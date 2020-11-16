So many great memories of Theo
Dear Editor:
For many years, after we stopped harvesting our ground crop fields on Road 15 in Oliver from 1979 to 2005, Theo and Mary Theodosakis were always invited by us to come with their whole crew to roam on our vegetable fields and pick whatever they needed for their Theo’s Restaurant.
They came with pick-up trucks and loaded and loaded — peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, squash, gourds.
They also hung up whole hot pepper plants by the covered entrance, over the bar and over the dining areas on the walls.
It was sad for them and for us, that they couldn’t do it any more when we sold in 2005 to a new owner.
After so many moves since 2005 (eight times, including the 2005 move), I was finally able to grow hot long red cayenne peppers again at our friend’s place on Upper Bench Road South, this year, especially for Theo’s Restaurant.
I didn’t pick any. I let the cayenne peppers ripen and ripen and on a certain day around noon, about four weeks ago, I arranged with the new owner, Greg Condonopoulos, to hand the carefully pulled-out loaded pepper plants over to him.
On that day, while unloading the 40 plants, who showed up? Theo.
So nice from Greg that he arranged that wonderful surprise for me. I felt touched.
Memories awoke in me and you know about the old saying. “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes memory.”
And, of course, we dined out at Theo’s on Sunday night in recognition of his 85th birthday.
Hans Karow
Penticton
Man entertains Abbott Towers
Dear Editor:
A big thank you to the gentleman who was in the parking lot at Abbott Towers. I really appreciated hearing you on November 11th and seeing all the people on their balconies.
I’m at Abbott Place and watched from my window. Thank you whoever you are for helping us remember.
You are a blessing.
Nancy Fletcher
Penticton
Trump provides no evidence of voter fraud
Dear Editor:
Brian Gray (Herald letters, Nov. 13), what Kool Aid are you drinking?
To infer that Attorney General William Barr is recalcitrant is baffling. When have you observed this Trump drudge do anything but inhale Trump’s willful ignorant obstructionist bidding?
Furthermore, there is not a shred of justification for Donald Trump and his servile staff to launch legal proceedings for any reason.
Their only duty at this juncture is to get the hell out of the way.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Has City of Penticton finally decided to follow its bylaws?
Dear Editor:
The neighbour’s overstuffed garbage can and yard waste in plastic garbage bags were both left at the curb last Tuesday.
Has the City of Penticton finally decided to follow the bylaw?
How many years has the bylaw been ignored and excess garbage been collected by the garbage contractor with no additional charge to the residents?
What is an estimate of lost garbage revenues due to the COP ignoring the bylaw for the past number of years?
How were residents informed that overstuffed garbage cans would be left at the curb in future?
Was a memo sent to the local press, warning residents that garbage would be left at the curb if the bylaw regulations were not followed?
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Critical component for making a switch
Dear Editor:
I am writing in support of the proposed lake-to-lake bike route for Penticton.
I am a cyclist, a senior and a resident of Naramata. I have been a cyclist for most of my life and the most rewarding part of the cycling experience for me is the absolute joy of moving freely in the outdoors with no protective shield between me and the environment.
I will be forever grateful for my life situation through elementary and secondary schools in a small town with limited public transport and quieter streets and home just far enough away to make a bicycle the only reasonable way to get to school.
As life progressed and I moved to larger centres for further school and work, there were periods when I did not need to cycle as a way to get from place to place, and times and living situations when I thought it was not possible.
But. a move to a city with a limited system of bike trails gave me the opportunity to resume cycling to work for the last decade of my working career, although I could never get organized to ride in the prairie winter. Cycling was replaced by walking, on the bike trails.
Other reasons to cycle through my adult years have included the ancillary contribution to physical fitness and, as recognition of the impact of fossil fuel use on our environment started to gain traction, as a contribution I could make to reduce my impact.
I have continued to ride since moving to Naramata in retirement and, happily, the benefit bubble has expanded to include social interaction with like minded retired new acquaintances, the majority of whom live in Penticton. We ride both in Penticton and in the surrounding south Okanagan.
I believe that a critical component of the steps we must take to shift towards a sustainable lifestyle is to fully get to know and understand and appreciate what it is that sustains us, the bubble (I love that this word has entered our everyday vocabulary and that I am discovering its other applications) that is our earth and the atmosphere surrounding it, and the limitations to this bubble’s ability to keep us safe and thriving.
Other benefits to the development of this route are many, including the encouragement of a shift in thinking about how we use our time, and how we move ourselves from place to place to reduce the impact of fossil fuel burning vehicles and greenhouse gases.
It takes bold leaders to initiate shifts in thinking. I urge the City of Penticton to proceed with the lake-to-lake bike route as one part of this shift, and to give to every citizen the opportunity to move freely in their community, to get to know and better understand the world in which they live, and the opportunity to do their part to meet climate change targets.
Kathleen Davis
Naramata
Penticton recognized as cycling destination
Dear Editor:
I am writing to the City of Penticton to express my support for the lake-to-lake bike route. I am hoping Penticton City Council recognizes the worldwide trend to include cycling as a vital component to an inclusive community.
Penticton has long enjoyed a reputation as a “cycling destination.” This has largely been due to the recognition we have received over the years for hosting the Ironmans, GranFondos and other cycling events. But over those same years, the City has been resting on their laurels and has done very little to support cycling as a safe and meaningful component of this city.
In 2012, the City undertook a substantial study of the infrastructure necessary to accommodate safe cycling in Penticton. Aside from a bit of paint and a few bike- route signs, the City ignored every other recommendation from that study.
Penticton is, in fact, an unsafe city for cyclists and it gets worse every year. Not surprisingly, Penticton also has a disproportionate number of cyclists riding on the sidewalks instead of cycling the city streets.
And so, for pedestrians, the sidewalks are becoming less safe. This is especially true for our seniors.
The lake-to-lake bike route is a serious initiative to address a big part of the problem
The City of Penticton has recently undertaken an effort to be recognized as an “age- friendly community.”
I believe that supporting a lake-to-lake bike route for all ages and abilities is an excellent first step. I hope our council shows the leadership to take that step.
Neil Pritchard
Cycling Without Age
Penticton
Penticton and region will benefit from cycling tourism
Dear Editor:
We are writing this letter on behalf of the Trail of the Okanagans Society, an Okanagan advocacy group working toward a continuous all-ages-and-abilities hiking and cycling trail from Sicamous to Brewster. WA.
Our membership includes those living in Penticton as well as all communities in the valley. Many sections of this trail already exist and plans to bridge the gaps are developing. We are writing today to support the recommendation for the lake-to-lake cycle path in Penticton as we see it as an essential component of cycle infrastructure for the Okanagan.
Our group is currently working to quantify the economic benefits of safe cycling connecting our communities and we will share that analysis with Penticton when it is ready. It is however, already evident in the Okanagan that cycling is on the rise, in demand and benefiting communities. Projects such as the Okanagan Rail Trail have already blown through projections for an annual ridership of 100,000 by six times with approximately 600,000 riders in its first year.
Vernon, Oyama, Lake Country and Kelowna have already — or have plans in place — for safe cycling connections from the Rail Trail into their communities to bring riders directly into town in anticipation of the economic benefit this will bring.
Cycle tourism has been shown across North America and Europe to disproportionately benefit small communities versus car travel as cyclists remain longer in the region and spend more dollars in each community they travel through.
In particular, international cycle tourists search out routes of longer distance that provide for cycle trips of multiple days, that have cycle friendly amenities, great scenery, historic and indigenous sites — and most importantly — safe, protected cycle paths like the one proposed here.
The Okanagan has been identified as a region deficient in a diversity of tourist amenities. The proposed Trail of the Okanagans connected to safe cycle routes such as the lake-to-lake route provides some of the answers.
Our current plan shows the Trail of the Okanagans using the Channel path. This however would bypass Penticton’s business district. With simple connections to the lake- to-lake pathway, Penticton is in an ideal position to draw riders directly into and through town.
It is our opinion that Penticton stands to establish leadership in providing safe community cycle infrastructure in the Okanagan and will benefit economically from a much larger pool of visitors from the region and beyond as a result.
We will watch this week’s proceedings with hopeful anticipation of a favourable result.
Janice Liebe, President
Trail of the Okanagan Society
Peachland
Most Penticton motorists are rude, inattentive
Dear Editor:
As a motorist, pedestrian and cyclist, I am concerned that other writers to the editor are unaware of the whole problem with spending money on cycle routes.
The protected cycling route on one avenue is only as safe as the motorists driving in the vicinity. Penticton drivers generally are rude, selfish, speeding, inattentive and they are usually at fault in most accidents.
I can find safe routes to ride throughout Penticton, some are steep though. Those routes are only safe if no residents or visitors are driving in their cars.
Whether leaving their home or arriving there, drivers often speed, even into dead- end cul de sacs.
Spending millions to change a recently- renovated Martin Street is stupid and wasteful.
City council and the mayor need to be removed at the next election, if not sooner.
Yes, Penticton needs to be more bicycle friendly. Perhaps more enforcement of driving laws, more driving suspensions and more convictions that result in bad drivers being jailed will help.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Great timing for lake-to-lake route
Dear Editor:
The concept of building a “cycling spine” in order that many demographic groups can access important amenities in our city is a wise idea.
Communities around the world are recognizing that biking is not only increasing in popularity as a recreation, but that bikes are understood to be reliable, flexible and cost saving vehicles for individuals and families.
People are biking to school, to work, to medical appointments, shopping and other services. Along with the practicality of biking there is the reality that we must address the need to reduce greenhouse gases and maximizing the use of bikes can be one big part of the solution
The timing for this initiative could not be better. We have seen, in recent years, that Penticton streets are becoming increasingly busy at rush hours and throughout the day. The attractiveness of our community and surrounding area means that Penticton will continue to see increases in traffic.
Waiting to make this move would only be delaying the inevitable and will serve to exacerbate the challenges to build safe bike routes at a later date.
Waiting will undermine and delay the great positive impact biking can have for our fair city.
Studies are many which demonstrate that increasing the opportunity for safe biking benefits the community and the individual from the perspectives of health, economy and city planning.
Some positive health effects are a reduction in carbon emissions, increase in daily exercise by a greater percentage of our population, and the lowering of tension and conflicts between cyclists and motorized vehicles, not to mention accidents.
Increased biking will be good for our local economy as our area becomes more attractive to biking tourists (of which we have many already) who spend high compared to other categories of travellers and spend in ways which will benefit diverse areas of our economy.
In terms of planning and growth in Penticton, biking complements our city policy of in-fill as more people will find biking a good mode of transport when they are living relatively close to amenities.
More bikes on the road means less cars and reduces parking and traffic control issues, particularly in the high summer season.
And lastly, as Penticton works to meet the provincially-mandated climate plan targets, promoting increased use of bikes presents the opportunity to begin to measure, record, report and seriously encourage”community carbon reductions, as is planned under provincial guidelines and as we do with the City’s corporate side.
Jim Beattie
Penticton
