In my recent “Water Solutions,” column (Herald, May 27), I failed to address the recent flooding on Okanagan Lake. I assume B.C. may already have implemented my solution.
My solution is:
• In February and again in March, if necessary, measure the snow pack in the drainage basin and the height of Okanagan Lake.
• Forecast the rate of rise of water in Lake Okanagan.
• Control the out flow at the control dam in Penticton such that flooding does not occur and such that maximum water is maintained in the Okanagan Lake for the expected hotter summer.
Bill Stollery is a retired construction manager rliving in Penticton. The aspiring author wrote “How We Can Save the World.”