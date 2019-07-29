With “Borderlands 3” less than a month away and “Borderlands Handsome Jack Collection” now on Game Pass, I wanted to revisit my review from April 2013 of “Borderlands 2.”
Borderlands 2, Rated M for mature (PS3 Xbox 360)
Borderland is back and it has thrown in more weaponry and loot than the first edition and if you're a loot junky it's the perfect game for you.
The visuals are the same as the first game with a cartoon-inspired art style a very detailed environment.
You begin in the snowy hills and slowly get to new ground stopping at everything from cities to lush green hills.
The voice work is astonishing and the script that different characters read from is well-written and very funny.
The game is a first-person shooter and brings you face-to-face with your friendly companion, Claptrap, a robot friend who joins you on your journey, and is the heart and soul of the game.
First, you choose your character. A commando is a great gun-wielding character that can drop a turret which will fire at enemies around it. There is also a ninja-type class where the character can jump behind an enemy.
Enemies are extremely varied. Look for small ice monsters, little people and other strange creatures. Above an enemy there is a label which informs you of their life energy along with their shield. If you run across an enemy labelled "badass" then you're in for a fight.
After an enemy is killed they will drop a number of different things such as money, ammunition, weaponry or grenades.
The first game was included in the “Guinness Book of World Records” for having the most weapons in a game. In Borderlands 2 they multiplied this concept by 10. There are pistols, machine guns, sniper rifles and rocket launchers as well as different classes of weaponry.
All the points you earn are added to your character's experience points.
After levelling up you have three different skill trees to expand and increase to create the character you desire and different playing styles will have you gaining and expanding these skill trees differently.
The amount of customizing you can do to your character is almost endless and there are a variety of different locations from snow covered caverns, small cities, slimy swamp areas and more.
Borderlands 2 has a ton of additional content that players can download that adds a new character class and new story lines that tack on more playing time.
Borderlands 2 is a total package that will keep you busy for many days. 10/10.
Sascha Heist is a Penticton gamer who has reviewed video games for The Penticton Herald since 2009. Feel free to contact Sascha with questions at :sggall@telus.net.
On XBox Live: acehardy13
On PSN: acehardy13
This column now appears in Okanagan Weekend.
